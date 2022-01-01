Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson

No reviews yet

208 Curtis Ave

Ironton, MN 56455

Popular Items

Miners Favorite
Latte
Trail Chef

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+
Blended

Blended

$5.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+
Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Americano: ⅓ Espresso, ⅔ Water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

⅓ Espresso, ⅓ Steamed Milk, ⅓ Froth

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

A café au lait is brewed coffee and steamed milk

Cold Press

Cold Press

$3.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$1.50+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.00+

Black coffee & 1 shot Espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50+

2 Shots Espresso & 2 oz Steamed Milk with little froth

Macchiato

$3.00+

Espresso with a dollop of Froth.

Nonalcoholic

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25+
Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$2.50+

Smoothie

$4.75+
Steamers

Steamers

$3.50+

Steamed milk & a Flavor

Mango No-Jito

$5.00

Strawberry Refresher

$5.00

Milk

$1.75+

Kombucha On Tap

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Steamed Milk, Chocolate, & Whip

Orange Juice

$1.50

Bravus Oatmeal Dark

$5.00

Bravus Rasberry Goose

$5.00

Bravus IPA

$5.00

Blood Orange IPA

$5.00

Teas

Brewed Teas

Brewed Teas

$2.50+
Chai

Chai

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Shaken Iced Teas

$2.75+

Iced Black Tea or Iced Green Tea With your choice or a fruit Puree; Strawberry, Mango, Peach, or Green Apple

Tea Fog/Tea Latte

Tea Fog/Tea Latte

$3.50+

Your choice of tea with Milk and a flavor. Most commonly done with earl grey and vanilla.

Watermelon Tea

Watermelon Tea

$3.50+

Seasonal

Cinnamon Apple Cider

$3.50+

Chai-der

$3.50+

Apple Cider & Chai

Blended Caramel Apple

$4.75+

Blended

Pumpkin Pie latte

$5.00+

Spicy Pumpkin

$5.00+

Habanero Spice & Pumpkin Sauce

Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

Butter Beer Italian Cream Soda

$3.50+

Butterscotch, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Toffee nut/praline, Heavy Cream, Titos, Ice, Sprite Garnished with Heath Crumbles. A wizard influenced beverage.

Grab & Go

1919 Rootbeer

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Honest Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate milk

$1.50

Good To Grow Character Juice

$2.50

Apple Cherry Kombucha

$5.00

Switchel Kombucha

$5.00

Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Blueberry Crisp Kombucha

$5.00

Specialty Coffees

Purple Twilight

$4.75+

White Chocolate & Lavender

Mint Mocha

$4.75+

Chocolate & peppermint

Scotcharoo

$4.75+

Peanut Butter, Butterscotch& Chocolate

Snow Plow

$4.75+

Coconut, Chocolate, & Irish cream

The Wasp

$4.75+

Almond & Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Morning Haze

$4.75+

Maple & Hazelnut

Honey Bee

$4.75+

Honey & Cinnamon

Cabriolet

$4.75+

Hibiscus & Honey

ButterScotch Candy/Butter beer Latte

$4.75+

Toasted Coconut Marshmallow

$4.75+

Terraplane

$4.75+

Almond, Coconut, Chocolate

Tortoise

$4.75+

Praline,Chocolate, Caramel

Hornet Iced Coffee

$5.00

Bourbon Caramel Coffee

$5.50

Cookie Butter Cold Press Cold

$5.50

Cold Press ,Cookie Butter Syrup, Cream, Whip Cream & Mini Cookie

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Upside Vanilla Latte with Caramel Drizzle on top. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted", so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained coffee" or "marked coffee".

Potter's Wheel OAT MILK

$5.00+

Maple, Lavender & Oat Milk

Wraps

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Wrap

$6.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, On a Whole wheat flour tortilla and griddled

Chorizo, Egg, Tots Wrap

Chorizo, Egg, Tots Wrap

$6.99

Whole wheat flour tortilla and griddled

Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Egg and Cheddar Cheese Wrap

Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Egg and Cheddar Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Whole wheat flour tortilla and griddled

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Wrap

$6.99

Santa Fe Wrap

$6.99

Biscuits

The Biscuits and Gravy

The Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99Out of stock

Two fresh baked biscuits with black pepper sausage gravy

Breakfast Biscuits

Breakfast Biscuits

$6.29

The Classic–egg, cheddar, and choice of either bacon or sausage

Lighter Fare

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.99+

toasted thick cut sourdough, avocado mash, roasted tomato

Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal

Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal

$4.99

with brown sugar and maple

Granola and Fruit Yogurt Parfait

Granola and Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$4.99Out of stock

Muffins

Muffins plus GF Muffin option

Side of Breakfast Tots

$2.49

Over Night Oats

$4.00

Special of the Day

Breakfast Special

$8.00

Mexican Wrap

$6.99

Mexi Melt Quesadilla

$8.99

Chorizo Biscuit

$6.29

Kickers and Snacks

Veggie Roaster

Veggie Roaster

$9.99

roasted cauliflower, spicy non- dairy yogurt, dill, spicy pepitas, herbs, evoo

Hudson Super Six

Hudson Super Six

$13.99

wild rice bread toast, roasted tomatoes, whipped ricotta, black pepper honey, basil

Dusted and Crusted Cheese Curds

$9.99

smoky ranch

Roasted Chicken Wings

Roasted Chicken Wings

$13.49

signature spicy glaze, yogurt lime

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$7.99

GF Crunchy tostada, Avocado Mash, pickled jalapenos, Hudson hot sauce

Side of tots

$2.00

Special Order

$13.00

Salads and Wraps

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.99

Hearts of romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, wild rice bread croutons

Trail Chef

Trail Chef

$11.99

Greens, grape tomatoes, onions, avocado, cucumbers, cheese curds, champagne vinaigrette

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$2.99

Chicken Chili Soup

$4.99

Tomato Basil

$2.99Out of stock

Chicken Wild Rice

$2.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Vegtable

$2.99Out of stock

Handlebars

Double Track Club

Double Track Club

$12.99

Wild rice bread, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, greens, house pickles, aioli

Gravel Grinder

Gravel Grinder

$11.49

Salami, ham, capicola, provolone, tomato, pickled peppers, shaved romaine, signature champagne vinaigrette

Hudson Italia Club

Hudson Italia Club

$8.49

Sourdough, burrata, vine ripe tomatoes, torn basil, pesto aioli and balsamic vinegar

Miners Favorite

Miners Favorite

$12.49

Sourdough, chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, chipotle southwest

Turkey Apple Swiss

$12.49

End of the Trail

The Yard Sale

The Yard Sale

$18.00

Curated meats, pimento, Hudson pickles, toasted wild rice bread, cheese curds, smoky ranch

Cross Country

Cross Country

$15.00

Hummus, fresh veggies, whipped ricotta, black pepper honey, olives, crackers

I luv Cheese

I luv Cheese

$17.00

Local cheeses, Honey crisp apples, crackers, candied nuts, preserves

Kid's Menu

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$4.50

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Classic PB&J

$3.50

Bakery Goods

Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.50

signature and GF

House-Made Scotcharoos/Special K Bars

$1.99

Seasonal Bars and Seasonal Cereal Bars

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Raspberry Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Cinamon rolls

$3.00

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00

Smores

$1.50

Hudson Retail

Hudson Mug

$40.00

Drink Sleeve

$10.00

Clif And Other Grab N Go

Clif Bar

$2.50

Clif Shot

$2.50

Trail Mix

$2.50

Clif Bloks

$2.50

Chips

$1.75

Grounds & Hounds pre-packs

Decaf Hush Puppy

$16.99

Good Boy

$15.99

Morning Walk

$15.99

Sunny Spot

$15.99

Two Tails Espresso

$15.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Ironton's most unique bike in/bike out restaurant experience - where the trail meets the town hudson218.com

208 Curtis Ave, Ironton, MN 56455

