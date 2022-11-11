Hue Cafe & Apothecary 10210 South Dolfield Road

Anise Hyssop Leaf (Agastache foeniculum)

Opens the skin and brings heat out of deep, internal organs. Oils act on gallbladder. Stimulates the liver gallbladder; helps glands secrete in general. Softens the stool. Helps break apart stones of hardened mucus in gallbladder sac. Tonifies the heart and lung. Generates fluids. Improves vision. Promotes lactation.