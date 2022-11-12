Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hubble Hookah Lounge 3308 Harlem Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3308 Harlem Ave

chicago, IL 60634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FLAVOR'S

HOOKAH

$20.00

To Go Hookah

$20.00

Misc Flavor

$5.00

Russian Hookah +$10

$10.00

ICE HOOKAH

ICE HOOKAH

$25.00

REPACK

$10.00

REPACK

Flavor's

$10.00

COAL

Natural Coal

$3.00

STARTERS

Shawarma Fries

$15.00

Za’tar & parmesan french fries topped with tzatziki, beef shawarma, feta, & pickled red onion

Halloumi

$13.00

Warm cheese served with hummus and a tomato, cucumber & onion salad.

Hummus

$10.00

Blended chickpeas, tahini & roasted red pepper garnished with olive oil & paprika served with pita.

Falafel

$10.00

Deep fried blended chickpeas, parsley, onion & garlic; served with our tzatziki.

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Za’tar spices & tumeric marinated shrimp with kale cucumber salad.

Firecracker Shrimp.

$15.00

Crispy tempura shrimp tossed in a creamy chili sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Eight bone-in chicken wings Choose from four signature styles: Spicy Honey, Buffalo, Breaded, Spicy BBQ, Orange Sesame.

Shrooms

$10.00

Fried button mushrooms battered in crispy breading; served with our signature lemon aioli

Firecracker Cauliflower.

$10.00

Crispy florets tossed in a creamy chili sauce with blue cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast blended with bleu cheese, ranch, cream cheese and buffalo hot sauce; served with tortilla chips.

Reuben Rolls

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese rolled in a wonton.

Chorizo Puffs

$12.00

Spanish chorizo, cheddar & mozzarella in a crispy pastry puff.

House Fries

$8.00

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Pita Chips

$8.00

Firecracker Wings

$15.00

Crispy mini wings tossed in our house creamy chili sauce.

SANDWICHES

Each sandwich is stuffed in a warm pita with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumber with hummus; served with parmesan pita chips or seasoned fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mediterranean style grilled chicken served with our homemade tzatziki.

Chicken Artichoke Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated chicken & cheesy spinach artichoke with fresh tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded buttermilk chicken breast drowned in buffalo sauce served on a butter brioche bun with romaine hearts, tomato, & pickle.

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade deep fried ground chickpeas, parsley, onion, & garlic tossed in our homemade tzatziki.

Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Tender slices of steak marinated in seven house spices tossed in our house vinaigrette.

Shawarma Sandwich

$16.50

Thin slices of beef marinated in authentic blend of spices.

Shawarma Cheese Steak

$16.50

Thin slices of beef sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms & onion on a fresh turano roll; melty mozzarella & tzatziki to finish.

Chicken Feta Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion & feta on a fresh turano roll; tzatziki to finish

SALAD

House Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens tossed with toasted pine nuts & greek feta; dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette & dried cranberries. Add chicken $6, beef $7, shrimp $8.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Classic toss of romaine lettuce, garlic pita croutons & freshly grated parmesan cheese finished with caesar. Add chicken $6, beef $7, shrimp $8.

LARGE PLATES

Shrimp Peremnia

$18.00

Eight sautéed shrimp in garlic, butter & chardonnay with rice.

Chicken Kabob

$18.00

Mediterranean style grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, onion, mushroom & rice.

Beef Kabob

$19.00

Tender cuts of steak marinated in our house spices with sautéed bell peppers, onion, mushroom & rice.

Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Thin slices of beef marinated in a blend of spices with sautéed bell peppers, onion, mushroom, rice & pita.

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional cheesecake with graham cracker crust; served with a mixed berry coulis.

Cheesecake Spring Rolls

$10.00

Our homemade cheesecake rolled in a wonton wrapper then fried.

Big-O

$10.00

A warm soft cake with coconut, walnuts, chocolate chips, topped with vanilla gelato & drizzled caramel & chocolate.

Brownie Parfait

$10.00

Warm bites of Ghirardelli brownies layered upon vanilla gelato, whip cream & hot fudge

SMOOTHIE

Blended 16 oz. Smoothie / Ice Cream Shake. Choose from: Green Apple, Wildberry, Peach, Strawberry Banana, Mango, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Strawberry.

SMOOTHIE

$8.00

Drink

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fiji Water bottled

$4.00

Red bull 12oz

$5.00

Red bull Light 120z

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

COFFEE & EXPRESSO

Espresso

$4.00

Our espresso is locally sourced from Dark Matter of Chicago.

Candy Bar Surprise

$6.00

Double shot, chocolate, caramel, hazelnut, milk, & whipped cream.

Velvet Creme

$6.00

Double shot, vanilla, milk, & whipped cream.

Sweet Sweet Chocolate Love

$6.00

Double shot, chocolate, milk, & whipped cream.

Caramella

$6.00

Double shot, caramel, vanilla, milk, & whipped cream.

