Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
HUD’S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great American Iconic Food, Breakfast Burritos, Old Fashion Cheese Burgers, Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Scratch Made Onion Rings / Jalapeño Coins And Don’t Forget Our Famous Cherry
Location
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106
Gallery