Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
6,341 Reviews
$$
1014 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
BREAKFAST
Avocado Tartine
basil walnut pesto, jammy egg, market radish, micro beet greens, everything spice, olive oil thick-cut country toast
Bagel Breakfast
Toasted plain bagel with scrambled eggs, avocado, spinach, and an herby tomato cream cheese. Topped with everything bagel seasoning.
Breakfast Burrito
organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy potato strings, avocado mash, salsa roja, house made chili-lime tortilla chips
Dad's Pancakes
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
Farmers' Market Vegetable Quiche
gruyère, goat cheese, roasted green onion, cornmeal thyme cheddar crust
French Toast
Fried Egg Sandwich
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyere, lemony arugula, toasted country bread
House Cured Scottish Salmon Tartine
Milo + Olive country toast, lemon and herb cream cheese, crispy capers, jalapeno pickled cucumbers, pickled red onion, marinated cherry tomatoes, fennel pollen, olive oil
Housemade Granola and Yogurt
Straus Greek-style yogurt, market fruit, Bill's Bees honey
Huckleberry Breakfast
organic scrambled eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, hash browns, avocado, house made English muffin, jam *try it staff meal style as a breakfast sandwich!
Huevos Rancheros
organic sunny side up eggs, black bean puree, crispy tortillas, salsa roja, feta cheese, red & green onion, cilantro
Quinoa & Market Vegetable Bowl
organic sunny side up eggs, Dwelly Farms corn, Weiser farms shishito peppers, summer squash, cabbage, avocado, marinated cherry tomatoes
Roasted Mushroom Scramble
organic eggs, spinach, green onion, parmesan, country toast, chili flake
KIDS BREAKFAST
SOUP & SALADS
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Mediterranean Chopped Salad G&G
romaine, heirloom red cabbage, crispy za'atar chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, pickled red onions, kalamata olives, sheep's milk feta, red wine oregano viniaigrette
Tri-Color Caesar Salad G&G
chopped romaine, arugula, radicchio, shaved raw baby carrots, parmesan cheese, rustic breadcrumb, pepperoncini caesar dressing
Fall Salad G&G
Garden of lettuces, radish, roasted Dwelly Farms corn, roasted squash, avocado, green goddess dressing
FROM THE DELI CASE
Ham & Gruyere Sandwich
Niman Ranch ham, gruyere, Clover butter, arugula, on baguette
Sesame Ficelle Sandwich
Turkey Baguette
roasted organic turkey, double cream brie, and arugula
Turkey Meatball
Turkey Meatballs // 8
Veggie Sandwich
marinated peppers, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, herbed goat cheese, mixed greens, on ciabatta
DELI SALADS
Beet Salad
stone fruit, Danish blue cheese, white wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Salad
pears, pomegranate, sunflower seeds, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad
lemon juice, cilantro, olive & canola oil blend
Grain & Salmon Salad
Tehachapi grain fife, red quinoa, snap peas, roasted bell pepper
Kale Salad
pickled red onion, walnuts, golden raisins, white wine vinaigrette
Orzo Salad
Roasted butternut squash, brussel sprouts, golden raisins, pumpkin seeds, radicchio, and miso maple vinaigrette
Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, celery, pickled chilis, and sambal aioli
Salad Trio
please select any 3 of our deli salads available