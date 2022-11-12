Hubble Hookah Lounge 3308 Harlem Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Hubble Hookah Lounge features a relaxing ambiance paired with the finest hookah tobacco available in Chicago. Sip our fine organic espresso while smoking one of our 65 unique flavors with any size group. Hubble Hookah is a contemporary hookah bar featuring downtempo artsy atmosphere, exquisite organic espresso & tea, alongside Chicago's most flavorful premium hookah tobacco.
3308 Harlem Ave, chicago, IL 60634
