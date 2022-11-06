Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson Social

940 Reviews

$$

11 Station Plaza

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Order Again

Popular Items

Social Burger
Pretzel Bites
Chicken Wings

*To Share

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

served warm with sea salt & Bavarian Mustard

Social Fries

Social Fries

$14.00

Choice of truffle parmesan or Loaded with 3-cheese blend, bacon, ranch

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, toasted almonds, Crown maple syrup (gf)

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic toast

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of our signature Sriracha maple, BBQ, or buffalo sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.00

spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, swiss

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

sharp cheddar, mozzarella, black beans, pickled jalapeños, BBQ sauce, sour cream

Flash Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Lightly breaded with Old Bay spice, dijionaisse, fresh lemon

Angry Cauliflower

$13.00

Tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, sesame seeds (gf)

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

BBQ sauce, B&B pickles, potato buns

*Greens

autumn salad

autumn salad

$15.00

blue cheese, apples, toasted almonds, champagne vinaigrette *gf*

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$15.00

croutons, shaved parm, classic caesar dressing

Baby Greens

$13.00

chickpeas, olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette (v/vg/gf)

*entrees/sandwiches

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$31.00

Herb roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon (g/f)

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with arugula, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, shaved parm, lemon, olive oil

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$24.00

braised kale, roasted mushrooms, shaved parm, roasted garlic (v/gf)

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Red wine braised, roasted wild mushrooms, swiss, au jus, ciabatta. Served with french fries

Social Burger

Social Burger

$19.00

sharp cheddar, B&B pickles, social sauce, brioche. Served with french fries

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$19.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, social sauce, multigrain. Served with french fries

Cuban

$19.00

Smoked pulled pork, black forest ham, B&B pickles, swiss, mustard, ciabatta. Served with french fries.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$31.00

Heirloom tomatoes, chick peas, olives, roasted potatoes, fresh basil, olive oil (gf)

Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$19.00

Lightly breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomato, B&B pickles, dijionnaise, ciabatta. Served with french fries

Slow Roasted Brisket

Slow Roasted Brisket

$34.00

Red wine braised, herb roasted potatoes, sautéed cauliflower, au jus (gf)

Pork Chop "Scarp"

Pork Chop "Scarp"

$32.00

Roasted potatoes, cherry peppers, Italian sweet sausage, lemon, white wine (gf)

Grilled Salmon Burger

Grilled Salmon Burger

$22.00

Pickled asian slaw, lemon aioli, brioche, served with french fries.

*Sides

side french fries

$7.00

side sautéed cauliflower

$9.00

side roasted brussels sprouts

$9.00

side roasted mushrooms

$9.00

side guacamole

$2.00

side sweet potato fries

$9.00

side bacon

$5.00

side roasted potatoes

$9.00

side rice & black beans

$9.00

*Kids

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$10.00

Mini Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Mini plain hamburger & fries

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids grilled chicken & cauliflower

$10.00

*Dessert

flourless chocolate cake (gf)

$10.00

New York cheese cake

$10.00

Apple Galette

$10.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce

*Penny Lick ice cream

vanilla cup

$3.00

chocolate cup

$3.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Directions

Gallery
Hudson Social image
Hudson Social image
Hudson Social image

