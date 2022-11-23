Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Hudson Table Hoboken

review star

No reviews yet

1403 Clinton St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Drinks

1 Liter Pellegrino

$5.00

Merch

Size Medium
Blanket

Blanket

$3.00

Stay Warm! Fleece Blanket. 47x63”

hT Crewneck Sweatshirt

hT Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

hT branded blue crew neck sweatshirt (small / medium / large). Gildan Dryblend. 50% Poly 50% Cotton. Represent hT!

hT Dad Hat

hT Dad Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Use this platform for add ons for our outdoor dining services including sangria carafes (just add wine), daily specials and more!

Location

1403 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
Hudson Table image
Hudson Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Cubana - 1007 Summit Ave
orange star4.5 • 495
1007 Summit Ave Jersey City, NJ 07307
View restaurantnext
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
orange starNo Reviews
99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Summit One Vanderbilt
orange starNo Reviews
1 Vanderbilt Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.7 • 1,059
150 Warren Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
orange star4.1 • 13
154 Clinton Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hoboken

honeygrow - Hoboken
orange star4.4 • 4,335
120 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Northern Soul
orange star4.6 • 2,622
700 1st St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken
orange star4.4 • 2,000
418 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
orange star4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St
orange star4.0 • 1,427
205 Washington St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Alfalfa
orange star4.8 • 717
1110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hoboken
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston