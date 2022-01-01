Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hubba Hubba Smokehouse 2724 Greenville Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

2724 Greenville Hwy

Flat Rock, NC 28731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Breast Pound
Our Recipe Roots Desserts
Half Pan Side (serves 5)

Hubba Hubba Thanksgiving

Smoked Turkey Breast Pound

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$7.00

Cornbread Slice

$2.00

Pint Cranberry Compote

$8.00

Pint Gravy

$5.00

Half Pan Side (serves 5)

Full Pan Side (serves 10)

Our Recipe Roots Desserts

Cate Made Baking- Caramel Cake

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Honoring the craft of low & slow NC BBQ

Location

2724 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC 28731

Directions

Gallery
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse image
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse image
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Campfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 30
2770 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurantnext
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards - 588 Chestnut Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
588 Chestnut Ridge Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Haus Heidelberg
orange starNo Reviews
630 Greenville Hwy Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
orange starNo Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
The Purple Onion - Saluda
orange starNo Reviews
16 E main St Saluda, NC 28773
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flat Rock

Campfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 30
2770 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flat Rock
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston