Hubbell House (2022 new) 502 N. Main St

No reviews yet

502 N. Main St

Mantorville, MN 55955

Appetizers

Pappas Onion Rings

$13.00

Fresh cut jumbo onions, hand dipped and fried golden.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$15.00

Button mushrooms dipped in our house beer batter and fried golden brown.

Breaded Cheese Curds

$13.00

Wisconsin cheese curds fried to perfection.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Five jumbo wild caught Pacific shrimp, chilled and served with our house cocktail sauce. The original Pappas shrimp that was traditionally served by the Hubbell House and Michael's for over 75 years.

Ring & Curd Combo

$16.00

Onion rings and cheese curds - a mix of the best!

Seafood Melt

$16.00

A delicious blend of shrimp and surimi crab in a creamy cheese sauce on top of toasted French bread.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan, grilled grape tomatoes, parmesan crisps, and grilled lemon garnish. Served with Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion, and grilled asparagus. Served with hot bacon dressing.

Country Salad

$15.00

Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, feta cheese, candied walnuts, and dried cranberries. Served with dijon vinaigrette dressing.

Steak House Salad

$20.00

Local hydroponically grown romaine lettuce, house cut steak, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and crispy red onions. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Large HH Salad

$10.00

A larger portion of our Hubbell House dinner salad. Served with grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, and choice of dressing.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hubbell Cheeseburger

$16.00

Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib served topped with cheddar cheese on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

Hubbell Burger

$15.50

Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib served on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

Prime Rib Burger

$18.00

Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with horseradish cheddar cheese and shaved prime rib, served on a fresh baked bun. Creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Gourmet blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with caramelized onions, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese, served on a fresh baked bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Beer battered walleye filet on a hoagie bun, topped with our signature Hubbell House dressing and crispy fried onions. Lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried crispy chicken breast served on a fresh baked bun. White remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled tender chicken breast served on a fresh baked bun. White remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on the side.

French Dip

$18.00

Shaved prime rib topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered walleye served with french fries and a side of house coleslaw.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$17.00

Chicken tenders freshly beer battered and fried, served with french fries and a side of house coleslaw.

Fish & Seafood

Walleye

$30.00

Freshwater Canadian walleye filet, cooked the way you want it! Broiled or beer batter fried.

Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Pacific Coast wild caught shrimp, broiled or deep fried to order. The original Pappas shrimp that was traditionally served by the Hubbell House and Michael's for over 75 years.

Salmon

$28.00

Lobster Tails

$50.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$34.00+

Center cut tenderloin, our most tender steak

14oz New York Strip

$45.00

Aged center cut strip steak

14oz Ribeye

$45.00

Hand cut, aged, and marbled to perfection, a Don Pappas favorite

8oz Top Sirloin

$26.00

Lean and tender, Full of flavor

10 oz Hawaiian Broil

$20.00

Marinated steak with a sweet soy and pineapple glaze

Prime Rib

$35.00+

House speciality, aged with heavy marbling, and slow roasted for rich flavor

Big Daddy

$40.00+

Pork & Chicken

BBQ Ribs

$30.00

Our historic slow cooked baby back pork ribs, finished with our house BBQ sauce

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00+

Brined in a seasoned buttermilk, tossed in our house breading and fried until golden brown and crisp

BBQ Rib and Fried Chicken Combo

$30.00+

Pork Chops

$25.00

Liver and Onions

$20.00

Our traditional liver sautéed in butter with bacon, and caramelized onions

Rasp Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$20.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Lasagna

$25.00

Veggie Plate

$22.00

Desserts

Bunnies Coconut Cake

$7.00

Pappas Bread Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Sinful 7

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Big Daddy Sundae

Celebration Cake

Ala Mode

$1.50

Cake Fee

$1.00

Full Sheet Cake

$60.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

A la Carte

Hubbell Salad

$5.00

Herring

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Au gratin

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00Out of stock

French Fry

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Dozen Toast

$8.00

1 piece toast

$0.50

XTRA Sauce

$0.50

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small Spinach

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Vegetable

Asparagus

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Glazed Carrots

$10.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$20.00

Pop

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Mt. Dew

$1.75

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.75

Sierra Mist

$1.75

Diet Sierra Mist

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.75

Tonic

$2.00

Diet Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kid's Pop

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Teas & Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.50

Rasp. Iced Tea

$4.00

Straw. Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Rasp. Lemonade

$4.00

Straw. Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Coffees

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk & Juices

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Hubbell Specials

Hubbell Margarita

$8.00

Hubbell Manhattan

$8.00

Hubbell Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pineapple Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Martinis

Gin Martini

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Angelfood

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Key Lime

$10.00

Espresso Mart.

$10.00

Chocolatini

$10.00

Big Daddy-Gin

$21.00

Big Daddy-Vodka

$21.00

Manhattans

Whiskey Manhattan

$8.00

Brandy Manhattan

$8.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashions

Whiskey Old Fashion

$8.00

Brandy Old Fashion

$8.00

Bourbon Old Fashion

$8.00

Margarita/Daiquiri

Marigold Marg

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Raspberry Margarita

$8.00

N/A Margartia

$6.00

N/A Straw. Daiquiri

N/A Rasp. Margarita

Daiquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$8.00

N/A Daiquiri

$6.00

N/A Straw. Daiquiri

$6.00

N/A Rasp. Daiquiri

$6.00

Ice Cream Drinks

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Pink Squirrel

$9.00

Golden Cadillac

$9.00

Bourbon

Bourbon

$6.75

Jim Beam

$6.75

Four Roses

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Redemption

$7.00

Michter's

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Whiskey

$6.75

2 Gingers

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmill's

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Dubliner

$8.00

Far North Roknar Rye

Out of stock

Fireball

$7.00

Fleischmann's

$6.75

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Michter's Rye

$9.00

Power's

$7.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Segram's 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Windsor

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Power's Three Swallow

$12.00

Power's John's Lane

$18.00

Shanky's Whip

$8.00

Vodka

Vodka

$7.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

New Amst. Lemon

$7.00

New Amst. Rasp

$7.00

New Amst. Pineapple

$7.00

Brandy

Brandy

$7.00

E & J

$7.00

Christian Bros.

$7.00

E & J VSOP

$8.00

Korbel

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Casamigos

Out of stock

Don Julio

$9.00

Alipus Mezcal

Out of stock

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Mailbu

$7.00

Myers's Dark

$7.00

Gin

Gin

$7.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Scotch

Scotch

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glen Moray 18yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

JW Red

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

Oban 14 yr

$17.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartruse

Out of stock

Creme de menthe

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Dr. Cherry

$6.00

Dr. Mint

$6.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva White

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Rumchata

$8.00

St. Germain

Out of stock

Tattersall Orange Crema

$7.00

A - Z

Bacardi Cocktail

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bellini

$8.00

Big Ginger

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet-Gin

$8.00

Gimlet-Vodka

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Iron Butterfly

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

John Collins

$8.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Long Beach

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Perfect Long Island

$13.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rum Collins

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Screw Up

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Side Car

$8.00

Smith & Kern

$7.00

Stinger

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Lunch Banquet

Menu 1

$20.00

Menu 2

$25.00

Menu 3

$30.00

Lunch Buffet

$26.00

Dinner Banquet

Menu 1

$25.00

Menu 2

$30.00

Menu 3

$38.00

Dinner Specials

Steak & Lobster

$39.00

Retail Items

Garlic Toast Box

$10.00

French Dressing

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 N. Main St, Mantorville, MN 55955

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

