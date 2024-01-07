Restaurant info

Hubbard Grille offers a casual dining and social environment in what was once the Winders Motor Sales Company building. Since opening its doors, Hubbard Grille has been serving New American fare in an atmosphere inspired by the former automotive showroom it inhabits. The twenty foot Hubbard Grille sign accents the building's terracotta facade and the original Winders' exposed brick walls and flooring are present within. These classic features are combined with modern accents & cuisine to create a truly unique dining experience. Hubbard Grille is a Taste Hospitality Group brand. Taste is locally owned and operated in Columbus, Ohio. Other Taste brands include Mezzo, Wine on High, Creekside Conference & Event Center, and Taste Catering & Events.

