Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudsonville Grille

review star

No reviews yet

4676 32nd Ave STE F

Hudsonville, MI 49426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

The Omelette Shop

Grille Sunshine

$12.00

ham, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce

Southwestern

$12.00

ham, bacon, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Veggie Frittata

$12.00

broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, green peppers and spinach, topped with parmesan cheese

Garden

$12.00

Create Your Own

$5.00

Add: meat $2, cheese $1.5, veggies $1

The Hen House

Farmhouse #1

Farmhouse #1

$7.00

two eggs, choice of meat and toast

Farmhouse #2

$8.00

two eggs, choice of meat, potato and toast

Farmhouse #3

$8.00

two eggs, house-made corned beef hash and toast

Farmhouse #4

$10.00

3 eggs, choice of 2 meats, potato and toast

Farmhouse #5

$13.00

6 oz. bistro steak, 3 eggs, choice of potato and toast

Biscuits, Eggs & Gravy

$11.00

freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, two eggs, house-made sausage gravy topped with fresh scallions

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, hash browns, green peppers, onions, flour tortilla, house-made burrito sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, topped with fresh scallions

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

two poached eggs, black forest ham, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Loaded Benedict

$11.00

two poached eggs, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, corned beef, mushrooms, onions, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Turkey Benedict

$10.00

two poached eggs, shaved honey smoked turkey, spinach, swiss cheese, fresh tomatoes, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Ultimate Breakfast Bagel

$9.00

grilled everything bagel, two eggs, black forest ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese and spinach

Breakfast Quiche

$9.00

house-made variety of quiche served with hash browns, american fries, fresh fruit or choice of toast

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

The Waffle House

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Add: pecans $1, strawberry topping and whipped cream $2

1/2 Waffle

$3.00

Fried Chicken Waffle

$11.00

savory goat cheese and scallion waffle, fried chicken tenders, 2 eggs and apple cider syrup reduction

House-Made Buttermilk Stack

$7.00

3 house-made buttermilk pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.00

Caramel Pecan Stack

$8.00

3 house-made cakes stuffed with pecans and topped with salted caramel

1 Caramel Pecan Pancake

$4.00

Blueberry-White Chocolate Chip Stack

$8.00

3 house-made cakes stuffed with blueberries and white chocolate chips

1 Blueberry-White Chip Pancake

$4.00

Cookies and Cream Stack

$8.00

3-house made cakes stuffed with oreo crumbs, topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream and more oreo goodness

1 Cookies and Cream Pancake

$4.00

French Toast

$7.00

Texas toast, house-made vanilla batter

1 Slice French Toast

$3.00

The Sideline

Meats

$3.00

bacon, black forest ham, pork sausage patties, turkey sausage link or house-made corned beef hash

Potatoes

$3.00

Hash Browns or American fries

Toast

$2.00

white, wheat, Texas, sourdough, english muffin, raisin, rye or gluten-free

Toast 1 Slice

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

cooked to order

1 Egg

$1.00

Pancake or Half Belgian Waffle

$3.00

house-made fluffy grilled pancake or house-made Belgian waffle

1 Slice French Toast

$3.00

Grille House Bakery

$3.00

fresh baked muffin (blueberry, bran or banana-walnut-raisin), cinnamon roll or fresh baked buttermilk buscuit

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Split Plate

$2.00

Kid's Menu - Breakfast

Kid's Ham and Cheese Omelette

$5.00

two eggs, smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a slice of toast

Kid's French Toast

$5.00

one slice of hawaiian sweet bread, vanilla batter, whipped butter and choice of bacon or sausage

Kid's Pancakes

$5.00

two buttermilk pancakes, whipped butter and choice of bacon or sausage

Kid's Eggs and Toast

$5.00

two eggs cooked to order and choice of toast

BREAKFAST MENU

App Row

Combo Platter

$13.00

3 beer battered chicken tenders, 4 beer battered onion rings, 2 loaded potato skins

Dill Pickle Wraps

$10.00

dill pickle spears topped with cream cheese and ham, wrapped in egg roll wrappers, deep fried and served with honey mustard

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

house-made beer battered fresh mushrooms

Onion Rings

$8.00

hand cut and beer battered

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

house-made with spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, baked and served with seasoned pita chips

Wings

$12.00

8 bone-in or boneless wings w/choice of BBQ, buffalo, sriracha bourbon or spicy garlic sauce

House-Made Soup

$3.00

cup or bowl served with sourdough roll and butter spread

House-Made Chips & French Onion Dip Appetizer

$4.00

Tortilla Chips & House-Made Salsa Appetizer

$4.00

Sides

House-Made Chips & French Onion Dip

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Chef's Vegetable

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Smashed Potatoes

$2.00

Smashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Soup

$3.00

Salad

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Split Plate

$2.00

The Salad Bowl

California Salad

$13.00

honey mustard marinated chicken, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion on a bed of mixed greens w/honey mustard

Chef Salad

$13.00

ham, turkey, monterey-jack, cheddar, sliced egg, tomato, shaved carrot, red onion on a bed of mixed greens w/your choice of dressing

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.00

grilled marinated chicken, bacon, walnuts, feta, dried cherries, tomato on a bed of mixed greens w/raspberry vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

seasoned chicken, cheddar, monterey-jack, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, bean and corn salsa and tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens w/chipotle ranch

Taco Salad

$13.00

flour tortilla filled w/ground beef, shredded romaine, red beans, scallions, tomato and cheddar w/choice of dressing

Pick 2 or 3

Pick 2

$12.00

house salad or house-made soup and half sandwich w/house-made chips and dip

Pick 3

$13.00

house salad, house-made soup and half sandwich w/house-made chips and dip

Handheld Lane

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled or beer battered chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, haystack onions, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and bourbon bbq sauce wrapped in flour tortilla

Grille Dip

$14.00

shaved prime rib, sauteed onions and swiss on a grilled sourdough hoagie with house-made au jus

Hudsonville Club

$13.00

smoked turkey, bacon, ham, swiss, shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on two slices of toasted sourdough bread or in a grilled flour tortilla

Grilled Salmon BLT

$16.00

grilled salmon, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and lemon caper aioli on a grilled sourdough hoagie

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

house seasoned bbq pork on your choice of grilled Texas toast or grilled brioche roll

California Wrap

$13.00

honey mustard chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine, red onion, avocado, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Hudsonville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled or beer-battered chicken breast tossed in a house-made sauce topped with bread and butter pickles, sweet chili aioli and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun

Reuben

$13.00

house-made, slow cooled, hand cut corned beef brisket, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled swirl rye

California Reuben

$13.00

smoked turkey, house-made slaw and swiss on grilled swirl rye

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

american, cheddar, pepper jack and bacon on grilled sourdough bread

Artisan Deli

$12.00

choice of ham or turkey, topped with shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread

Fishwich

$13.00

cod loins beer battered and deep fried or lemon pepper, buttered and broiled with shredded romaine, tomato and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled or beer battered buffalo seasoned tenders, bleu cheese, shredded romaine, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Michigan Cherry Wrap

$13.00

grilled marinated chicken, bacon, walnuts, feta, dried cherries, tomato, mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese on grilled brioche roll

Burger Barn

Grille Burger

$14.00

bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on a grilled brioche bun

Deluxe Burger

$13.00

shredded romaine, tomato, mayo and cheese on a grilled brioche bun

Garden Burger

$14.00

quinoa patty with roasted garlic, brown lentils and spices on a grilled brioche bun with shredded romaine, tomato and lemon caper aioli

Olive Burger

$14.00

mustard-olive aioli, sliced green olives, American cheese, shredded romaine and tomatoes on a grilled brioche bun

Sriracha Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

pepper jack cheese, haystack onions, sriracha bourbon mayo, shredded romaine and tomato on a grilled brioche bun

The Border

Deluxe Nachos

$12.00

seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, tomato and shredded romaine

Naughty Nachos

$12.00

fajita seasoned chicken, monterey-jack cheese, red peppers and cilantro

Quesadilla

$11.00

fajita seasoned chicken, crisp flour tortilla, cheddar, monterey-jack cheese, topped with shredded romaine and tomato served with house-made salsa

Meat\Bean Burrito

$13.00

seasoned ground beef, refried beans, house-made burrito sauce, cheddar cheese topped with shredded romaine and tomato served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa

All Meat Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

two soft shell tacos stuffed with deep fried cauliflower, cheddar cheese, tomato, coleslaw and ranch, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa

The Coop

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

4 beer battered tenders w/choice of bbq, carolina bbq, bleu cheese, buffalo or ranch for dipping, served with a side of crispy fries

Grilled Honey Mustard Chicken

$14.00

marinated chicken tenders topped with house-made honey mustard sauce and bacon on top of a bed of cilantro-lime rice, served with soup or salad

The Fishin' Hole

Fish N' Fries

$12.00

2 or 3 cod loins battered and deep fried or lemon pepper, buttered and broiled served with crispy fries

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

your choice of 9 beer battered or hand coated coconut shrimp served with crispy fries

Salmon

$18.00

char-grilled or chili rubbed and maple glazed served with your choice of side, sourdough roll and soup or salad

Whitefish

$18.00

whitefish fliet seasoned, baked with butter, salt, pepper and smoked paprika served with your choice of side, sourdough roll and soup or salad

The Pasture

Prime Rib

$20.00

your choice of 8 oz. or 12 oz. slow roasted in-house

Hunter Style Liver and Onions

$15.00

liver, grilled onions, bacon and raisins topped with house-made gravy

Bistro

$15.00

your choice of 6 oz. or 10 oz. house cut steak topped with haystack onions

Grille Meatloaf

$16.00

stuffed meatloaf, wrapped in bacon and char-grilled, topped with spicy ketchup and haystack onions

Homestyle Pot Roast

$16.00

slow roasted and smothered in house-made gravy

Mac & Cheese

Grown Up Mac & Cheese

$11.00

cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, house-made cheddar cheese sauce, panko-parmesan blend gratin served with a side salad

Features

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried pork cutlet with house-made whole grain citrus mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion on grilled sourdough

Hudsonville Pork Schnitzel

$15.00Out of stock

House-made spaetzle sauteed with broccoli, tossed in a house-made mushroom gravy topped with a fried pork cutlet and chopped fresh parsley

Desserts

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

The Landslide

$8.00

Chef's Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Shakes and Malts

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Battered Shrimp

$7.00

five beer battered shrimp

Kid's Wrangler Bistro Steak

$7.00

4 oz. bistro steak

Kid's Slow Roasted Pot Roast

$7.00

seasoned, slow roasted

Kid's Honey Mustard Chicken

$7.00

marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins

Kid's Chocolate Shake

$3.00

Kid's Strawberry Shake

$3.00

Kid's Vanilla Shake

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Kid's Chocolate Sundae

$3.00

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Juice

$1.50

Beer

Budweiser BTL

$3.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.00

Miller Lite BTL

$3.00

Coors Lite BTL

$3.00

Corona Extra BTL

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Light BTL

$4.00

Labatt Blue BTL

$3.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.50

Breakfast Stout BTL

$6.00

Athletic brewing BTL

$4.50

Cranes Blueberry

$5.50

Cranes Apple

$5.50

Redd's Apple

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Lime

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.50

High Noon Mango

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

Wine

Canyon Road Merlot GLS

$5.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$5.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir GLS

$5.00

WIlliam Hill Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.50

Hudsonville Winery Bramble Berry GLS

$7.00

Apothic GLS

$6.00

Canyon Road Merlot BTL

$20.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

WIlliam Hill Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$29.00

Hudsonville Winery Bramble Berry BTL

$28.00

Apothic BTL

$24.00

House Pinot Grigio (Canyon Road) GLS

$5.00

House Moscato (Canyon Road) GLS

$5.00

House Chardonnay (Canyon Road) GLS

$5.00

William Hill Chardonnay GLS

$7.50

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$5.00

Grand Traverse Riesling Select GLS

$6.00

Hudsonville Winery White Cranberry GLS

$6.50

Champagne GLS

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio (Canyon Road) BTL

$20.00

House Moscato (Canyon Road) BTL

$20.00

House Chardonnay (Canyon Road) BTL

$20.00

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$29.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$20.00

Grand Traverse Riesling Select BTL

$24.00

Hudsonville Winery White Cranberry BTL

$26.00

Champagne BTL

$26.00

NA Bevs

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Milk

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Cream

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Powerade

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2008, the Grille has been a neighborhood kitchen and bar serving American cuisine inspired by local flavors. Newly remodeled early in 2019, Hudsonville Grille serves lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. Hudsonville Grille also offers catering services for your next big (or small) event!

Location

4676 32nd Ave STE F, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DJ's Pizza Pub
orange star4.5 • 26
3471 Kelly Street Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
orange starNo Reviews
70589 C Jenison, MI 49428
View restaurantnext
Bird Dogs - Jenison
orange star4.7 • 409
672 Baldwin St Jenison, MI 49428
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Taste - 674 Baldwin Street
orange starNo Reviews
674 Baldwin Street Georgetown Township, MI 49428
View restaurantnext
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
orange starNo Reviews
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Bigfoot Burger Co. - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4611 Ivanrest Avenue Southwest Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hudsonville

DJ's Pizza Pub
orange star4.5 • 26
3471 Kelly Street Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Bosco's Pub
orange star4.6 • 9
3380 Chicago Dr Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudsonville
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston