HUD’S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
HUD’s is a locally owned restaurant that believes in serving food that brings our community together. Come in and enjoy one of our scratch made breakfast burritos and one of our famous cherry limeade’s
Location
4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
No Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurant