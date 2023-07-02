Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Hub & Spoke Diner

No reviews yet

1291 S 1100 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Sweet potato waffle, sweet tea brined fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.99

Smoked Salmon, red onion, crispy capers, hollandaise, buttermilk biscuit or English muffin.

MENU S-Su (Online Only)

Breakfast Entrees

Brioche, blueberry or pure maple syrup, & fruit compote
Build Your Own Breakfast (w/meat)

Build Your Own Breakfast (w/meat)

$13.98

Choice of 2 eggs, 1 meat & 2 sides

Build Your Own Breakfast (no meat)

Build Your Own Breakfast (no meat)

$9.99

Choice of 2 eggs, no meat & 3 sides

Build Your Own Omelet (with meat)

Build Your Own Omelet (with meat)

$12.98

3 egg omelet. Choice of 3 sides or mix-ins plus 1 meat

Build Your Own Omelet (no meat)

Build Your Own Omelet (no meat)

$8.99

3 egg omelet. Choice of 4 sides or mix-ins. No meat.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

House made buttermilk biscuit, country sausage gravy, choice of two eggs, potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Sweet potato waffle, sweet tea brined fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes.

Brisket Benedict

Brisket Benedict

$15.99

House Smoked Brisket, Hawaiian Roll, Poached Eggs, Jalapeno Hollandaise, Green Onion, Potatoes

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.99

House brined & smoked ham, poached eggs, English muffin, hollandaise, potatoes.

Crab Benedict

Crab Benedict

$16.99

Cornmeal griddle cakes, tomato, arugula, poached eggs, hollandaise, potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.99

Smoked Salmon, red onion, crispy capers, hollandaise, buttermilk biscuit or English muffin.

Kentucky Hot Brown

Kentucky Hot Brown

$15.99

House brined & smoked turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, sourdough toast, béchamel, sunny side up egg.

Vegan Grit Skillet

Vegan Grit Skillet

$13.99

Mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes, pickled peppers, sweet potato, corn, black beans, kale, arugula, grit corn cake, coconut-cauliflower sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99Out of stock

Smoked Andouille sausage, leeks, shrimp, pickled peppers, tomatoes, cheddar grits.

Francesinha (Portugese breakfast)

Francesinha (Portugese breakfast)

$14.99

Ham, sausage & braised beef, Swiss cheese, sourdough toast, tomato-beer sauce, sunny side egg.

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.99

Brioche bread, whipped butter, pure maple syrup.

Stuffed Nutella French Toast

Stuffed Nutella French Toast

$12.99

Spiced Brioche, pecans, stuffed with mascarpone mousse, drizzled in Nutella syrup.

Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, salsa, cheese sauce, black beans, queso fresco, pickled peppers, green onion. (Sub Vegan Eggs+2)

Sour Cream Flapjacks (3)

Sour Cream Flapjacks (3)

$10.99

Whipped butter, organic maple syrup.

Pecan Waffle

Pecan Waffle

$5.99

Sour cream waffle, pecans, whipped butter, organic maple syrup.

Waffle

Waffle

$4.99

Sour cream waffle, whipped butter, organic maple syrup

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$10.99

House made buttermilk biscuit, over hard egg, American cheese, bacon. Served with a side of H&S potatoes.

1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast

1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast

$7.50

Spiced Brioche, pecans, stuffed with mascarpone mousse, drizzled in Nutella syrup.

1/2 Classic French Toast

1/2 Classic French Toast

$6.99

Brioche bread, whipped butter, organic maple syrup.

Sandwiches/Salads

Hub Burger

Hub Burger

$15.99

Utah grass fed beef, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, house pickles, thousand island, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

House Cured & Smoked Pastrami, Swiss, Russian Dressing, house made sauerkraut, marbled rye. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Rachel

Rachel

$11.99

House smoked turkey, Swiss, Russian dressing, house made sauerkraut, marbled rye bread. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Tuna salad, onion, celery, Swiss, sourdough. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, dried fruit chutney, lettuce, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sweet tea brined chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, brown honey mustard, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Impossible Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegenaise, Toasted French Bun

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Asparagus, quinoa, arugula, onion, radish, carrot-sesame vinaigrette, everything seasoning, poached egg, toasted sourdough.

Quinoa & Sweet Potato Bowl

Quinoa & Sweet Potato Bowl

$12.99

Spinach, tomato, peppers, mushrooms, queso fresco, charred scallion vinaigrette.

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Roasted corn, black Beans, gouda, cucumber, tomato, shaved onion, radish, Ranch Dressing

1/2 Mixed Green Salad

1/2 Mixed Green Salad

$5.99

H&S mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, with your choice of dressing.

Sides & More

1 Egg

1 Egg

$0.99

2 Egg

$1.99

Arugula

$0.49
Avocado

Avocado

$3.99
Bacon (3)

Bacon (3)

$5.99

Black Beans

$0.99
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

served with butter and jam

Cheddar Grits

Cheddar Grits

$2.99

Cheese

$0.99

Chicken

$6.00

Chili Syrup

$0.99

Chips

$1.99

Chorizo - Ground

$4.99
Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

$5.99
Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$4.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce(s).

Dressing

$0.99

Flapjack

$3.99

Whipped butter, organic maple syrup

Gluten Free Flapjack

$3.99

Whipped butter, organic maple syrup

Fruit

$1.99

Gravy

$2.99

Fries

$3.49
H&S Potatoes

H&S Potatoes

$2.99

Ham

$5.99

Hollandaise

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.49

Maple Syrup

$1.29

Mushrooms

$0.49
Pecan Waffle

Pecan Waffle

$5.99

Sour cream waffle, pecans, whipped butter, organic maple syrup.

Gluten Free Pecan Waffle

Gluten Free Pecan Waffle

$5.99

Gluten free waffle, pecans, whipped butter, organic maple syrup.

Queso Dip

$2.99

Salsa

$0.49
Sausage (3)

Sausage (3)

$5.99

Shrimp

$6.00
Side Biscuit & Gravy

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Buttermilk biscuit & country gravy

Sour Cream

$0.49
Toast

Toast

$1.99

Choice of Sourdough, Wheat, Rye, English Muffin

Tomato

$0.49

Turkey

$5.99
Waffle

Waffle

$4.99

Sour cream waffle, whipped butter, organic maple syrup

Gluten Free Waffle

Gluten Free Waffle

$4.99

Gluten free waffle, whipped butter, organic maple syrup

Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75
Fresh Squeezed Oj (8oz)

Fresh Squeezed Oj (8oz)

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75

Craft Rootbeer

$3.50Out of stock
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Kid Diet Coke

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75
House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice To Go (12oz)

$5.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.75
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

La Barba House Blend

Americano

$2.99

Cafe au Lait

$3.49
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99

Chai Latte

$3.99

TeaZaanti Chai Blend

Cinnamon Latte

Cinnamon Latte

$4.99

Cold Brew

$4.50
Decaf

Decaf

$2.99Out of stock

Decaf Americano

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$4.75

Espresso

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50
London Fog

London Fog

$3.99

Mocha

$4.99

Shot in the Dark

$4.49

Steamer

$3.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.99

Desserts

Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$4.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce(s).

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.99

All Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

House Made Ice Cream Shake

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Solstice dark chocolate, All Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

$6.50

Brown sugar simple syrup, coffee, All Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookies N' Cream

Cookies N' Cream

$6.99

Oreo cookies, Ice Cream

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Espresso, chai concentrate, All Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

$6.99

Fresh mint, chocolate syrup, ice cream

Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

$6.50
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.99

caramel, sea salt, ice cream

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

All Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

VEGAN Mocha Shake

VEGAN Mocha Shake

$7.50

Rice Milk ice cream with solstice dark chocolate and cold brew coffee topped with Coconut Milk non-dairy whipped topping.

VEGAN Strawberry Shake

$7.50Out of stock

House made strawberry syrup and topped with Coconut Milk non-dairy whipped topping.

VEGAN Vanilla Shake

$7.50

VEGAN Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Chowly open item

Chowly open item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We're a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing delicious and unique food to our fine Salt Lake City, Utah. You won’t find outside investors or corporate ownership here. We buy high-quality, sustainable ingredients largely from our fellow local farms and businesses, and we are fortunate enough to have a fantastic front and back of house team that makes us shine.

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

