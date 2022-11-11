Hudson Farmer and the Fish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Situated on the Riverwalk in Sleepy Hollow, our menu features seasonal specialties from our farm, along with a full raw bar, pizza, and innovative interpretations of your favorite seafood classics.
Location
11 River st, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St
No Reviews
127 W Main St North Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurant
More near Sleepy Hollow