Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hudson Hill

812 Reviews

$$

619 E 13th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Matcha Latte

Coffee

Batch Brew

$3.50

(12 oz) Your typical drip or filtered coffee, can be served black or with cream and sugar.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

(2 oz) Our espresso has wonderful notes of grapefruit, chocolate, and nougat.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

(8oz) Espresso and Hot water. Can be served on ice.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.75

(4 oz) espresso and steamed milk. Think of a latte.. but tiny! A more espresso forward beverage with just enough milk to cut out any bitterness.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

(8 oz) Espresso and Steamed Milk

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Espresso and your choice of milk.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.

Breve

Breve

$5.25

(12 oz) Espresso and steamed half and half. Similar to a latte.

Dalgona Whipped Coffee

Dalgona Whipped Coffee

$5.50

(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Chai

Chai

$5.00

Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with a housemade earl grey tea concentrate (Tea Spot's Earl Grey), a house made vanilla syrup, and the milk of your choice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with Tea Spot's organic Japanese matcha powder, slightly sweetened with a house made vanilla syrup, and milk of your choice.

Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Golden Root provides us with a wonderful combination of ground ginger, turmeric, black pepper, pink salt, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar, and your choice of milk. This beverage is caffeine free but does go well with espresso.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Tea Spot's Earl Grey, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Tea

$3.75
Mint Tea

Mint Tea

$3.75

Tea Spot's peppermint tea. Can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75

Tea Spot's Gunpowder Green, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).

Daily Feature

$6.00

This beverage changes weekly!

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$7.00
Equilibrium Blend

Equilibrium Blend

$18.00

Location: 50% Ethiopian 50% Honduran Process: Fully Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Caramel, and Toffee

Non-Alcoholic

Thai Tea Spritz

Thai Tea Spritz

$7.00

A beautiful shaken beverage for any hot day containing thai tea, lavender, pineapple, sparkling water.

Mexican Coke

$3.25Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00
Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch

$7.00

A beautiful caffeine free beverage containing hibiscus tea, orange, lemon, and rosemary.

Breakfast

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock
Noosa Yogurt

Noosa Yogurt

$8.00

Served with Sour Cherry Jam, Chopped Apple, and Crunchy granola.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Chorizo Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries - La Fillette

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Green Chili Cheddar Roll

Green Chili Cheddar Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$4.00Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock
Online Ordering
Delivery
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
The finest coffee, cocktails, wine, beer and spirits in Capitol Hill.

Website

Location

619 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

