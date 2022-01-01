Huck’s American Craft imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Huck's American Craft

654 Reviews

$$

3728 Hudson St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

3 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chili Con Carne

$7.00

Huck’s Fries

$5.00

Hawaii Tuna

$15.00

Napa Valley Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Road Trippin Sampler Platter

$19.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Southern Pub Cheese

$11.00

Sunbelt Poppers

$13.00

Vermont Maple Bacon Glazed Sprouts

$11.00

Vermont Sprouts no glaze

$10.00

Wings

$13.00

French Onion

$7.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Pretzel Pies

3 Little Pigs Pie

$12.00

Aloha Mr Hand

$12.00

Buffalo Pie

$12.00

Liberty Bell

$12.00

The GOAT

$12.00

Traditonal Pie

$9.00

Veggie Pie

$10.00

Chili Cheese Pretzel Pie

$12.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

Huck's Fries

$5.00

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Mini Corn Muffins

$3.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Rosemary Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Desserts

1 State Fair Twinkie

$3.00

2 State Fair Twinkies

$5.00

Bread Pudding of the week

$6.00

Bread Pudding of the week a la mode

$8.00

Cobbler of the week

$6.00Out of stock

Cobbler of the week a la mode

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Waffle Sundae

$7.00

Kids

Kids Cheesburger

$7.00

Kids tenders w/ fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled cheese sandwich

$7.00

Kids Mac N cheese

$7.00

Kids soft pretzel

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best of craft brews, house-concocted cocktails, and a Chef's take on the All-American foods we grew up from around the country.

Location

3728 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Huck’s American Craft image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Bufalo
orange starNo Reviews
2921 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
orange star4.3 • 768
3328 Foster Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Shipyard Pub - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
3500 O'Donnell St. Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Hudson Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2907 O’Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston