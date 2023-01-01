- Home
- /
- Hudsonville
- /
- Hudsonville Grille
Hudsonville Grille
No reviews yet
4676 32nd Ave STE F
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
The Omelette Shop
Grille Sunshine
ham, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce
Southwestern
ham, bacon, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Veggie Frittata
broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, green peppers and spinach, topped with parmesan cheese
Garden
Create Your Own
Add: meat $2, cheese $1.5, veggies $1
The Hen House
Farmhouse #1
two eggs, choice of meat and toast
Farmhouse #2
two eggs, choice of meat, potato and toast
Farmhouse #3
two eggs, house-made corned beef hash and toast
Farmhouse #4
3 eggs, choice of 2 meats, potato and toast
Farmhouse #5
6 oz. bistro steak, 3 eggs, choice of potato and toast
Biscuits, Eggs & Gravy
freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, two eggs, house-made sausage gravy topped with fresh scallions
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, hash browns, green peppers, onions, flour tortilla, house-made burrito sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, topped with fresh scallions
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, black forest ham, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Loaded Benedict
two poached eggs, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, corned beef, mushrooms, onions, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Turkey Benedict
two poached eggs, shaved honey smoked turkey, spinach, swiss cheese, fresh tomatoes, toasted english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Ultimate Breakfast Bagel
grilled everything bagel, two eggs, black forest ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese and spinach
Breakfast Quiche
house-made variety of quiche served with hash browns, american fries, fresh fruit or choice of toast
Country Fried Steak
Breakfast Sandwich
The Waffle House
Belgian Waffle
Add: pecans $1, strawberry topping and whipped cream $2
1/2 Waffle
Fried Chicken Waffle
savory goat cheese and scallion waffle, fried chicken tenders, 2 eggs and apple cider syrup reduction
House-Made Buttermilk Stack
3 house-made buttermilk pancakes
1 Pancake
Caramel Pecan Stack
3 house-made cakes stuffed with pecans and topped with salted caramel
1 Caramel Pecan Pancake
Blueberry-White Chocolate Chip Stack
3 house-made cakes stuffed with blueberries and white chocolate chips
1 Blueberry-White Chip Pancake
Cookies and Cream Stack
3-house made cakes stuffed with oreo crumbs, topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream and more oreo goodness
1 Cookies and Cream Pancake
French Toast
Texas toast, house-made vanilla batter
1 Slice French Toast
The Sideline
Meats
bacon, black forest ham, pork sausage patties, turkey sausage link or house-made corned beef hash
Potatoes
Hash Browns or American fries
Toast
white, wheat, Texas, sourdough, english muffin, raisin, rye or gluten-free
Toast 1 Slice
2 Eggs
cooked to order
1 Egg
Pancake or Half Belgian Waffle
house-made fluffy grilled pancake or house-made Belgian waffle
1 Slice French Toast
Grille House Bakery
fresh baked muffin (blueberry, bran or banana-walnut-raisin), cinnamon roll or fresh baked buttermilk buscuit
Fruit Cup
Side Hollandaise
Side Sausage Gravy
Split Plate
Kid's Menu - Breakfast
Kid's Ham and Cheese Omelette
two eggs, smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a slice of toast
Kid's French Toast
one slice of hawaiian sweet bread, vanilla batter, whipped butter and choice of bacon or sausage
Kid's Pancakes
two buttermilk pancakes, whipped butter and choice of bacon or sausage
Kid's Eggs and Toast
two eggs cooked to order and choice of toast
BREAKFAST MENU
App Row
Combo Platter
3 beer battered chicken tenders, 4 beer battered onion rings, 2 loaded potato skins
Dill Pickle Wraps
dill pickle spears topped with cream cheese and ham, wrapped in egg roll wrappers, deep fried and served with honey mustard
Fried Mushrooms
house-made beer battered fresh mushrooms
Onion Rings
hand cut and beer battered
Spinach Artichoke Dip
house-made with spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, baked and served with seasoned pita chips
Wings
