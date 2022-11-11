Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Hue Cafe & Apothecary 10210 South Dolfield Road

58 Reviews

$$

10210 South Dolfield Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Order Again

Popular Items

Lady Hibiscus Tea

Bottled Beverages

Agua de Coco

$6.95

Aquapanna 500mL

$4.95

Aquapanna1L

$5.95Out of stock

Box Water

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.00

SanPellegrino Can

$3.95

Tropical Rhythm Juice

$5.95Out of stock

Cold Teas

Lady Hibiscus Tea

$4.95

Hibiscus Flower Infused w/ Pienapple, Apples & Lemongrass

Thai Tea

$4.95

Loose Black Tea, Herbs & Spices, Non Dairy Half & Half.

1\2 Gallon

$16.95Out of stock

Peach Rose Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock

Loose Tea

Anti Inflammatory

$4.95

Lemon balm, tumeric, rooibos, fennel, clove, cinnamon, ginger

Coconut Black

$4.95Out of stock

Cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, coconut pieces

Cranberry Blood Orange Rooibos

$4.95

Cranberry, blood orange peels, black tea, calendula, rosehips

Earl Grey De La Creme

$4.95

Bold vanilla bean, black tea, bergamot

Electric (Green Tea)

$4.95Out of stock

Energy Fix

$4.95

Gunpowder

$4.95

"Smoked black tea"

Happy Heart

$4.95

Lemon Green

$4.95

Citrus green tea

Liquid Vitamin

$4.95

Alfafa, Nettle, Orange Zest high in antioxidants, vitamin c and vitamin k.

Lymphatic Tea

$4.95

Masala Chai

$4.95

Fennel, cloves, cardamom, ginger, Assam, peppercorn

Mucus Buster

$4.95Out of stock

Nettle, Rosehips, Echinacea, Sage, Elderberry All natural anti histamine cold, asthma and allergy support.

Organic Peppermint Lavender

$4.95

Sweet blend lavender, licorice root, mint, lemon balm

Organic Wake Up Blend

$4.95

Raspberry Earl Grey De La Creme

$4.95

Vanilla de Crema, bergamot Light citrus with bergamot oil

Respiratory

$4.95Out of stock

Soothe Tummy

$4.95

Lemon Balm, Mint, Oatstraw, Slippery Elm Soothing nerves in the stomach from stress.

You Glow Girl

$4.95

Red Clover, Calendula, Nettle, Oatstraw, Rose Women's balancing tea for vitality and wellness.

Respiratory

$4.95

Chai Coconut

$4.95

Specialty Lattes

Blue Lagoon

$6.95

Tulsi, Blue Pea Flowers

Lemon Bar Chai

$6.95

Lemon Balm, Vanilla Spice, Cinnamon

Liquid Gold Latte

$6.95Out of stock

Masala Tea

$6.95

Black Tea Leaves, Ginger, Green Cardamom

Matcha Latte

$6.95

Rose Latte

$6.95

Rosehips, Rose, Cinnamon

Strawberry Green Tea Matcha

$6.95Out of stock

Apothecary

A - Custom Herb Blend

$5.00

Alfafa Leaf (Medicago sativa)

$4.00

Cools and buffers liver excess. Sedates the nerves-muscles. Removes acids from the digestive tract-ECM. Improves digestion. Reduces putrefaction in the gut. Stimulates-regulates stomach secretions. Lowers LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Alfalfa Powder (Medicago sativa)

$4.00Out of stock

Cools and buffers liver excess. Sedates the nerves-muscles. Removes acids from the digestive tract-ECM. Improves digestion. Reduces putrefaction in the gut. Stimulates-regulates stomach secretions. Lowers LDL cholesterol and triglycerides

Aloe Leaf (Aloe vera)

$4.00Out of stock

Supports gut health, clears toxins. Helps regulate blood sugar & fat metabolism. For dry or hot tissue states internally & externally. Cooling, moistening, astringent

Anise Hyssop Leaf (Agastache foeniculum)

$4.00

Opens the skin and brings heat out of deep, internal organs. Oils act on gallbladder. Stimulates the liver gallbladder; helps glands secrete in general. Softens the stool. Helps break apart stones of hardened mucus in gallbladder sac. Tonifies the heart and lung. Generates fluids. Improves vision. Promotes lactation.

Arnica Flower (Arnica montana)

$4.00

                                                                TOPICAL USE ONLY. Excellent vulnerary (wound healing). Most useful for physical trauma including sprains, contusions & bruising. Most effective when circulation is impaired. Anti-inflammatory, counter-irritant, analgesic, anti-microbial. Great to combine with other blood moving herbs like Cayenne, Salvia miltiorrhiza & Angelica sinensis.                                             

Arrow Root Powder

$4.00Out of stock

Often used as a culinary thickening agent or as a base for body care product formulations.

Ashwagandha Root (Withania somnifera)

$4.00

Stimulates the mind. Enhances vigor. Regenerates the hormonal system. Promotes healing of tissues. Stimulates libido-sperm count- thyroid function. Warm, moist, calming, nourishing, restoring. relaxing, stimulating.

Ashwagandha Root Powder (Withania somnifera)

$5.00

Stimulates the mind. Enhances vigor. Regenerates the hormonal system. Promotes healing of tissues. Stimulates libido-sperm count- thyroid function. Warm, moist, calming, nourishing, restoring. relaxing, stimulating.

Assam Tea Leaf (Camellia sinensis)

$4.00

White tea, yellow tea, green tea, oolong, dark tea (which includes pu-erh tea) and black tea are all harvested from one of two major varieties of Camellia species. Stimulating, normally rich and full-bodied

Astragalus Root (Astragalus membranaceus)

$4.00

Stimulates pituitary-adrenal-cortical activity and the body's natural production of interferon. Restores depleted red blood cell formation in bone marrow. Strengthens cardiac muscle. Enhances cellular metabolism. Enhances humoral immune function-increasing leukocytic interferon production-reticuloendothelial phagocytic activity-lymphocytic rosette formation. Enhances hepatic assimilation-storage-detoxification. Increases nutrient absorption by the intestines. Warm, dry, restoring, solidifying, stabilzing, stimulating.

Astragalus Root Powder (Astragalus membranaceus)

$4.00

Stimulates pituitary-adrenal-cortical activity and the body's natural production of interferon. Restores depleted red blood cell formation in bone marrow. Strengthens cardiac muscle. Enhances cellular metabolism. Enhances humoral immune function-increasing leukocytic interferon production-reticuloendothelial phagocytic activity-lymphocytic rosette formation. Enhances hepatic assimilation-storage-detoxification. Increases nutrient absorption by the intestines.

Beet Root (Beta vulgaris)

$4.00

High in antioxidants, helps build blood. Beets are rich in folate (vitamin B9) which helps cells grow and function. Great for smoothes

Bitter Orange Peel (Citrus x aurantium)

$4.00

Black Cohosh Root (Cimicifuga racemosa)

$4.00

Pushes blood out to the surfaces. Increase membrane secretion. Releases tension. Promotes blood circulation to the uterus. Cool, dry, calming, raising, relaxing, restoring, thinning.

Black Cohosh Root Powder (Cimicifuga racemosa)

$4.00

Black Cumin Seed (Nigella sativa)

$4.00

Bladderwrack Stem/Leaf (Fucus vesiculosus)

$4.00

Blessed Thistle Leaf (Cnicus benedictus)

$4.00

Blue Butterfly Pea Flower (Clitoria turnatea)

$4.00

Blue Vervain Aerial Parts (Verbena hastata)

$4.00

Boneset Leaf (Eupatorium perfoliatum)

$4.00

Borage Leaf (Borago officinalis)

$4.00

Burdock Root (Arctium lappa)

$4.00

Burdock Root Powder (Arctium lappa)

$5.00

Calendula Flower (Calendula officinalis)

$4.00

California Poppy Leaf (Eschscholzia californica)

$4.00

Cardamom Seed Pods (Elettaria cardamomum)

$4.00

Catnip Leaf (Nepeta cataria)

$4.00

Cayenne Powder (Capsicum annuum)

$4.00

Chamomile Flower (Matricaria recutita)

$4.00

Chicory Root (Roasted) (Cichorium intybus)

$4.00

Cinnamon Bark Pieces (Cinnamomum spp.)

$4.00

Cinnamon Bark Sticks (Cinnamomum spp.)

$4.00

Cloves (Syzygium aromaticum)

$4.00

Comfrey Leaf

$4.00

Damiana Leaf

$4.00

Dandelion Leaf

$4.00

Dandelion Root

$4.00

Echinacea purpurea Leaf

$5.00

Elder Berry

$4.00

Elder Flower

$4.00

Elecampane Root

$4.00

Fenugreek Seed

$4.00

Fo-Ti Root

$4.00

Frankincense Resin (Boswellia)

$4.00

Ginger Root Pieces

$4.00

Ginger Root Powder

$4.00

Ginkgo Leaf

$4.00

Goldenrod Aerial Parts

$4.00

Gotu Kola Leaf

$4.00

Hawthorn Berry

$4.00

Hibiscus Petal/Calyx

$4.00

Holy Basil Leaf (Krishna)

$4.00Out of stock

Holy Basil Leaf (Rama)

$4.00

Hops Strobile

$4.00

Horsetail Aerial Parts

$4.00

Kola Nut

$4.00

Lavender Buds

$4.00

Lemon Balm Leaf

$4.00

Lemon Verbena Leaf

$4.00

Lemongrass

$4.00

Licorice Root

$4.00

Linden Leaf

$4.00

Lobelia Leaf

$4.00

Maca Root Powder

$5.00

Marshmallow Leaf

$4.00

Marshmallow Root Powder

$4.00

Meadowsweet Leaf

$4.00

Milk Thistle Seed

$4.00

Moringa Leaf

$4.00

Moringa Seed

$4.00

Motherwort Leaf

$4.00

Mugwort Leaf

$4.00

Mullein Leaf

$4.00

Myrrh Resin Powder

$5.00

Nettle Leaf

$4.00

Oat Straw

$4.00

Oat Tops

$4.00

Oregon Grape Root

$4.00

Passionflower Leaf

$4.00

Peppermint Leaf

$4.00

Plantain Leaf

$4.00

Raspberry Leaf

$4.00Out of stock

Red Clover Blossoms

Out of stock

Red Clover Leaf

$4.00

Reishi Mushroom

$4.00

Rose Hips

$4.00

Rose Petals

$4.00

Rosemary Leaf

$4.00

Safflower Florets

$4.00

Sage Leaf

$4.00

Schisandra Berry

$5.00

Shatavari Root

$4.00

Skullcap Leaf

$4.00

Slippery Elm Inner Bark

$4.00Out of stock

Soap Nuts (Reseeded)

$4.00

Soursop Leaf

$5.00Out of stock

Spearmint Leaf

$4.00Out of stock

Spirulina Powder

$4.00

St. Johns Wort Leaf

$4.00

Star Anise

$4.00Out of stock

Stevia Leaf

$4.00

Thyme Leaf

$4.00

Turmeric Root Pieces

$4.00

Turmeric Root Powder

$4.00

Uva Ursi Leaf

$4.00

Valerian Root

$6.00

White Willow Bark

$4.00

Yarrow

$4.00

Wild Yam Root

$4.00

Yellow Dock Root

$5.00

Yerba Mate Leaf

$4.00

Tea + Drink Accessories

Emerald Green Hex Pot

$34.95

Hue Glass With Infuser

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Blue Glass

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Green Glass

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Blue

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Gray

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Mint

$24.95

Mug - Red Bottom

$10.00

Mug - White Bottom

$10.00

Red Hex Pot

$34.95

Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze Blue

$34.95

Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze White

$34.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple White/Sun

Apothecary Books

A Little Bit Of Astrology

$14.95

Adaptogens: Harness The Power

$12.99

Afrofuturism

$16.95

Benevolent Blizz Books

$21.95

Dirty South Southern Vegan Eats

$7.00Out of stock

Dope: 200 Awesome Things About Weed

$13.99

Flower Journal

$14.95

Healing Your Body With Plants And Minerals

$6.95

Healing Your Magical Body: Energetic Perspectives

$5.95

Herbal First Aid

$3.95

Holistic Pediatrician

$21.95

Hoodoo Tarot

$44.95

Jumbo Coloring Poster

$15.00

Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom Zine

$7.00

Ritual Wellness Adaptogens

$16.95

The Ancestors Stories

$20.00Out of stock

The Ayurvedic Guide To Fertility

$16.95Out of stock

The Edible City

$20.95Out of stock

The Natural Sleeper

$18.99

Voodoo Rainbow

$14.95

Well Read Black Girl Book

$21.95

Your Brain On Anxiety

$11.95

Your Brain On Plants

$16.95Out of stock

Your Complete Vegan Pregnancy

$15.99

Booker T Washington: Mother Earth

$11.95

Apothecary Skin Care

Body Oil - Smokeless Smudge Blend

$15.00Out of stock

CoCoon Body Butter

$21.00Out of stock

Coffee & Cacao Face Mask

$16.95Out of stock

Comfrey Salve

$16.95Out of stock

Face Oil

$14.00Out of stock

First Aid Salve

$12.95Out of stock

Forest Face Clay Mask

$18.95Out of stock

Ginger Foot Cream

$21.95Out of stock

Lavender Face Scrub

$13.95Out of stock

Maple Lip Buff

$15.95

Rose BB Cream

$32.50Out of stock

Sinus Vapor Rub

$14.95Out of stock

Sunshine Butter

$21.00Out of stock

Yarrow Cleansing Milk

$12.95Out of stock

Mind Body Relief Balm

$22.95

Lavendar Face Toner

$15.95Out of stock

Bug-a-Boo Spray

$15.98

Creamy Coconut Cleansing Grains

$11.99

Tone It Up! Witch Hazel Toner

$13.99Out of stock

Burn Bundles

Sage

$7.00

Palo Santo

$3.00

Classic B&W Mugs

Red Bottom

$10.00

White Bottom

$10.00

Crackle Glaze Teapot

Crackle Glaze Teapot

$34.95

Dental Care

Tooth Polish

$14.95Out of stock

Himalayan Salt Mouth Wash

$9.95

Botanical Toothpaste

$14.95

Glass/Ceramic Tea Infuser Mug

Tea Infuser Mug

$24.95

Hair Care

Herbal Hair Spray

$25.95Out of stock

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

$18.95Out of stock

Hue Tea Steeper Mug

Green Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Black Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Red Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Mint Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Incense Cones

Incense Cones

$17.95

Irish Sea Moss Gel

Irish Sea Moss Gel

$24.95Out of stock

Loose Smoke Blend

Loose Smoke Blend

$15.95

Oils

Black Seed Oil

$12.95Out of stock

St. John's Wort Oil

$20.95

Deep Sleep Roll On

$12.95

Rosemary Hair + Nail Oil

$30.95Out of stock

Garlic & Mullein Oil

$15.95

Pain Relief Oil

$20.95Out of stock

Palo Santo

Palo Santo Incense

$12.95

Single Stick

$4.00

Shot Glasses

Hue Apothecary Shot Glass

$10.00

Pottery Shot Glass

$10.00

Spa Essentials

Bath Bomb Eucalyptus

$7.95Out of stock

Pain Relief Bath Soak

$15.95Out of stock

Bath Bomb Sampler

$20.95

Mama Nature Ritual Bath Salt

$12.95Out of stock

Palo Skin Salt

$22.95Out of stock

Shower Bomb Thievery

$7.95

Shower Bomb Sweet Orange

$7.95

Shower Bomb Eucalyptus

$7.95

Tea Tree Loofah Soap

$8.95Out of stock

Euca-Mint Loofah Soap

$8.95

Dead Sea Mud Loofah Soap

$8.95

Bamboo Loofah Soap

$8.95

Shower Melts Sinus Blend

$16.95

Spice Drops

Spice Drops

$13.95

Syrups

Elderberry Syrup 16oz

$22.00+

Rosehip Syrup 16oz

$22.00+Out of stock

Elderberry Syrup - 32oz

$44.00Out of stock

Tattoos

Tattoos

$2.00

Tea Pots

Glass Infuser Teapot

$24.95

Small Black Teapot w/ Infuser

$15.00Out of stock

Tea Steepers

Tea Ball 3" Infuser

$8.95

Jumbo Mesh Infuser

$9.95

Pyramid Infuser

$11.95Out of stock

In-Cup Infuser

$9.95

Teas

Breathe Easy

$22.00Out of stock

Busy Baby

$22.00Out of stock

Energy Fix

$22.00

Feel Good

$22.00

Happy Heart

$22.00Out of stock

Lymph Cleanse

$22.00

Mommy Me

$22.00Out of stock

O Mello Me

$22.00Out of stock

Power Up Body Fuel

$22.00Out of stock

Sinus Mucus Buster

$22.00

Sleep Time

$22.00

Soothe Tummy

$22.00

Sweet Intentions

$22.00Out of stock

The Mane Topic

$22.00Out of stock

You Glow Girl

$22.00

Tincture

Aches & Pain Relief 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Ashwagandha 1oz (Dayempur Brand)

$16.95Out of stock

Ashwagandha 1oz (Rooted Earth Brand)

$15.95

Ashwangandha 2 Fl Oz

$25.95Out of stock

Black Walnut 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Cramp Bark 1oz

$15.95

Cramp Bark 2 Oz

$25.95

Garlic and Mullein Ear Oil 1oz

$15.95

Hawthorn Berry 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Milk Thistle Seed 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Mullein Leaf 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Stinging Nettle Leaf 1oz

$16.95Out of stock

Yellow Dock 1oz

$16.95

Lemon Balm 1oz

$15.95

Raspberry Leaf 1oz

$15.95

Turmeric 1oz

$15.95

Turmeric 2oz

$25.95

Cold & Flu 2 Oz

$27.95

Fat Belly 2 Oz

$27.95

Energia

$27.95

Vegan Un-Honey

Vegan Un-Honey

$10.95Out of stock

Zesty Gut Buster

Tumeric & Maple

$16.95+

Super Greens & Maple

$16.95+

Cinnamon Apple & Maple

$16.95+Out of stock

Beet & Maple

$16.95+

Food Enhancements

Green Dream Superfood Shaker

$21.95Out of stock

Shroom5

$31.95Out of stock

Mortar & Pestle

Beige

$28.95

Gray

$28.95

Chocolate Spread

Chocolate Spread

$12.95

Vegan Cashew Queso

Vegan Cashew Queso - Nacho

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan Cashew Queso

$11.95

Vegan Cashew Queso - Jalapeno

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan Cashew Queso - Alfredo

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan Mayo

Vegan Mayo

$12.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

Gallery
Hue Cafe & Apothecary image
Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

Map
