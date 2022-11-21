Hubbell House imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Hubbell House 502 North Main St; PO Box 98

review star

No reviews yet

502 North Main St; PO Box 98

Mantorville, MN 55955

Night Specials

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

14 oz. Prime

$32.00

stuffed Chicken

$20.00

Bar Specials

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

bacon cheeseburger

$13.00

Retail

Garlic Toast

$7.00

Steak Seasoning

$5.00

Hubbell

$6.00

BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Bleu Cheese

$6.00

Caramel

$7.00

Curd Sauce

$6.00

French

$6.00

Hot Fudge

$6.00

Ranch

$6.00

Strip Sauce

$6.00

Terikayi

$7.00

Tarter

$7.00

Tiki Mug

$10.00

Togo Box

$1.00

Beef

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Petite Tenderloin

$32.00

London

$19.00

Club

$23.00

Ribeye

$38.00

New York

$39.00

Cheddar steak

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$40.00

T-Bone

$44.00

Chateaubriand

$70.00

Chicken

Bar Strip

$14.00

Adult Strip

$21.00

Chicken Kiev

$21.00

Raspberry Chicken

$21.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$16.00

Pork/Lamb

Ribs (Full)

$24.00

Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$18.00

Windsor Chop

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$40.00

Seafood

Walleye

$26.00

Shrimp

$25.00

Salmon

$27.00

Scallops

$32.00

Seafood Dinner

$34.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$29.00

1 tail lobster

$40.00

2 tail lobster

$70.00

Crab Stuff Shmp

$26.00

Salad

Black and Bleu Salad

$17.00

Caesar

$12.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Large Hubbell Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar

$4.50

Small Greek

$6.00

Veggie Plate

$15.00

Sandwich

Hubbell Burger

$12.00

Hubbell Club

$14.00

Chicken Cheddar Melt

$14.00

Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BLT

$11.00

New York Strip Sandwich

$22.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Rueben

$13.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Plate

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

French Silk

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Turtle Crepe

$6.00Out of stock

Sherbet

$4.00

Sundae

$5.00

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.00

Brownie

$5.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Deluxe Sundae

$6.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

1 Scoop Sherbet

$3.00

Cake Fee

$1.00

Appetizer

Onion Rings

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Combo

$10.00

Onion Rings & Cheese Curds

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Seafood Melt

$12.00

Garlic Toast Basket

$7.00

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$10.00

A la Carte

1 Full Lobster Tail

$30.00

1/2 Tail Lobster

$15.00

1 Piece Broiled Shrimp

$4.50

1 Piece Fried Shrimp

$4.50

1 Piece Broiled Scallop

$4.50

1 Piece Fried Scallop

$4.50

1 Piece Stuffed Shrimp

$4.50

Applesauce

$3.50

Augratin

$4.50

Baked- sub category

$4.50

Western

$4.50

French Fry

$4.50

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Hashbrown

$4.50

Herring

$4.50

Mushrooms

$2.00

4 piece garlic toast

$2.50

Dozen toast

$7.00

Roll

$1.00

Steak Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Wild Rice

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Pasta Salad and Fruit

$11.00

Split Plate Fee

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Vegetable

$4.50

Tap Beers

Mich Golden

$5.00

Kona

$6.50

Leinies Bock

$6.00

O'Dell IPA

$6.00

Christmas Ale

$6.50

Scotch Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.25

Bluemoon

$5.75

Bud Light

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.50

Nordeast

$6.25

Guinness Stout

$6.75

Heineken

$6.25

Honey Weiss

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.25

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$6.25

MGD

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Omission

$6.25Out of stock

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.25

Summit Porter

$6.25

Surley Furious

$8.00

Surley Multiverse

$8.00

N/A Beer

Heineken 0.0

$5.25

Paulaner Weizen-Radler

$5.25

Budweiser Zero

$5.25

Soft Drinks

Beverage

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Cherry Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.89

Orange

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Lift Bridge Rootbeer

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.89

Pelegrino Water

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.89

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Mango Ice Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Milk/Juice

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice - Glass

$3.00

Tomato Juice- Chaser

$0.75

Housemade Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Mango Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Lunch Banquet

Menu 1

$15.70

Menu 2

$17.67

Pike - LM2

$17.67

London - LM2

$17.67

Chicken -LM2

$17.67

Ribs - LM2

$17.67

Dinner Banquet

Steak

$23.55

Chicken

$23.55

Pike

$23.55

Ribs

$23.55

Shrimp - Fried

$25.91

Shrimp - Broiled

$25.91

Shrimp - Stuffed

$25.91

London

$17.67

Windsor

$17.67

Haddock

$17.67

Rasp Chk

$17.67

Sunday Banquet

Menu 1A

Menu 1B

$20.42

Menu 2

Menu 2 + Shrimp

Apps

4 Hot Items

$8.00

Food

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Hors d'ouvrées

$8.50

Soup

$4.00

1/2 Crepe

$3.50

1/2 Bread pudding

$3.50

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Chk Kiev

$24.00

Pike

$24.00

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Ice Cream Drinks

Pink S

$5.00

Grass Hop

$5.00

Brandy Alex

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 North Main St; PO Box 98, Mantorville, MN 55955

Directions

Gallery
Hubbell House image

