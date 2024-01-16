Hudson Square Coffee 2419 Lakeshore Drive East
2419 Lakeshore Drive East
Ashland, WI 54806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
HOT DRINKS
- Hot Cafe Latte
Freshly pulled espresso with steamed milk and sweet flavor of your choice.
- Hot Breve
Fresh espresso with Half and Half and sweet flavor or your choice.
- Hot Mocha
Fresh espresso with steamed milk and your choice of creamy dark or white chocolate.
- Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso poured over creamy steamed milk and vanilla, topped with caramel sauce.
- Hot Americano
A rich classic coffee made with fresh espresso.
- Hot Hudson Special
Fresh espresso with brown sugar and cinnamon, creamy milk and sprinkled with sweet cinnamon spice.
- Hot Cappuccino
Freshly pulled espresso with steamed milk and sweet flavor or your choice. Topped with a delicate layer of foamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate
A classic drink of chocolate and steamed milk.
- Hot Winter's Tea
Flavors of Peach Tranquility and Jade Citrus Mint tea, infused with a touch of soothing lemon, peppermint, and local Honey.$4.95
- Hot Tea (Unsweetened)
Flavor varies
- Hot Chai Tea Latte
A blend of steamed milk and black tea, infused with the warm and spicy notes of Tazo.
- Espresso Shots
ICED DRINKS
- Iced Cafe Latte
Freshly pulled espresso poured over ice, milk and sweet flavor of your choice.
- Iced Breve
Fresh espresso with Half and Half and sweet flavor or your choice.
- Iced Mocha
Fresh espresso poured over ice, milk, creamy chocolate, and peppermint.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso poured over creamy milk, ice and vanilla, topped with caramel sauce.
- Iced Americano
A rich classic coffee made with fresh espresso over ice.
- Iced Chai Tea Latte
A blend of cold milk and black tea, infused with the warm and spicy notes of Tazo.
REFRESHER
- Lemonade - REG
A fresh, slightly tart lemonade over ice combined with delicious fruit flavors. Try it blended!
- Lemonade Cold Foam - REG
A fresh, slightly tart lemonade over ice combined with delicious fruit flavors, topped with sweet and creamy cold foam. Try it blended!
- Sunrise Sparkler REG
Perfect blend of our tart homemade lemonade and sparkling club soda, with Raspberry and Peach.
- Redbull Refresher REG
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy. Try it blended!
- Redbull CF REG
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Italian Soda REG
A refreshing carbonated drink made with Club Soda and sweet flavors over ice. Try it blended!
- Italian Dream Soda
A refreshing carbonated drink made with Club Soda and sweet flavors over ice, topped with sweet and creamy cold foam. Try it blended!
- Peachy Green Tea
Refreshing iced green tea with real frozen peach slices and a touch of hibiscus.
SPECIALTY COLD FOAM
- Shaken Espresso
Fresh espresso shaken with ice, flavors, a layer of milk and topped with sweet and creamy cold foam.
- White Chocolate Cold Foam
Fresh espresso and white chocolate served over ice, layered with milk, and topped with our sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Just Toasty Cloud Latte
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Caramel Cloud Macchiato
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Salted Caramel Cloud Latte
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- The Quad 16oz
Four shots of espresso over ice, topped with cold foam.$5.95
- Salted Caramel Truffle Latte
FRAPPE
- Creamy Caramel Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Vanilla Bean Frappe
A creamy blended drink of milk, ice, and smooth vanilla, topped with whip.
- White Chocolate Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, white chocolate, milk, and ice, topped with whip.
- Dark Chocolate Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, white chocolate, milk, and ice, topped with whip.
- Toasted Marsh.
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, milk, ice, and delicious Toasted Marshmallow flavors, topped with whip.
- S'mores Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, milk, ice, and delicious flavors of chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Mocha Cookie
A dreamy, creamy, chocolate drink blended with rich espresso, ice, and milk and topped with whip, cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Salted Caramel Truffle
Delicious blend of smooth espresso, salted caramel and chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces and whipped cream.
- Create Your Own Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
SMOOTHIES
KIDS MENU
SEASONAL MENU
- Iced Vanilla Coconut Latte
A rich classic coffee made with fresh espresso over ice.
- Very Berry Redbull
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Hot Vanilla Coconut Latte
Freshly pulled espresso with steamed milk and sweet flavor of your choice.
- Raspberry Splash Bubble Sparkler
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Spring Fling Lemonade
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Blueberry Cheesecake Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Cookies and Cream Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Nerd Bomb
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Iced Bluebird Mocha
- Hot Bluebird Mocha
- Iced Lavender Shaken Espresso
- Spring Break Bubble Sparkler
Food
BAGELS
BAKERY
SALAD
- Antipasto Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, and feta, topped with housemade balsamic herb dressing.$7.50
- Fresh Garden Salad
Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, and housemade green garden dressing.$5.85
- Summer Berry Harvest Salad
Strawberries, blueberries and fresh greens topped with sweet pecans and housemade poppyseed dressing.$7.50
YOGURT PARFAIT
Icecream
Retail
OTHER MERCH
TUMBLERS AND THERMOS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Amazing Coffee. Amazing Experience.
2419 Lakeshore Drive East, Ashland, WI 54806