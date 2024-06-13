This restaurant does not have any images
Huasteca Mexican Grill
11650 Sw Fwy
Houston, TX 77031
Main Menu
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Bocol Solo$2.00
- Bocoles De Carne$3.99
- Bocoles De Huevo$3.49
- Burrito Supremo
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & white cheese$8.99
- Gorditas De Carne$3.99
- Gorditas De Huevo$3.49
- Huarache
Fried corn dough topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese and sour cream$9.99
- Large Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, and choice meat with guacamole, & sour cream$11.99
- Pellizcada
Each. Fried corn dough topped with your choice of meat, beans, salsa, sour cream, and cheese$3.99
- Quesadillas
Each. Small quesadilla on flour or corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, & melted cheese$3.49
- Sopes
Each. Sopes with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, sour cream, & jalapeños$4.99
- Tacos
Each. Beef skirt, shredded chicken, pork from the spinner, pork cracklings, shredded beef$3.29
- Taquitos
Five small street tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, grilled onions, & one grilled jalapeño$12.99
- Torta
Mexican bun with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce tomatoes, avocado, & sour cream$8.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$13.99
- Fajitas Beef or Mixed$15.99
- Parrillada De Lujo
Beef and chicken fajitas with mexican sausage, and melted cheese$17.99
- The Best Molcajete
Beef, chicken and grilled shrimp with sautéed nopales in a spicy tomatillo sauce topped with onions, and Oaxaca cheese served on a hot molcajete$27.99
Caldos
Platos Y Guisados
- Bistek a La Mexicana
Beef tips cooked with sliced onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños seasoned together in a juicy sauce with rice, & beans$12.99
- Bistek Encebollado
Grilled fajita steak with sautéed onions, french fries, rice, & beans$12.99
- Carne Asada
Served with grilled onions, seasoned cactus, rice, & charro beans$12.99
- Carne Guisada
Soft steak stew with, served with rice, beans and salad$12.99
- Chicken Flautas
Three flautas served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and jalapeños, served with rice & beans$11.99
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, carrots, and craisins$8.99
- Costillas en Salsa Picante
Pork ribs cooked in spicy sauce served with rice, and beans$11.99
- El Trio
Beef skirt, chicken & pork from the spinner combo served with rice, beans, & salad$11.99
- Filete Con Camarones
Fish filet with shrimp served with salad, & rice$16.99
- Filete De Pescado
Fish filet grilled or breaded with fries, & rice$13.99
- Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia fish served with rice, french fries, & salad$13.99
- Mole Huasteco
Delicious mole served over chicken with rice on the side$12.99
- Pechuga a La Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice & beans$12.00
- Pechuga ala Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with cactus and guacamole.$12.99
- Plato De Camarones
Shrimp plate (breaded or grilled) served with french fries, rice, and salad$13.99
- Pork Chops$10.99
- Tampiqueña Norteña
Grilled beef, an enchilada, rice, beans, salad, and guacamole$12.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Huastecas Con Cecina
Three spicy enchiladas filled with crumbled cheese topped with our special huasteca sauce and more cheese with pinto or black beans, salad, and cecina meat$14.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with crumbled cheese topped with green very spicy sauce, and cheese served with beans, salad, & cecina meat$14.99
- Enfrijoladas
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with crumbled cheese topped with our special black beans sauce, more cheese, avocado, & sour cream served with cecina meat$14.99
- Enchiladas Potosinas
Three enchiladas dipped in red sauce filled with Mexican cheese served with beans, salad, sour cream, fresh potatoes, and cecina meat$14.99
- Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy green sauce served with rice, and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Texmex
Three ground beef enchiladas topped with gravy sauce and Cheddar cheese served with rice and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Rioverdenses
Five enchiladas filled with chorizo and potato mix, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and jalapeños$13.99
- Meatless Entomatadas
Three entomatades with fresh cheese, black beans, tomato, and cream,$12.99
- Meatless Potosinas
Three enchiladas potosinas with fresh cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, fresh potatoes, & refried beans$12.99
- Enmoladas
Three homemade corn tortillas dipped in our special chicken mole sauce loaded with crumbled Mexican cheese served with rice, and chicken breast$14.99
- Entomatadas
Three homemade topped with non spicy sauce, and cheese served with black beans, salad & cecina meat or chicken, lettuce, and tomato$14.99
- Enchiladas Rioverdenses Con Cecina
Five enchiladas with cecina filled with chorizo, and potato mix, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and jalapeños$14.99
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Botella de Agua$1.69
- Cafe$2.99
- Coca Mexicana$3.79
- Coca-Cola$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Dr. Pepper$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Jarritos$3.79
- Large Natural Fresh Waters$4.99
- Large Natural Juice$7.99
- Medium Natural Fresh Waters$3.99
- Milk$2.99
- Small Natural Fresh Waters$2.99
- Small Natural Juice$5.29
- Sprite$1.99
- Sunkist$1.99
- Topo Chico$3.79
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:15 pm
The Best Enchiladas from the Huasteca region of Mexico, in Houston!
11650 Sw Fwy, Houston, TX 77031