8 bone-in or boneless wings w/choice of BBQ, buffalo, sriracha bourbon or spicy garlic sauce
House-Made Soup
cup or bowl served with sourdough roll and butter spread
House-Made Chips & French Onion Dip Appetizer
Tortilla Chips & House-Made Salsa Appetizer
Sides
The Salad Bowl
California Salad
honey mustard marinated chicken, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion on a bed of mixed greens w/honey mustard
Chef Salad
ham, turkey, monterey-jack, cheddar, sliced egg, tomato, shaved carrot, red onion on a bed of mixed greens w/your choice of dressing
Michigan Cherry Salad
grilled marinated chicken, bacon, walnuts, feta, dried cherries, tomato on a bed of mixed greens w/raspberry vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
seasoned chicken, cheddar, monterey-jack, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, bean and corn salsa and tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens w/chipotle ranch
Taco Salad
flour tortilla filled w/ground beef, shredded romaine, red beans, scallions, tomato and cheddar w/choice of dressing
Pick 2 or 3
Handheld Lane
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Wrap
grilled or beer battered chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, haystack onions, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and bourbon bbq sauce wrapped in flour tortilla
Grille Dip
shaved prime rib, sauteed onions and swiss on a grilled sourdough hoagie with house-made au jus
Hudsonville Club
smoked turkey, bacon, ham, swiss, shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on two slices of toasted sourdough bread or in a grilled flour tortilla
Grilled Salmon BLT
grilled salmon, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and lemon caper aioli on a grilled sourdough hoagie
Pulled Pork Sandwich
house seasoned bbq pork on your choice of grilled Texas toast or grilled brioche roll
California Wrap
honey mustard chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine, red onion, avocado, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hudsonville Hot Chicken Sandwich
grilled or beer-battered chicken breast tossed in a house-made sauce topped with bread and butter pickles, sweet chili aioli and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun
Reuben
house-made, slow cooled, hand cut corned beef brisket, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled swirl rye
California Reuben
smoked turkey, house-made slaw and swiss on grilled swirl rye
Grilled Cheese
american, cheddar, pepper jack and bacon on grilled sourdough bread
Artisan Deli
choice of ham or turkey, topped with shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread
Fishwich
cod loins beer battered and deep fried or lemon pepper, buttered and broiled with shredded romaine, tomato and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled or beer battered buffalo seasoned tenders, bleu cheese, shredded romaine, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Michigan Cherry Wrap
grilled marinated chicken, bacon, walnuts, feta, dried cherries, tomato, mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese on grilled brioche roll
Burger Barn
Grille Burger
bacon, ham, swiss, cheddar, shredded romaine, tomato and mayo on a grilled brioche bun
Deluxe Burger
shredded romaine, tomato, mayo and cheese on a grilled brioche bun
Garden Burger
quinoa patty with roasted garlic, brown lentils and spices on a grilled brioche bun with shredded romaine, tomato and lemon caper aioli
Olive Burger
mustard-olive aioli, sliced green olives, American cheese, shredded romaine and tomatoes on a grilled brioche bun
Sriracha Bourbon Bacon Burger
pepper jack cheese, haystack onions, sriracha bourbon mayo, shredded romaine and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
The Border
Deluxe Nachos
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, tomato and shredded romaine
Naughty Nachos
fajita seasoned chicken, monterey-jack cheese, red peppers and cilantro
Quesadilla
fajita seasoned chicken, crisp flour tortilla, cheddar, monterey-jack cheese, topped with shredded romaine and tomato served with house-made salsa
Meat\Bean Burrito
seasoned ground beef, refried beans, house-made burrito sauce, cheddar cheese topped with shredded romaine and tomato served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa
All Meat Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Cauliflower Tacos
two soft shell tacos stuffed with deep fried cauliflower, cheddar cheese, tomato, coleslaw and ranch, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa
The Coop
Chicken Tender Basket
4 beer battered tenders w/choice of bbq, carolina bbq, bleu cheese, buffalo or ranch for dipping, served with a side of crispy fries
Grilled Honey Mustard Chicken
marinated chicken tenders topped with house-made honey mustard sauce and bacon on top of a bed of cilantro-lime rice, served with soup or salad
The Fishin' Hole
Fish N' Fries
2 or 3 cod loins battered and deep fried or lemon pepper, buttered and broiled served with crispy fries
Shrimp Basket
your choice of 9 beer battered or hand coated coconut shrimp served with crispy fries
Salmon
char-grilled or chili rubbed and maple glazed served with your choice of side, sourdough roll and soup or salad
Whitefish
whitefish fliet seasoned, baked with butter, salt, pepper and smoked paprika served with your choice of side, sourdough roll and soup or salad
The Pasture
Prime Rib
your choice of 8 oz. or 12 oz. slow roasted in-house
Hunter Style Liver and Onions
liver, grilled onions, bacon and raisins topped with house-made gravy
Bistro
your choice of 6 oz. or 10 oz. house cut steak topped with haystack onions
Grille Meatloaf
stuffed meatloaf, wrapped in bacon and char-grilled, topped with spicy ketchup and haystack onions
Homestyle Pot Roast
slow roasted and smothered in house-made gravy
Mac & Cheese
Features
Pork Cutlet Sandwich
Fried pork cutlet with house-made whole grain citrus mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion on grilled sourdough
Hudsonville Pork Schnitzel
House-made spaetzle sauteed with broccoli, tossed in a house-made mushroom gravy topped with a fried pork cutlet and chopped fresh parsley
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Kid's Grilled Hamburger
Kid's Chicken Strips
Kid's Macaroni and Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Battered Shrimp
five beer battered shrimp
Kid's Wrangler Bistro Steak
4 oz. bistro steak
Kid's Slow Roasted Pot Roast
seasoned, slow roasted
Kid's Honey Mustard Chicken
marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins
Kid's Chocolate Shake
Kid's Strawberry Shake
Kid's Vanilla Shake
Bottled Root Beer
Orange Cream Soda
Kid's Chocolate Sundae
Kid's Milk
Kid's Juice
Beer
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Coors Lite BTL
Corona Extra BTL
Corona Light BTL
Labatt Blue BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Breakfast Stout BTL
Athletic brewing BTL
Cranes Blueberry
Cranes Apple
Redd's Apple
White Claw Mango
White Claw Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Grapefruit
High Noon Mango
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Watermelon
Wine
Canyon Road Merlot GLS
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Canyon Road Pinot Noir GLS
WIlliam Hill Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Hudsonville Winery Bramble Berry GLS
Apothic GLS
Canyon Road Merlot BTL
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Canyon Road Pinot Noir BTL
WIlliam Hill Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Hudsonville Winery Bramble Berry BTL
Apothic BTL
House Pinot Grigio (Canyon Road) GLS
House Moscato (Canyon Road) GLS
House Chardonnay (Canyon Road) GLS
William Hill Chardonnay GLS
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Grand Traverse Riesling Select GLS
Hudsonville Winery White Cranberry GLS
Champagne GLS
House Pinot Grigio (Canyon Road) BTL
House Moscato (Canyon Road) BTL
House Chardonnay (Canyon Road) BTL
William Hill Chardonnay BTL
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Grand Traverse Riesling Select BTL
Hudsonville Winery White Cranberry BTL
Champagne BTL
NA Bevs
Water
Coffee
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Pibb Xtra
Raspberry Iced Tea
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Orange Cream
Root Beer
Black Cherry
Powerade
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 2008, the Grille has been a neighborhood kitchen and bar serving American cuisine inspired by local flavors. Newly remodeled early in 2019, Hudsonville Grille serves lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. Hudsonville Grille also offers catering services for your next big (or small) event!
4676 32nd Ave STE F, Hudsonville, MI 49426