White Mocha Heat

$6.00

Double shot, white chocolate, milk, & whipped cream.

Pretty Brown Eyes

$6.00

Double shot, hazelnut, milk, & whipped cream.

Cappuccino

$6.00

Choose from: vanilla, hazelnut, chocolate, white chocolate, caramel.

Americano.

$5.00

Americano.

Chai Tea Latte.

$6.00

Hot Chocolate.

$5.00

Tea

Black

$5.00

Darjeeling Black, Blueberry Black, Earl Grey, Pistachio Black, Pomelo Basil, Strawberry Mango.

Green

$5.00

Blue Cantaloupe, Elderflower, Moroccan Mint*, Organic Green, Sweet Green Oolong.

White

$5.00

Passion Fruit, Strawberry.

Oolong

$5.00

Dragon Fire

Iced Fig Green Tea

$5.00

Herbal

$5.00

LAGERS + PILSNERS

DOVETAIL HELLES

$7.00

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

WHEAT ALES

3 FLOYDS GUMBALLHEAD

$7.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$7.00

DOVETAIL HEFEWEIZEN

$7.00

PALE ALES

HALF ACRE DAISY CUTTER

$7.00

3 FLOYDS ALPHA KING

$7.00

3 FLOYDS ZOMBIE DUST

$7.00

REVOLUTION ANTI-HERO

$7.00

REVOLUTION FIST CITY

$7.00

REVOLUTION EVERY DAY HERO

$7.00

REVOLUTION SUN CRUSH

$7.00

VOODOO RANGER JUICY HAZE IPA

$7.00

VOODOO RANGER 1985

$7.00

SOUR

REVOLUTION FREEDOM LEMONADE

$7.00

REVOLUTION FREEDOM OF SPEACH

$7.00

CIDER

ORIGINAL SIN BLACK WIDOW CIDER

$6.00

ACE GUAVA CRAFT CIDER

$7.00

VANDER MILL APPLE HARD CIDER

$6.00

ACE APPLE

$7.00

COCKTAIL

Harlem

$12.00

Skyy Bartlett Pear, Strawberry, Lychee

Copa Cabana

$12.00

Plantation Rum, Guava, Lime

Camino

$12.00

Camino

Red Sangria

$12.00

Cabernet Savignon, Pama Pomegranate, Peach, Lemon, Orange

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Cucumber Effen, Muddled Lime, Ginger Ale

Old-Fashioned

$12.00

Canadian Club Classic 12 year, orange, lemon, bitters

Pony Up

$14.00

Skyy Wild Strawberry, Elderflower, Cava

Lost Land

$13.00

Peloton Mezcal, 1870 Bitter, Vya Vemouth

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Vodka, Ginger beer and Lime juice

Henny Mule

$13.00

Hennessey , Ginger beer and Lime juice

Margarita

$13.00

MARTINIS

Bandolero

$12.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequila, Pineapple, Lime, Jalapeno

Alba

$13.00

Plantation Double Aged Rum, Catalonian Vermouth, Orange Bitters

Mad Hatter

$12.00

Gin, Elderflower & lemon

DM Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka, Kahula & Dark Matter Espresspo

Martini (MISC)

$12.00

RED

LUCKY STAR

$8.00

Pinot Nor

AVALON

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle $25

$25.00

Bottle $30

$30.00

Bottle $35

$35.00

WHITE

CASTLE ROCK

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

TIAMO

$6.00

Prosecco

BLACK STATION

$8.00

Chardonnay

Prosecco

$7.00

ROSE

MONT GRAVET

$8.00

Rose

SPARKLING

BRUT

$10.00

Segura Viudas

GANCIA

$9.00

ASTI

Tequila

Clase Azul

$38.00

Patron

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Pancho Villa

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Azteca Azul

$10.00

Camarena Silver

$8.00

1800 Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anrjo

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Patron Repo

$13.00

Rum

Planation

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$9.00

Whisky

Four Roses

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

J, Walker Black

$12.00

J, Walker Red

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare

$8.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewaes

$9.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$11.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Burbon

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Fire Side

$10.00

McCormick

$8.00

Buchanans

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Bulleit Burbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Amsterdam

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hubble Hookah Lounge features a relaxing ambiance paired with the finest hookah tobacco available in Chicago. Sip our fine organic espresso while smoking one of our 65 unique flavors with any size group. Hubble Hookah is a contemporary hookah bar featuring downtempo artsy atmosphere, exquisite organic espresso & tea, alongside Chicago's most flavorful premium hookah tobacco.

Website

Location

3308 Harlem Ave, chicago, IL 60634

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Burrito King - Harlem & Belmont
orange star4.3 • 4,051
3216 N Harlem Ave Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Breakfast House - Belmont Heights - 3350 N Harlem Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3350 N Harlem Ave Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Zapp Thai - 7534 W Addison st
orange starNo Reviews
7534 W Addison st Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison
orange star4.4 • 2,825
7117 W Addison st chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Circle Tavern
orange star4.8 • 18
18 w Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7958 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston