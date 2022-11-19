Main picView gallery

The Hub Byron St

3388 NW Byron St #100

Silverdale, WA 98383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Pizza
Classic Smashed Single

Thanksgiving 2022

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Thanksgiving Take Home Dinner for Two

$50.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Mashed Potato Extra Side

$10.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Gravy Extra Side

$10.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Stuffing Extra Side

$10.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Brussel Sprout Extra Side

$12.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Sweet Potato Extra Side

$10.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Cranberry Praline

$15.00

Available for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd only

Appetizers

Bag

$0.08

We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Andouille, Shrimp, Rice

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Andouille, Shrimp, Rice

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

-Gluten Free- Shrimp, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Tomato, Cilantro, Guacamole, Lime, Tortilla Chips

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

-Gluten Free- Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli

Nachos Hubicuilas

$19.00

-Gluten Free- Red Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cotija, Pickled Chili, Tomato, Scallion, and Guacamole

Nachos

$18.00

-Gluten Free- Seasoned ground beef, monterey jack, cheddar, olive, jalapeno, scallion, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

-Gluten Free- Castelvetrano Olives, Preserved Lemon Aioli

Wings

$16.00

-Gluten Free- Choice of house buffalo or dry rub

Roasted Tomato Hummus

$14.00

-Vegan- Seasonal Vegetable Crudités, Herb Flatbread

Fries Side

$8.00

Cajun Tots Side

$8.00

Plain Tots Side

$8.00

Chips Side

$8.00

House Made Potato Chips

Salads

Pub Salad

$15.00

-Gluten Free- Cherries, Country Ham, Arugula, Spinach, Pickled Onion, Cotija, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale, Gem Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Fried Capers, House Made Croutons

Squash Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Classic Smashed Single

$15.00

American Cheese, Aioli, Pickles, Tomato, Iceberg, Brioche Bun

Double Classic Smashed

$20.00

American Cheese, Aioli, Pickles, Tomato, Iceberg, Brioche Bun

Ratatouille Sandwich

$15.00

-Vegan- Roast Vegetable, Olive Tapenade, Ciabatta

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Basil Aioli, Iceberg, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$18.00

-Vegetarian- American Cheese, Impossible Patty, Aioli, Pickles, Tomato, Iceberg, Brioche Bun

Hot Ham Sandwich

$16.00

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack, Pickled Chili, Iceberg, Aioli, Chips, Ciabatta

Entrees

Herb Breadcrumbs

Beer Battered Fish N' Chips

$18.00

'Cod, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

Grilled Cod Tacos

$17.00

Pico De Gallo, Cabbage Pickled Onion

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Radish

Halibut Fish and Chips

$25.00Out of stock

Halibut, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Meat: Sausage, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Smoked Ham Veggies: Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Basil, Artichokes

Olympics

$18.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Cheese, Pickled Chili, Black Olives, Tomato, Scallion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa

SS Beaver

$16.00

-Vegetarian- Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke Heart, Kalamata Olive, Tomato

Island Flyer

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Smoked Ham, Mozzarella

SS Puget

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Ham, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Swiss, Arugula

Vashon

$18.00

Country Ham, Arugula, Mozzarella

SS Rosalie

$15.00

Pepperoni, Pickled Chili, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Dressings & Sauces

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Blue Cheese

$0.50

$ Spicy Aoli

$0.50

$ Salsa

$0.50

$ BBQ

$0.50

$ Wing Sauce

$0.50

$ Sherry Vin

$0.50

$ Caesar

$0.50

$ Lemon Vin

$0.50

$ Tartar

$0.50

$ Pesto

$0.50

$ Lemon Aioli

$0.50

$ Guac

$1.00

$ Sour Cream

$1.00

$ Aioli

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Coco

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Virgin Cocktail

$4.00

Fall Drinks

Rumzerac

$13.00

Pecan Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cranberry St. Germain

$12.00

Fall Thyme

$12.00

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3388 NW Byron St #100, Silverdale, WA 98383

Directions

