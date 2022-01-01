Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson Cafe & Bistro 466 Heritage Road

review star

No reviews yet

466 Heritage Road

Southbury, CT 06488

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap
Sword Fish Tacos

Coffee

Iced Witches Brew

$4.95+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Maple Cold Brew

$4.95+

Caramel Hazelnut Cappuccino

$4.95+

Cinnamon Almond Latte

$4.95+

Coffee

$2.50+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Shot of espresso with steamed milk

Latte

$4.15+

Shot of espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$2.00+

Macchiato

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Shot of espresso with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Tea & Refreshers

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Iced Passion Tea

$3.00+

Iced Raspberry Tea

$3.00+

Iced Peach Tea

$3.00+

Cranberry Apple Cider

$4.00+

Apple Green Tea

$4.00+

Iced Maple Cider

$4.00+

Lav Lemonade

$3.50+

Straw Arnold Palmer Refresher

$4.00+

Butterfly lemonade

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Coco Lemonade

$3.50+

Tea And Chai

Hot Tea

$2.15+

Medium Matcha

$4.25

Medium Matcha Chai

$4.25

London Fog

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Apple Chai

$3.85+

Banana Chai

$3.85+

Dirty Pumpkin chai

$4.50+

Apple Cider

Apple cider

$3.25+

Caramel Spiced Cider

$3.50+

Hot Butter Cider

$3.50+

Fresh Bread

Fresh Loaf of Bread

Fresh Bagels

Specials

Catch Of The Day

$24.00

Fish Fry

$24.99

BREAKFAST COMBO

$6.75

Apple Pie Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Steak And Eggs Wrap

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Grilled Chz + Minestrone

$14.00

Philly Cheese steak

$15.00

Sword Fish Tacos

$15.00

Meat Loaf Lunch

$18.00

Eggplant Parm

$8.00

Roasted Pork Loin

$26.00

Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna

$12.00

Fig & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Tomato Basil Bisque

$9.00

Blue Point Oysters

$16.00

Crab Crusted Swordfish

$32.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$24.00

Classic Meatloaf

$25.00

Raw Bar Platter

$24.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.99

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster Bake

$39.99

King Roll

$19.00

Terryaki Halibut

$32.00

Dayboat Halibut

$32.00

Buffalo Wings

$0.75

Korean Bbq Wing

$0.75

Honey Bbq Wings

$0.75

Mango Habanero Wings

$0.75

Cajun Wings

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$0.75

Garlic Parm Wings

$0.75

Falafel Wrap

$14.95

Halibut N Lobster Stew

$32.00

Beverages

Pop Soda

$2.99

Water

$1.75

Kombucha

$5.49

Oj

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coke

$2.25

Sp Seltzer

$2.99

Juice Box

$1.00

Perrier

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

CBD drink

$5.50

Fiji

$2.99

Poland

$1.25

Behind the Counter Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.75

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Tap Water

Kids Menu

GF Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Case

Case Caesar Salad

$12.95

Case Chef Salad

$12.95

Case House Salad

$10.95

Egg Salad

$4.99

Tuna Salad

$5.99

Peach Pie

$4.75

Parfait

$3.75

Chobani Yogurt

$2.25

Fresh Sushi

$6.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

466 Heritage Road, Southbury, CT 06488

Directions

