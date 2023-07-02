American
Breakfast & Brunch
Hub & Spoke Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing delicious and unique food to our fine Salt Lake City, Utah. You won’t find outside investors or corporate ownership here. We buy high-quality, sustainable ingredients largely from our fellow local farms and businesses, and we are fortunate enough to have a fantastic front and back of house team that makes us shine.
Location
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
