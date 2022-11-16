Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

6,341 Reviews

$$

1014 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Breakfast Burrito
Caffe Latte
Housemade Granola and Yogurt

BREAKFAST

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$17.00

basil walnut pesto, jammy egg, market radish, micro beet greens, everything spice, olive oil thick-cut country toast

Bagel Breakfast

$16.00

Toasted plain bagel with scrambled eggs, avocado, spinach, and an herby tomato cream cheese. Topped with everything bagel seasoning.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy potato strings, avocado mash, salsa roja, house made chili-lime tortilla chips

Dad's Pancakes

Dad's Pancakes

$15.50

Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup

Farmers' Market Vegetable Quiche

Farmers' Market Vegetable Quiche

$12.75

gruyère, goat cheese, roasted green onion, cornmeal thyme cheddar crust

French Toast

$14.00
Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$17.00

organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyere, lemony arugula, toasted country bread

House Cured Scottish Salmon Tartine

House Cured Scottish Salmon Tartine

$21.00

Milo + Olive country toast, lemon and herb cream cheese, crispy capers, jalapeno pickled cucumbers, pickled red onion, marinated cherry tomatoes, fennel pollen, olive oil

Housemade Granola and Yogurt

Housemade Granola and Yogurt

$12.75

Straus Greek-style yogurt, market fruit, Bill's Bees honey

Huckleberry Breakfast

Huckleberry Breakfast

$20.00

organic scrambled eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, hash browns, avocado, house made English muffin, jam *try it staff meal style as a breakfast sandwich!

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

organic sunny side up eggs, black bean puree, crispy tortillas, salsa roja, feta cheese, red & green onion, cilantro

Quinoa & Market Vegetable Bowl

Quinoa & Market Vegetable Bowl

$18.00

organic sunny side up eggs, Dwelly Farms corn, Weiser farms shishito peppers, summer squash, cabbage, avocado, marinated cherry tomatoes

Roasted Mushroom Scramble

Roasted Mushroom Scramble

$17.00

organic eggs, spinach, green onion, parmesan, country toast, chili flake

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kids Eggs

Kids Eggs

$8.00

organic scrambled eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, mini English muffin, jam

Kids Pancake

Kids Pancake

$7.00

Clover organic butter, maple syrup

SOUP & SALADS

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00Out of stock
Mediterranean Chopped Salad G&G

Mediterranean Chopped Salad G&G

$21.00

romaine, heirloom red cabbage, crispy za'atar chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, pickled red onions, kalamata olives, sheep's milk feta, red wine oregano viniaigrette

Tri-Color Caesar Salad G&G

Tri-Color Caesar Salad G&G

$16.00Out of stock

chopped romaine, arugula, radicchio, shaved raw baby carrots, parmesan cheese, rustic breadcrumb, pepperoncini caesar dressing

Fall Salad G&G

Fall Salad G&G

$19.00

Garden of lettuces, radish, roasted Dwelly Farms corn, roasted squash, avocado, green goddess dressing

FROM THE DELI CASE

Ham & Gruyere Sandwich

Ham & Gruyere Sandwich

$16.00

Niman Ranch ham, gruyere, Clover butter, arugula, on baguette

Sesame Ficelle Sandwich

$10.00
Turkey Baguette

Turkey Baguette

$16.00

roasted organic turkey, double cream brie, and arugula

Turkey Meatball

Turkey Meatball

$3.00Out of stock
Turkey Meatballs // 8

Turkey Meatballs // 8

$20.00Out of stock
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

marinated peppers, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, herbed goat cheese, mixed greens, on ciabatta

DELI SALADS

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

stone fruit, Danish blue cheese, white wine vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Salad

pears, pomegranate, sunflower seeds, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad

lemon juice, cilantro, olive & canola oil blend

Grain & Salmon Salad

Grain & Salmon Salad

$2.50

Tehachapi grain fife, red quinoa, snap peas, roasted bell pepper

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

pickled red onion, walnuts, golden raisins, white wine vinaigrette

Orzo Salad

Roasted butternut squash, brussel sprouts, golden raisins, pumpkin seeds, radicchio, and miso maple vinaigrette

Potato Salad

Yukon gold potatoes, celery, pickled chilis, and sambal aioli

Salad Trio

Salad Trio

$18.00

please select any 3 of our deli salads available

SIDES

One Organic Egg

One Organic Egg

$3.00
Two Organic Eggs

Two Organic Eggs

$6.00
Egg Whites

Egg Whites

$2.50
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
1/2 Crispy Niman Ranch Bacon

1/2 Crispy Niman Ranch Bacon

$3.50
Crispy Niman Ranch Bacon

Crispy Niman Ranch Bacon

$7.00
Housemade Beef Chorizo

Housemade Beef Chorizo

$3.50
Chopped Mary's Chicken Breast

Chopped Mary's Chicken Breast

$7.00

Milo + Olive Toast

$4.25
House Cured Salmon Lox

House Cured Salmon Lox

$7.00
Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$7.00
Seasonal Market Fruit

Seasonal Market Fruit

$5.50
Yogurt

Yogurt

$5.00
Avocado

Avocado

$5.50

Arugula

$5.00
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

Granola

$5.00

Jam

$1.00

Honey

$1.00