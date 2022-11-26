  • Home
Hudson Market On Main 5 N Broadway

No reviews yet

5 N Broadway

Nyack, NY 10960

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Cuban
Roast Beef au Jus

Sandwiches Hot

Parmesan

$10.45

choice of eggplant cutlets, chicken cutlets, meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, grinder roll

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$8.95

provolone, swiss, cheddar, american, gouda, buttered brioche, side of tomato soup

Roast Beef au Jus

$12.75

roast beef, provolone, roast peppers, horseradish au jus, hard roll

Reuben

$11.75

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye bread

Cuban

$12.75

pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, chipotle mayo, pressed hot

California Burrito

$10.45

rice, beans, shredded chicken, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla

Veggie Melt

$9.95

eggplant, mushroom, roast pepper, zucchini, onion, pepperjack cheese, panini bread

Geller Gobbler

$10.95

thick sliced turkey, cranberry jam, onion jam, gravy, white bread

Chicken Bruschetta

$10.95
Classic Breakfast Egg & Cheese & Meat

Classic Breakfast Egg & Cheese & Meat

$6.95

two eggs, choice of cheese, choice of meat, on a hard roll or your choice of bread

French Fries

$2.45

Sandwiches Cold

hummus, olives, roasted peppers, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

hardboiled egg, mayonnaise, brown mustard, celery, onion, tomato, lettuce, wheat bread

Tuna Salad

$8.45

tuna, mayo, celery, capers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of wrap

Italian Combo

$10.95

salami, mortadella, prosciutto, mozzarella, pesto, lettuce, pickled peppers, grinder roll

Veggie Wrap

$9.45

artichoke heart, marinated mushroom, cucumber, roasted pepper, avocado, choice of wrap

Turkey Club

$10.95

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, mayo, toasted white, wheat, rye bread

Mediterranean Gyro

$10.45

Bagel & Schmear

$2.75

choice of fresh Nyack Hot Bagel with Philadelpia Cream Cheese or butter

Salads (Green)

Caesar Salad

$7.95

romaine lettuce or kale, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

$7.95

mixed greens, vinaigrette dressing, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber

Arugula Salad

$7.95

arugula, goat cheese, balsamic dressing, almonds, craisins

Greek Salad

$7.95

spinach, feta cheese, honey lemon dressing, cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives

Soups

Vegetable Minestrone Soup

$4.45+Out of stock

tomato, kale, peppers, rice, pasta

Tomato Soup

$4.45+

tomato puree, cream, sour cream, red wine

Pork & Vegetable Stew

$4.45+Out of stock

pork loin cubes, carrots, celery, onion, rice

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup

$4.45+Out of stock

pureed roasted sweet potato & pumpkin, coconut milk, fennel, curry powder

Snacks

Cookies

Cookies

$1.95

Candy

$2.15
Vegan GF Cookies

Vegan GF Cookies

$1.95

Pirouline

$2.99
Stacy's Pita Chips

Stacy's Pita Chips

$1.95
Terra Chips

Terra Chips

$2.50
Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

$1.95
FSTG Swt Potato Chips

FSTG Swt Potato Chips

$2.50
Sun Chips Original

Sun Chips Original

$1.95Out of stock

Kind Bar

$2.99

Natures Bakery

$1.29
Brownie

Brownie

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Croissant

$3.50

Best by 11/13

Grab n' Go

Chicken Marsala

$16.95Out of stock

pan seared chicken thigh, mushroom sauce, roast potato, steamed broccoli

Beef Ravioli & Broccoli

$12.95Out of stock

Pork Loin

$16.95Out of stock

roast pork loin, baked potato, green beans

Shrimp Scampi Diavolo

Shrimp Scampi Diavolo

$19.95Out of stock

pan seared shrimp, lemon pesto chardonnay sauce, linguine, broccoli

Flank Steak

$19.95Out of stock

Sausage & Peppers

$14.95Out of stock

Italian pork sausage, sauteed bell peppers and onions, creamy basil pesto penne pasta

Chicken & Rice Stir Fry

$13.95Out of stock

Linguine & Meatballs

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Meal

$11.45Out of stock

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, flatbread

Soft Drinks, Water & Juice

Soda

Soda

$2.75

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi Ginger Ale Orange Soda

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50

LIFE WTR

$3.75
Treo Water

Treo Water

$3.50
Juices

Juices

$3.25

Cranberry Juice Apple Juice Orange Juice

Seltzer Water

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Apple Cider 1 Gallon

$9.99

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+
Latte

Latte

$2.50+
Macchiatto

Macchiatto

$2.95+
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.75
Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Lemon, Diet Lemon Peach, Diet Peach Raspberry Honey Green Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Black Tea Herbal Tea

SMALL 4ppl COMBOS

Roast Turkey Meal

$69.95

Tofu Meal

$59.95

BIG JUST THE SIDES A LA CARTE

Green Bean Casserole

Mashed Potatoes

Stuffing, Cornbread

Stuffing, Traditional

Roasted Autumn Squash

Macaroni & Cheese

Corn Succotash

Sweet Potato Casserole

PIES

Apple

$15.00

Blueberry

$15.00

Pumpkin

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
