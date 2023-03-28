Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson Cafe Northville

review star

No reviews yet

17101 Haggerty Road

Northville, MI 48168

Popular Items

Hudson Salad
Breakfast Meats
Cheesy Grits

Food

Pancakes

Original Buttermilk

$12.50

Red Velvet

$14.50

Oreo

$14.50

Cinnabun

$15.00

Chunky Monkey

$14.50

Berry Bliss

$15.50

1/2 Original PC

$10.50

1/2 Red Velvet PC

$12.50

1/2 Oreo PC

$12.50

1/2 Cinnabun PC

$13.00

1/2 Chunky Monkey PC

$12.50

1/2 Berry Bliss PC

$13.50

Crepes

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$13.50

Strawberry Nutella

$13.50

Banana Nutella

$13.50

Bacon Jam

$13.50

Throwback

$14.50

French Toast

Plain FT

$12.50

Very Berry Stuffed

$15.00

Apple Walnut Stuffed

$15.00

S'more

$14.50

Graham Cracker

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$14.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.50

Churro

$15.00

Vanilla Mascarpone

$15.50

1/2 Plain FT

$10.50

1/2 S'more FT

$12.50

1/2 Graham Cracker FT

$12.00

1/2 Monte Cristo FT

$12.50

1/2 Strawberry Shortcake FT

$14.50

1/2 Churro FT

$13.00

1/2 Vanilla Mascarpone FT

$13.50

Omelets

Baja Cali

$15.50

Portobello

$15.50

Triple Triple

$15.50

Vegatarian

$15.50

Mexican

$15.50

Bacon Jam Omelet

$15.50

Thanksgiving

$15.50

Build Your Own

$12.50

Egg Specialties

The Traditional

$12.50

Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.50

Salmon Croquette & Eggs

$20.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros w/chorizo

$18.00

House Made Corned Beef Hash

$15.50

Healthy Choice

Fresh fruit, Granola, & Yogurt

$13.00

Healthy Scramble

$13.50

Green Machine

$15.50

Vegan & Vegetarian

Spiced Tofu

$17.50

Beyond Burger

$15.00

I'm Benedicted

Traditional Benny

$13.50

Florentine

$13.50

Pesto Benny

$14.50

Voodoo Benny

$15.00

Irish Benny

$15.50

Waffles Your Way

Plain Waffle

$12.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$15.00

Fruit Waffle

$15.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

Bacon waffle

$15.00

Creme Brulee Waffle

$14.50

Sandwiches

Downtown Club

$16.00

Woodward Burger

$18.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$16.00

BLT...EG

$16.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Blueberry Burger

$18.00

Casino Royal

$17.00

Salads

BLT Salad

$15.50

Southwest salad

$15.50

Hudson Salad

$15.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.50

Spinach Salad

$15.50

Harvest Salad

$15.50

Little Friends

Kids eggs & toast

$10.00

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$10.00

Sides

Fruit

$4.00

House Made Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$4.00

Corn Cake

$5.00

House Potatos

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Plain Grits

$4.00

Shrimp Grits

$10.00

Breakfast Meats

$5.00

Side Wings

$12.00

Salmon Croquette

$10.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

side dressing

$1.00

side avocado

$3.00

side sauce

$1.50

NA Beverages

Cafe

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Novus Tea

$3.50

Toffee Coffee

$5.00

Spice Chai Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hudson Cafe serves Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch seven days a week!

Website

Location

17101 Haggerty Road, Northville, MI 48168

Directions

