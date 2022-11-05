Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huddy BBQ 351 Moreland Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

351 Moreland Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Fried Baked Potato Bites
Collards

Appetizers

Fried Baked Potato Bites

$9.95

potato, bacon, chives & cheddar cheese fried served with sour cream dipping sauce

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.95

golden fried mac & cheese triangles served with house-made ranch dipping sauce

BBQ Nachos

$12.95

crispy tortilla chips, house-made queso, fresh salsa, black beans, sour cream, fresh jalapenos

Smoked Wings

$15.95

House-smoked Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Grilled Corn on Cobb

$6.95

Three ears of grilled corn on cobb

Brisket Eggrolls

$12.95

House-smoked brisket, jalapeno and cheddar cheese, house sauce

Pimento Dip

$9.95

Salads & Soups

House Wedge Salad

$5.95

Traditional Wedge served with tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and house made ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

House-made chili, topped with jack & cheddar cheeses

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$5.95

Traditional, house-made favorite

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Traditional chicken salad served atop bed of mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheeses.

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced brisket, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, sourdough with choice of side

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ pulled chicken, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side.

Andouille Sausage Melt

$11.95

Smoked Andouille Sausage, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, caramelized onions on sourdough bread with choice of side.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Traditional chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, sour dough bread

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.95

Combo Plates & Meats

Two Meat Combo

$15.95

Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.

Three Meat Combo

$21.95

Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.

Maker's Mark BBQ Ribs

$17.95

Choice of half or full rack of St. Louis ribs with choice of two sides.

Rib & Smoked Wing Combo

$26.95

Half Rack of St. Louis Ribs with Maker's Mark BBQ served with six smoked wings and choice of two sides and sweet cornbread.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Traditional favorite!

Fruit Cobbler

$6.95

Peach Cobbler served with vanilla bean ice cream

Cookie Monster Sundae

$6.95

Giant chocolate chip cookies, with vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge and caramel

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95

Sides

Collards

$3.95

Sweet Cornbread

$2.95

Coca-Cola Baked Beans

$2.95

Peach Ginger Slaw

$2.95

Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Baked Potato Salad

$2.95

Platters

Platter Smoked Wings

$149.95

100 Smoked Wings

Platter St. Louis Ribs

$219.95

Ten full racks of St. Louis Ribs slathered with Maker's Mark BBQ sauce

Platter Brisket

$159.95

10 pounds house-smoked brisket with your choice of bbq sauce

Platter Pulled Chicken

$89.95

10 pounds of our bbq pulled chicken

Platter Pulled Pork

$89.95

10 pounds of our pulled bbq pork

Pint Coca Cola Baked Beans

$10.95

Pint Peach Ginger Slaw

$10.95

Platter Baked Mac & Cheese

$27.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best BBQ in Little Five!

Location

351 Moreland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arden's Garden - Little Five Points
orange star4.8 • 40
1117 Euclid Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points - 351 Moreland Avenue NE
orange starNo Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Radial Cafe - Candler Park
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Dekalb Avenue Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Lazy Betty Updated - 1530 Dekalb Ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Lazy Betty
orange star4.8 • 316
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange starNo Reviews
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston