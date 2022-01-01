- Home
Hubbell House (2022 new) 502 N. Main St
502 N. Main St
Mantorville, MN 55955
Appetizers
Pappas Onion Rings
Fresh cut jumbo onions, hand dipped and fried golden.
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Button mushrooms dipped in our house beer batter and fried golden brown.
Breaded Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds fried to perfection.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five jumbo wild caught Pacific shrimp, chilled and served with our house cocktail sauce. The original Pappas shrimp that was traditionally served by the Hubbell House and Michael's for over 75 years.
Ring & Curd Combo
Onion rings and cheese curds - a mix of the best!
Seafood Melt
A delicious blend of shrimp and surimi crab in a creamy cheese sauce on top of toasted French bread.
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan, grilled grape tomatoes, parmesan crisps, and grilled lemon garnish. Served with Caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion, and grilled asparagus. Served with hot bacon dressing.
Country Salad
Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, feta cheese, candied walnuts, and dried cranberries. Served with dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Steak House Salad
Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, house cut steak, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and crispy red onions. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Large HH Salad
A larger portion of our Hubbell House dinner salad. Served with grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, and choice of dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hubbell Cheeseburger
Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib served topped with cheddar cheese on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
Hubbell Burger
Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib served on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
Prime Rib Burger
Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with horseradish cheddar cheese and shaved prime rib, served on a fresh baked bun. Creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
Bacon Jam Burger
Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with caramelized onions, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese, served on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
Walleye Sandwich
Beer battered walleye filet on a hoagie bun, topped with our signature Hubbell House dressing and crispy fried onions. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried crispy chicken breast served on a fresh baked bun. White remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled tender chicken breast served on a fresh baked bun. White remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.
French Dip
Shaved prime rib topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered walleye served with french fries and a side of house coleslaw.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Chicken tenders freshly beer battered and fried, served with french fries and a side of house coleslaw.
Fish & Seafood
Walleye
Freshwater Canadian walleye filet, cooked the way you want it! Broiled or beer batter fried.
Jumbo Shrimp
Pacific Coast wild caught shrimp, broiled or deep fried to order. The original Pappas shrimp that was traditionally served by the Hubbell House and Michael's for over 75 years.
Salmon
Lobster Tails
Steaks
Filet Mignon
Center cut tenderloin, our most tender steak
14oz New York Strip
Aged center cut strip steak
14oz Ribeye
Hand cut, aged, and marbled to perfection, a Don Pappas favorite
8oz Top Sirloin
Lean and tender, Full of flavor
10 oz Hawaiian Broil
Marinated steak with a sweet soy and pineapple glaze
Prime Rib
House speciality, aged with heavy marbling, and slow roasted for rich flavor
Big Daddy
Pork & Chicken
BBQ Ribs
Our historic slow cooked baby back pork ribs, finished with our house BBQ sauce
Southern Fried Chicken
Brined in a seasoned buttermilk, tossed in our house breading and fried until golden brown and crisp
BBQ Rib and Fried Chicken Combo
Pork Chops
Liver and Onions
Our traditional liver sautéed in butter with bacon, and caramelized onions
Rasp Chicken Dinner
Pasta
Vegetarian
Desserts
A la Carte
Kids
Wine Dinner
Pop
Coke
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Diet Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Kiddie Cocktail
Tonic
Diet Tonic
Soda Water
Ginger Ale
Kid's Pop
Ginger Beer
Redbull
SF Redbull
San Pellegrino
Teas & Lemonade
Milk & Juices
Hubbell Specials
Martinis
Margarita/Daiquiri
Ice Cream Drinks
Bourbon
Whiskey
Whiskey
2 Gingers
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dubliner
Far North Roknar Rye
Fireball
Fleischmann's
George Dickel Rye
Jameson
Michter's Rye
Power's
Redemption Rye
Segram's 7
Southern Comfort
Windsor
Jack Daniel's
Power's Three Swallow
Power's John's Lane
Shanky's Whip
Vodka
Gin
Scotch
Liqueurs
Amaretto
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Chartruse
Creme de menthe
Disaronno
Dr. Cherry
Dr. Mint
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Remy Martin VSOP
Rumchata
St. Germain
Tattersall Orange Crema
A - Z
Bacardi Cocktail
Bahama Mama
Bellini
Big Ginger
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Colorado Bulldog
Champagne Cocktail
Daiquiri
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet-Gin
Gimlet-Vodka
Greyhound
Iron Butterfly
Irish Coffee
John Collins
Kir Royale
Long Beach
Long Island
Lynchburg Lemonade
Moscow Mule
Mimosa
Paloma
Perfect Long Island
Rob Roy
Rum Collins
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Screw Up
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Smith & Kern
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Dinner Banquet
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
502 N. Main St, Mantorville, MN 55955