Restaurant header imageView gallery

HUD’S

review star

No reviews yet

4411 S. Bell St.

Amarillo, TX 79109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Single
Biscuit & Gravy

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.79

Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Biscuit

$3.59

Croissant

$3.79

Egg Sandwich

$3.79

Brk Burrito Meal (Must Choose a Side Item)

$3.31

Biscuit Only

$1.30

Croissant Only

$1.50

Side Egg

$1.30

Side Toast

$0.85

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Side Bacon

$1.29

Side Sausage

$0.90

Side Ham

$0.90

Side Gravy

$0.59

Side Tortilla

$0.65

Sm Hashbrown

$1.99

Lg Hashbrown

$2.89

Crumbled Sausage

$0.90

No Hot Sauce

Extra Red Sauce

Out of stock

Extra Red Sauce $

$0.60

Green Sauce

Out of stock

Extra Green Sauce $

$0.60

Slice Cheese $

$0.59

Burgers

Junior

$3.39

Junior Double

$4.29

Single

$4.79

Double

$6.39

Triple

$7.99

Patty Only

$3.00

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese

$4.59

Ham & Swiss

$4.59

Steak

$6.79

Patty Melt

$5.49

BLT

$4.39

Grilled Cheese

$2.89

Philly Steak

$6.89

Philly Chicken

$6.89

Chicken

$5.99

Combos

Steak Philly on top of large fries with a med cherry lime

Single Combo

$3.91

Double Combo

$4.91

Ham & Cheese Combo

$4.31

Ham & Swiss Combo

$4.31

Chicken Combo

$5.21

Steak Combo

$5.21

Philly Steak Combo

$5.81

Philly Chicken Combo

$5.81

Spicy Chkn Wrap Combo

$5.81

Back To School Special

$3.91

Philly Fries Combo

$6.20

Grilled Food

Hot Dog

$2.39

Foot Long

$5.49

Corn Dog

$2.39

Fried Burrito

$2.29

Burrito Deluxe

$4.39

Frito Pie

$4.79

Chicken Breast Only

$3.99

Philly Patty Only

$3.99

Steak Patty Only

$3.99

Patty Only

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Junior

$3.20

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.20

Kids Burrito

$3.20

Kids Corn Dog

$3.20

Kids Hot Dog

$3.20

Kids Chicken

$3.70

Sides

Small FF

$1.99

Large FF

$2.59

Small TT

$1.99

Large TT

$2.89

Small OR

$2.79

Large OR

$3.79

Small Okra

$2.79

Large Okra

$3.79

Small Jap

$2.79

Large Jap

$3.79

Small Mushroom

$2.79

Large Mushroom

$3.99

Small Cheese Stix

$3.49

Large Cheese Stix

$4.99

Dynabites

$4.99

Fritos Chips

$1.59

Lays Chips

$1.59

Ranch

$0.60

Spicy Ranch

$0.60

Side Japs

$0.59

Side Bacon

$1.29

Side Green Chiles

$0.59

Side Chili

$1.29

Swiss

$0.59

Add Cheese

$0.59

Marinara

$0.60Out of stock

Spicy Cheese Curds

$4.99Out of stock

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Hot Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Steak Dinner

$8.39

Chicken Only

$5.65

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$4.99

Beef Wrap

$4.99

Steak Wrap

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Salads

Small Chef Salad

$5.99

Large Chef Salad

$9.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.79

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.79

2 for $4

Fried Burrito 2 for 4

$2.00

Corn Dog 2 for 4

$2.00

Sm FF 2 for 4

$2.00

Grilled Cheese 2 for 4

$2.00

Medium Cherry Lime 2 for 4

$2.00

Giant

Giant Coke

$2.59

Giant Diet Coke

$2.59

Giant Coke Zero

$2.59

Giant Dr Pepper

$2.59

Giant Diet Dr Pepper

$2.59

Giant Root Beer

$2.59

Giant Sprite

$2.59

Giant Tea

$2.59

Giant Powerade

$2.59

Giant Cherrylime

$2.99

Giant Diet Cherry Limeade

$2.99

Giant Ninja Turtle

$3.19

Giant Limeade

$2.99

Giant Diet Limeade

$2.99

Giant Purple Haze

$3.19

Giant Diet Purple Haze

$2.99

Giant Ocean Water

$2.99

Giant Diet Ocean Water

$2.99

Giant Lemonade

$2.99

Giant Water

$0.70

Giant Ice

$0.70

Large

Large Coke

$2.29

Large Diet Coke

$2.29

Large Coke Zero

$2.29

Large Dr Pepper

$2.29

Large Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29

Large Root Beer

$2.29

Large Sprite

$2.29

Large Tea

$2.29

Large Powerade

$2.29

Large Cherrylime

$2.79

Large Diet Cherrylime

$2.79

Large Lemonade

$2.79

Large Limeade

$2.79

Large Diet Limeade

$2.79

Large Purple Haze

$2.99

Large Diet Purple Haze

$2.99

Large Ninja Turtle

$2.79

Large Ocean Water

$2.79

Large Diet Ocean Water

$2.79

Large Water

$0.60

Large Ice

$0.60

Medium

Medium Coke

$2.09

Medium Diet Coke

$2.09

Medium Coke Zero

$2.09

Medium Dr Pepper

$2.09

Medium Diet Dr Pepper

$2.09

Medium Root Beer

$2.09

Medium Sprite

$2.09

Medium Tea

$2.09

Medium Powerade

$2.09

Medium Cherrylime

$2.59

Medium Diet Cherrylime

$2.59

Medium Lemonade

$2.59

Medium Limeade

$2.59

Medium Diet Limeade

$2.59

Medium Purple Haze

$2.79

Medium Diet Purple Haze

$2.79

Medium Ocean Water

$2.59

Medium Diet Ocean Water

$2.59

Medium Ninja Turtle

$2.79

Medium Water

$0.50

Medium Ice

$0.50

Small

Small Coke

$1.79

Small Diet Coke

$1.79

Small Coke Zero

$1.79

Small Dr Pepper

$1.79

Small Diet Dr Pepper

$1.79

Small Root Beer

$1.79

Small Sprite

$1.79

Small Tea

$1.79

Small Powerade

$1.79

Small Cherrylime

$2.19

Small Diet Cherrylime

$2.19

Small Lemonade

$2.19

Small Limeade

$2.19

Small Diet Limeade

$2.19

Small Purple Haze

$2.39

Small Diet Purple Haze

$2.39

Small Ocean Water

$2.19

Small Diet Ocean Water

$2.19

Small Ninja Turtle

$2.39

Small Water

$0.40

Small Ice

$0.40

Small Peach Tea

$1.79

Small Blueberry Pom Tea

$1.79

Small Coconut Tea

$1.79Out of stock

Other Drinks

Free Medium Cherry Lime

Orange Juice

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.59

Milk

$1.79

Coffee

$1.29

Gallon Cherrylime

$16.99

Gallon Diet Cherrylime

$16.99

Gallon Purple Haze

$18.99

Gallon Diet Purple Haze

$18.99

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Meal Water

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

HUD’s is a locally owned restaurant that believes in serving food that brings our community together. Come in and enjoy one of our scratch made breakfast burritos and one of our famous cherry limeade’s

Location

4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yellow City Grind - 4410 Bell St
orange starNo Reviews
4410 Bell St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
7606 sw 45th Amarillo, TX 79124
View restaurantnext
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
orange starNo Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Public House - Amarillo
orange starNo Reviews
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Rice - Coulter
orange starNo Reviews
3300 S Coulter Suite #1 Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston