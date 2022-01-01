Hubba Hubba Smokehouse 2724 Greenville Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Honoring the craft of low & slow NC BBQ
Location
2724 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC 28731
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards - 588 Chestnut Ridge Road
No Reviews
588 Chestnut Ridge Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
No Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant