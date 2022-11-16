Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson Grille

review star

No reviews yet

165 Mamaroneck Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Order Again

Small Plates

Chicken quesadilla

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Chicken wings*

$15.00

celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing

Brussel sprouts*

$13.00

Sweet ginger glaze, pickled red onions

Margherita flat bread

$14.00

Lemon mayo, pickled onions, buffalo sauce

Fish tacos*

$18.00

Bean sprouts, tomato salsa, watermelon radish, jalapeno, cilantro

French onion soup

$9.00

Sherry, thyme, croutons, swiss cheese

Fried calamari

$18.00

Buttermilk, chipotle aioli, spicy marinara

Guacamole*

$15.00

Pico de gallo, crispy tortilla chips

Mini burgers

$16.00

Irish cheddar, homemade steak sauce, crispy shallots

New england clam chowder

$9.00

Potato, celery, carrots, extra virgin oilive oil

Shishito peppers*

$13.00

Sea salt, lemon

Shrimp tostadas*

$16.00

Panko, lemon white wine sauce, endive

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Ask your waiter

Chorizo tacos*

$15.00

Sweet jalapeno sauce, onions, peppers, cilantro

Steak quesadilla

$18.00

Homemade tartar sauce, truffle oil,

cauliflower tacos

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Trufle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Winter Grain Bolw

$17.00

Farro, quinoa, raddichio, cider-maple vinaigrette

Beet salad*

$16.00

Yellow & red beets, arugula, hearts of palm, feta cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Classic caesar salad*

$15.00

Housemade caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Cobb salad*

$17.00

Cherry tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, corn, lemon vinaigrette

Hudson salad*

$15.00

Organic greens, cherry tomato, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, sherry shallot vinaigrette

Steak salad

$19.00

Sandwiches

Blackened chicken panini

$16.00

Chipotle chicken breast S/W

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese, tomato, coleslaw, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, fries

Cubano sandwich

$18.00

House burger*

$19.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon aioli, brioche roll, fries

Impossible burger

$17.00

Lobster roll

$25.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$16.00

Main

*****************

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Miso Salmon

$25.00

Orecchiette pasta

$19.00

Pasta caprese

$18.00

Roasted chicken

$23.00

Short rib & gnocchi

$21.00

Skirt steak

$25.00

Steak frites

$23.00

Hudson rice bowl

$15.00

Late Breakfast

Eggs & toast

$14.00

Hudson bacon & eggs sandwich

$13.00

Hudson omelet

$15.00

salmon toast

$18.00

steak & eggs

$23.00

Sides

Asparagus*

$8.00

Broccoli rabe*

$8.00

Broccolini*

$8.00

Crispy fries*

$8.00

Mashed potato

$8.00

Sweet potato fries*

$8.00

Truffle fries*

$11.00

Parmesan, chives

Handcut Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot cake

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, rum & butter sauce

Housemade churros

$9.00

Tree leches

$9.00

Stuffed with pastry cream, white peach sauce

ice cream 1 scoop

$3.00

Pumpkin cheesecake*

$9.00

GF graham craker, whipped cream, berries, strawberry sauce

Key lime pie*

$9.00

GF graham craker, meringe, berries, raspberry sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

Whipped cream, berries, chocolate sauce

Warm chocolate cake

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, valrhona caramel & chocolate sauce

Pre fixe menu

pre fixe soup

pre fixe salad

PF chicken

$40.95

PF salmon

$40.95

PF burger

$40.95

PF pasta

$40.95

PF dessert

Kids Menu

Kids cheese pizza

$11.00

Kids cheese quesadilla

$11.00

Kids cheeseburgers

$11.00

french fries

Kids chicken tenders

$11.00

french fries

Kids grilled cheese

$11.00

french fries

Kids grilled chicken

Kids mac & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Kids pasta

$11.00

Choice of, Plain, butter, marinara or olive oil

Kids single ice cream

Kids Sundae

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

