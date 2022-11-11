- Home
- /
- Owings Mills
- /
- Vegan
- /
- Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road
Hue Cafe & Apothecary 10210 South Dolfield Road
58 Reviews
$$
10210 South Dolfield Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bottled Beverages
Cold Teas
Loose Tea
Anti Inflammatory
Lemon balm, tumeric, rooibos, fennel, clove, cinnamon, ginger
Coconut Black
Cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, coconut pieces
Cranberry Blood Orange Rooibos
Cranberry, blood orange peels, black tea, calendula, rosehips
Earl Grey De La Creme
Bold vanilla bean, black tea, bergamot
Electric (Green Tea)
Energy Fix
Gunpowder
"Smoked black tea"
Happy Heart
Lemon Green
Citrus green tea
Liquid Vitamin
Alfafa, Nettle, Orange Zest high in antioxidants, vitamin c and vitamin k.
Lymphatic Tea
Masala Chai
Fennel, cloves, cardamom, ginger, Assam, peppercorn
Mucus Buster
Nettle, Rosehips, Echinacea, Sage, Elderberry All natural anti histamine cold, asthma and allergy support.
Organic Peppermint Lavender
Sweet blend lavender, licorice root, mint, lemon balm
Organic Wake Up Blend
Raspberry Earl Grey De La Creme
Vanilla de Crema, bergamot Light citrus with bergamot oil
Respiratory
Soothe Tummy
Lemon Balm, Mint, Oatstraw, Slippery Elm Soothing nerves in the stomach from stress.
You Glow Girl
Red Clover, Calendula, Nettle, Oatstraw, Rose Women's balancing tea for vitality and wellness.
Respiratory
Chai Coconut
Specialty Lattes
Apothecary
A - Custom Herb Blend
Alfafa Leaf (Medicago sativa)
Cools and buffers liver excess. Sedates the nerves-muscles. Removes acids from the digestive tract-ECM. Improves digestion. Reduces putrefaction in the gut. Stimulates-regulates stomach secretions. Lowers LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.
Alfalfa Powder (Medicago sativa)
Cools and buffers liver excess. Sedates the nerves-muscles. Removes acids from the digestive tract-ECM. Improves digestion. Reduces putrefaction in the gut. Stimulates-regulates stomach secretions. Lowers LDL cholesterol and triglycerides
Aloe Leaf (Aloe vera)
Supports gut health, clears toxins. Helps regulate blood sugar & fat metabolism. For dry or hot tissue states internally & externally. Cooling, moistening, astringent
Anise Hyssop Leaf (Agastache foeniculum)
Opens the skin and brings heat out of deep, internal organs. Oils act on gallbladder. Stimulates the liver gallbladder; helps glands secrete in general. Softens the stool. Helps break apart stones of hardened mucus in gallbladder sac. Tonifies the heart and lung. Generates fluids. Improves vision. Promotes lactation.
Arnica Flower (Arnica montana)
TOPICAL USE ONLY. Excellent vulnerary (wound healing). Most useful for physical trauma including sprains, contusions & bruising. Most effective when circulation is impaired. Anti-inflammatory, counter-irritant, analgesic, anti-microbial. Great to combine with other blood moving herbs like Cayenne, Salvia miltiorrhiza & Angelica sinensis.
Arrow Root Powder
Often used as a culinary thickening agent or as a base for body care product formulations.
Ashwagandha Root (Withania somnifera)
Stimulates the mind. Enhances vigor. Regenerates the hormonal system. Promotes healing of tissues. Stimulates libido-sperm count- thyroid function. Warm, moist, calming, nourishing, restoring. relaxing, stimulating.
Ashwagandha Root Powder (Withania somnifera)
Stimulates the mind. Enhances vigor. Regenerates the hormonal system. Promotes healing of tissues. Stimulates libido-sperm count- thyroid function. Warm, moist, calming, nourishing, restoring. relaxing, stimulating.
Assam Tea Leaf (Camellia sinensis)
White tea, yellow tea, green tea, oolong, dark tea (which includes pu-erh tea) and black tea are all harvested from one of two major varieties of Camellia species. Stimulating, normally rich and full-bodied
Astragalus Root (Astragalus membranaceus)
Stimulates pituitary-adrenal-cortical activity and the body's natural production of interferon. Restores depleted red blood cell formation in bone marrow. Strengthens cardiac muscle. Enhances cellular metabolism. Enhances humoral immune function-increasing leukocytic interferon production-reticuloendothelial phagocytic activity-lymphocytic rosette formation. Enhances hepatic assimilation-storage-detoxification. Increases nutrient absorption by the intestines. Warm, dry, restoring, solidifying, stabilzing, stimulating.
Astragalus Root Powder (Astragalus membranaceus)
Stimulates pituitary-adrenal-cortical activity and the body's natural production of interferon. Restores depleted red blood cell formation in bone marrow. Strengthens cardiac muscle. Enhances cellular metabolism. Enhances humoral immune function-increasing leukocytic interferon production-reticuloendothelial phagocytic activity-lymphocytic rosette formation. Enhances hepatic assimilation-storage-detoxification. Increases nutrient absorption by the intestines.
Beet Root (Beta vulgaris)
High in antioxidants, helps build blood. Beets are rich in folate (vitamin B9) which helps cells grow and function. Great for smoothes
Bitter Orange Peel (Citrus x aurantium)
Black Cohosh Root (Cimicifuga racemosa)
Pushes blood out to the surfaces. Increase membrane secretion. Releases tension. Promotes blood circulation to the uterus. Cool, dry, calming, raising, relaxing, restoring, thinning.
Black Cohosh Root Powder (Cimicifuga racemosa)
Black Cumin Seed (Nigella sativa)
Bladderwrack Stem/Leaf (Fucus vesiculosus)
Blessed Thistle Leaf (Cnicus benedictus)
Blue Butterfly Pea Flower (Clitoria turnatea)
Blue Vervain Aerial Parts (Verbena hastata)
Boneset Leaf (Eupatorium perfoliatum)
Borage Leaf (Borago officinalis)
Burdock Root (Arctium lappa)
Burdock Root Powder (Arctium lappa)
Calendula Flower (Calendula officinalis)
California Poppy Leaf (Eschscholzia californica)
Cardamom Seed Pods (Elettaria cardamomum)
Catnip Leaf (Nepeta cataria)
Cayenne Powder (Capsicum annuum)
Chamomile Flower (Matricaria recutita)
Chicory Root (Roasted) (Cichorium intybus)
Cinnamon Bark Pieces (Cinnamomum spp.)
Cinnamon Bark Sticks (Cinnamomum spp.)
Cloves (Syzygium aromaticum)
Comfrey Leaf
Damiana Leaf
Dandelion Leaf
Dandelion Root
Echinacea purpurea Leaf
Elder Berry
Elder Flower
Elecampane Root
Fenugreek Seed
Fo-Ti Root
Frankincense Resin (Boswellia)
Ginger Root Pieces
Ginger Root Powder
Ginkgo Leaf
Goldenrod Aerial Parts
Gotu Kola Leaf
Hawthorn Berry
Hibiscus Petal/Calyx
Holy Basil Leaf (Krishna)
Holy Basil Leaf (Rama)
Hops Strobile
Horsetail Aerial Parts
Kola Nut
Lavender Buds
Lemon Balm Leaf
Lemon Verbena Leaf
Lemongrass
Licorice Root
Linden Leaf
Lobelia Leaf
Maca Root Powder
Marshmallow Leaf
Marshmallow Root Powder
Meadowsweet Leaf
Milk Thistle Seed
Moringa Leaf
Moringa Seed
Motherwort Leaf
Mugwort Leaf
Mullein Leaf
Myrrh Resin Powder
Nettle Leaf
Oat Straw
Oat Tops
Oregon Grape Root
Passionflower Leaf
Peppermint Leaf
Plantain Leaf
Raspberry Leaf
Red Clover Blossoms
Red Clover Leaf
Reishi Mushroom
Rose Hips
Rose Petals
Rosemary Leaf
Safflower Florets
Sage Leaf
Schisandra Berry
Shatavari Root
Skullcap Leaf
Slippery Elm Inner Bark
Soap Nuts (Reseeded)
Soursop Leaf
Spearmint Leaf
Spirulina Powder
St. Johns Wort Leaf
Star Anise
Stevia Leaf
Thyme Leaf
Turmeric Root Pieces
Turmeric Root Powder
Uva Ursi Leaf
Valerian Root
White Willow Bark
Yarrow
Wild Yam Root
Yellow Dock Root
Yerba Mate Leaf
Tea + Drink Accessories
Emerald Green Hex Pot
Hue Glass With Infuser
Infuser Mug - Blue Glass
Infuser Mug - Green Glass
Infuser Mug - Ripple Blue
Infuser Mug - Ripple Gray
Infuser Mug - Ripple Mint
Mug - Red Bottom
Mug - White Bottom
Red Hex Pot
Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze Blue
Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze White
Infuser Mug - Ripple White/Sun
Apothecary Books
A Little Bit Of Astrology
Adaptogens: Harness The Power
Afrofuturism
Benevolent Blizz Books
Dirty South Southern Vegan Eats
Dope: 200 Awesome Things About Weed
Flower Journal
Healing Your Body With Plants And Minerals
Healing Your Magical Body: Energetic Perspectives
Herbal First Aid
Holistic Pediatrician
Hoodoo Tarot
Jumbo Coloring Poster
Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom Zine
Ritual Wellness Adaptogens
The Ancestors Stories
The Ayurvedic Guide To Fertility
The Edible City
The Natural Sleeper
Voodoo Rainbow
Well Read Black Girl Book
Your Brain On Anxiety
Your Brain On Plants
Your Complete Vegan Pregnancy
Booker T Washington: Mother Earth
Apothecary Skin Care
Body Oil - Smokeless Smudge Blend
CoCoon Body Butter
Coffee & Cacao Face Mask
Comfrey Salve
Face Oil
First Aid Salve
Forest Face Clay Mask
Ginger Foot Cream
Lavender Face Scrub
Maple Lip Buff
Rose BB Cream
Sinus Vapor Rub
Sunshine Butter
Yarrow Cleansing Milk
Mind Body Relief Balm
Lavendar Face Toner
Bug-a-Boo Spray
Creamy Coconut Cleansing Grains
Tone It Up! Witch Hazel Toner
Burn Bundles
Classic B&W Mugs
Crackle Glaze Teapot
Glass/Ceramic Tea Infuser Mug
Hue Tea Steeper Mug
Incense Cones
Irish Sea Moss Gel
Loose Smoke Blend
Oils
Spa Essentials
Bath Bomb Eucalyptus
Pain Relief Bath Soak
Bath Bomb Sampler
Mama Nature Ritual Bath Salt
Palo Skin Salt
Shower Bomb Thievery
Shower Bomb Sweet Orange
Shower Bomb Eucalyptus
Tea Tree Loofah Soap
Euca-Mint Loofah Soap
Dead Sea Mud Loofah Soap
Bamboo Loofah Soap
Shower Melts Sinus Blend
Spice Drops
Syrups
Tattoos
Tea Steepers
Teas
Breathe Easy
Busy Baby
Energy Fix
Feel Good
Happy Heart
Lymph Cleanse
Mommy Me
O Mello Me
Power Up Body Fuel
Sinus Mucus Buster
Sleep Time
Soothe Tummy
Sweet Intentions
The Mane Topic
You Glow Girl
Tincture
Aches & Pain Relief 1oz
Ashwagandha 1oz (Dayempur Brand)
Ashwagandha 1oz (Rooted Earth Brand)
Ashwangandha 2 Fl Oz
Black Walnut 1oz
Cramp Bark 1oz
Cramp Bark 2 Oz
Garlic and Mullein Ear Oil 1oz
Hawthorn Berry 1oz
Milk Thistle Seed 1oz
Mullein Leaf 1oz
Stinging Nettle Leaf 1oz
Yellow Dock 1oz
Lemon Balm 1oz
Raspberry Leaf 1oz
Turmeric 1oz
Turmeric 2oz
Cold & Flu 2 Oz
Fat Belly 2 Oz
Energia
Vegan Un-Honey
Zesty Gut Buster
Mortar & Pestle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117