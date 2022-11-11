Main picView gallery

Hudson Farmer and the Fish

11 River st

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Order Again

Starters

Mushroom soup

$16.00

yellow watermelon, tomato & cucumber

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

buffalo & bleu

Chili Wings

$14.00

chili maple

Farmer's Salad

$16.00

field greens & shaved veggies, pickled red onions, feta & candied walnuts

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

fingerling potatoes, black mole sauce

Pork Belly

$18.00

Chipotle rubbed, avocado & pineapple salsa

Shrimp & Chorizo Tostadas

$17.00

Shrimp & chorizo, queso Oaxaca & cotija

Scallop Salad

$22.00

Crispy bacon & fingerling potatoes, sunny side up egg, lemon aioli

Calamari Salad

$18.00

frisée, radish, white soy vinaigrette

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

cocktail sauce

Lobster Cocktail

$18.00

seaweed salad, cocktail sauce

Mains

Bronzino

$27.00

Whole roasted on the bone, red watercress, charred lemon

Salmon

$24.00

red watercress & charred lemon

NY Strip

$40.00

12 oz, bleu cheese & zesty steak sauce

PEI Mussels

$26.00

oregano & chilies, homemade bread

Squid Ink Linguine

$32.00

clams, bell peppers, onion, bacon

Thai Fish Tacos

$29.00

Red curry marinated, green papaya salad & flour tortillas

Wild Bass

$26.00

red watercress & charred lemon

Sides

Broccoli Raab

$10.00

Garlicky & lemony, pickled fresnos

Corn Ribs

$8.00

lime, cilantro, cobija cheese & Valentina aioli

Farm Spinach

$11.00

Crispy garlic

House Bread

$3.50

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Shishitos

$11.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Brussel S

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

california tomato & fresh mozzarella, parmesan & basil

Mushroom

$20.00

Creminis & fontina, arugula & truffle oil

White Clam

$22.00

roasted garlic & oregano, parmesan & fresh chilies

Fries on the Side

Soft Shell BLT

$29.00

jumbo soft shell crab, bacon, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken

$24.00

cajun spiced, shishito slaw & sriracha aioli

Daily Catch

$27.00

beer battered, vinegary slaw & tartar sauce

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Warm & buttered or cool with cucs

Burger

$24.00

Aged cheddar & smoked bacon

SPECIALS

Oysters & Sancerre for two

$75.00

Tuna Burger

$25.00

Big Eye Tuna

$39.00

Pork Schnitzel

$30.00

Harvest Gnocchi

$31.00

Mushroom Soup

$16.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

To Go Drinks

Biagio Prosecco

$12.00

(187ml)

La Nina Margarita

$12.00

100ml - 20%ABV- marigol & kaffir lime margarita with a touch of bitters

Old Fashion w Gin

$12.00

100ml - 28% ABV- old fashion w/gin - cucumber & elderflower

White Negroni

$12.00

100ml - 23% ABV -0 gin, vermouth, amaro liquor w/juniper

Rose all Day

$12.00

250ml - Grenache rose - France

Narraganset to go

$8.00

12 oz Smooth, clean & crisp - 5ABV/12IBUs

Archer Roose

$12.00

250 ml - Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca-Chile

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Situated on the Riverwalk in Sleepy Hollow, our menu features seasonal specialties from our farm, along with a full raw bar, pizza, and innovative interpretations of your favorite seafood classics.

Location

