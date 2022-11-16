Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Hudson Cafe

No reviews yet

1241 Woodward Ave Detroit, MI 48226

Detroit, MI 48226

Popular Items

Traditional
Chicken and Waffle
Breakfast Meat

Pancakes

Original Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.50

Original pancakes

Red Velvet

$15.50

Served with cream cheese frosting, dusted with cocoa powder & powdered sugar

Oreo

$14.50

Topped with cream cheese frosting & powdered sugar

Cinnabunn

$15.50

Cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting

Chunky Monkey

$14.50

Caramel, white chocolate chip and banana

French Toast

Plain French Toast

$12.50

Fluffy Texas Toast coated in a rich egg batter and grilled to perfection

Very Berry

$15.00

Stuffed with fresh sliced bananas and cream cheese frosting, topped with fresh berries and berry compote

Apple Walnut

$14.50

Cinnamon raisin bread topped with apple flambé in simple syrup, walnuts, and stuffed with sweetened cream cheese frosting

S'more

$14.50

Coated with graham cracker and stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Nutella, and topped with chocolate chips and chocolate glaze

Graham Cracker

$14.00

topped with cream cheese frosting

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ham steak, swiss and berry compote

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

Coated with graham cracker and stuffed with strawberries and cream cheese frosting

Crepes

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$14.00

Stuffed with cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries

Banana Nutella

$14.00

Stuffed with Nutella and sliced banana

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken, portobello mushroom, feta cheese, and drizzled with pesto

Caprese

$12.50

Stuffed with fresh basil, fresh tomato, mozzarella, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Egg Specialties

Traditional

$12.50

Two eggs, choice of meat

Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.00

Toasted slice of multigrain topped with guacamole and served with fruit, choice of eggs

Salmon Croquette and Eggs

$20.00

Two patties made with salmon, choice of eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Cheese filled tortilla layered with house potatoes, choice of eggs, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole

Huevos Rancheros w/chorizo (spicy sausage)

$18.00

Cheese filled tortilla layered with house potatoes, choice of eggs, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole

House Made Corned Beef Hash

$15.50

Corned beef hash braised with onion and potatoes, choice of eggs

Catfish & Eggs

$21.00Out of stock

Two filets coated in cornmeal and house seasonings, choice of eggs

I'm Benedicted

Traditional Benedict

$13.50

English muffin, Canadian bacon and hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

$13.50

English muffin, tomato slices, baby spinach and hollandaise

Pesto Benny

$14.50

Grilled English muffin, homemade basil pesto, sautéed spinach, mozzarella and tomato, topped with two poached eggs

Voodoo Benny

$14.50

House made corn cake, chorizo (spicy Spanish pork sausage) cheddar, two poached eggs, and ranchero sauce

Baja Benedict

$13.50

English muffin topped with guacamole, tomato and two poached eggs

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$12.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$13.50

topped with cream cheese frosting, cocoa powder

Fruit Waffle

$14.50

Fresh berries and berry compote

Catfish and Waffle

$21.00Out of stock

Two filets coated in cornmeal and house seasonings

Chicken and Waffle

$21.00

Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings

Omelets

Baja Cali

$15.00

Tomato, onion, ham bacon, guacamole and swiss

Portabella

$15.00

Sautéed portabella mushrooms. basil and gouda

Triple Triple

$15.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar, swiss and jack

Vegetarian

$15.00

Tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and spinach

Mexican

$15.00

Chorizo (spicy Spanish pork sausage), onion, green pepper, tomato and cheddar

Chicken Pomodoro

$15.00

Chicken, tomato, onion, basil, mozzarella and parmesan

Seafood

$19.50Out of stock

Fresh crab and shrimp topped with hollandaise

Thanksgiving

$15.00

Turkey sausage, spinach, cranberries, swiss

Build Your Own

$13.00

Choose your own items

Healthy Choice

Fruit, Granola, & Yogurt

$12.50

Healthy Scramble

$11.00

Egg whites, baby spinach, tomatoes, onion and multi-grain toast

Vegan & Vegetarian

Beyond Burger

$17.50

Juicy plant-based patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted house bun (contains eggs)

Spiced Tofu

$14.50

Onions, green pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom, scrambled on top of house potatoes

Sandwiches

Downtown Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and guacamole on toasted multi-grain

Woodward Burger

$18.00

8 oz. prime, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and cheddar/jack blend on a toasted house bun

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, tomato and house made basil pesto, served on ciabatta bread

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Cajun chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread

BLT..EG

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with fried egg, guacamole and mayo on toasted multigrain

Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken, chorizo (spicy Spanish pork sausage), green pepper, onion, and a cheddar/jack blend served with guacamole and sour cream on a whole-wheat tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and chicken served with Caesar dressing

Chicken Club

$15.00

Romaine hearts, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and grilled chicken

Hudson

$15.00

Smoked ham and turkey, romaine hearts, gherkin pickle, green olives and swiss in Hudson dressing

Signature

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tomato, onions, pecans, cranberries and taco strip served with House dressing

Little Friends

Kids Eggs and Toast

$11.00

Choice of eggs, bacon or sausage and toast

Kids French Toast

$9.50

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Sides

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Toast

$3.00

House Potatoes

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits w/shrimp

$8.00

Plain Grits

$3.00

Breakfast Meat

$4.50

Side of Wings (6)

$13.00

Side of Catfish

$12.00Out of stock

Side Salmon Croquette

$10.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

16oz fountain soda

Juice

$6.50

16oz

Cappuccino

$5.00

12oz

Latte

$5.00

12oz

Toffee Coffee

$5.00

12oz

Spice Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Mimosa

$12.00

LaMarca Prosecco MUST SHOW ID UPON PICK UP

Bellini

$12.00

LaMarca Prosecco MUST SHOW ID UPON PICK UP

Bloody Mary

$12.00

**MUST SHOW ID UPON PICK UP** New Amsterdam Vodka, McClures spicy Bloody Mary Mix. Garnished with pickle spear and olive.

Breakfast Margarita

$15.00

El Jimador, Grand Marnier, OJ, Lime

Moscow Mule

$13.00

New Amsterdam Vodka, Lime, Barritts Ginger Beer

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic breakfast, brunch, & lunch!

Location

1241 Woodward Ave Detroit, MI 48226, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Hudson Cafe image
Hudson Cafe image

