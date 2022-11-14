- Home
Hue Cafe - Food Truck 10210 South Dolfield Road
No reviews yet
10210 South Dolfield Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
DESSERTS
ENTREES
Brown Stew No Chicken
Marinated until tender king oyster mushroos seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, beets, Camellia beans, carrots, and zucchini. Slow cooked and spread over forbidden black rice.
Exotic Mushroom Pasta
A hearty blend of oyster, shiitake, and silver dollar mushrooms sautéed then tossed in a wine wine cream sauce with your choice of linguine or brown rice pasta.
Green Curry Veggie Pasta
Asian veggies stir fried then tossed in our green curry sauce. Served with your choice of linguine or brown rice pasta.
Hue Power Bowl
Braised jackfruit & mushrooms over a bed of forbidden black rice and fresh greens topped with herbs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crisped chickpeas, drizzled with both our signature Huemade roasted red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Hue Wings
Finger-lickin' good crispy cauliflower florets fried to perfection tossed in a sauce of your choice. Sauce options: Brown Sugar Buffalo, Honay Lemon Pepper, Garlic Herb, or Hawaiian BBQ. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
Mezzo Yam
A massive fire roasted yam exploding with cherry tomstoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, fresh herbs, and crispy chickpeas drizzled with creamy lemon tahini dressing.
Veggie Egg Foo Young
Just egg cooked with mung bean sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, onions, and carrots. Cooked into a patty, served over black rice with brown gravy.
QUICK BITES
Avocado Toast
Toasted Rosemary Focaccia bread topped with chunky avocado relish, sundried tomatoes and roasted mushrooms.
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in a sweet Herb Chili sauce
Guac & Chips
Chunky avocado relish served with white corn tortillas and a side of pico de gallo.
Nachos
Guiltless layers of queso, peppers, onions, black beans, corn, jalapeños, lettuce, basil, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of protein.
Side Bundle
Three sides of your choice.
Street Taco Box
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Hue slaw and a protein of your choice. Topped with basil, pico de gallo, and Huemade cilantro creama. Served with a side of pickled veggies
Soup Of The Day (Maryland No Clam Chowder)
SALADS/RAWS
Hue House Salad
This is not your average salad. Fresh greens, fresh herbs, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber,avocado, scallions, sesame sticks, sunflower parmesean, and hemp seeds. Served with a side of bacon or pickeled veggies.
Sweet Potato & Super Green Salad
A blend of fresh greens tossed in a house made vinaigrette topped with roasted sweet potatoes crispy chickpeas, and red onions.
Curry Chix Salad Wrap
Chick'N Salad with curry, grapes, celery and onions. Stuffed in a spinach tortilla with fresh greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
Crab Salad Lettuce Wrap
Jumbo lump crab salad made with heart of palm. Served on a bed of lettuce wraps with fresh veggies. Accompanied with a side of pickled veggies.
Tu-Nah Raw Platter
Tu-Nah salad served on a bed of lettuce with celery, carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Along with a side if pickled veggies.
SANDWICHES
Chic' N Fungi
An oyster mushroom batter dipped and fried to perfection served on a toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and herb mayo. Served with s side of pickled veggies.
Lentil Burger
House made lentil burger served on a gar!ic toasted brioce bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
Shrimp Po-Boy
Five jumbo shrimp fried golden brown and served on a lightly toasted hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and house made remoulade sauce. Served with a side of hue slaw
Steak Sub
A lightly toasted, fresh baked hoagie stuffed with sautéed steak strips, onions, peppers and chess dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers.
Tuna Melt
A garlic butter toasted English muffin toppled with grilled tomatoes, tuna salad, and melted chess. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
No Bun Chic' N Fungi
No Bun Lentil Burger
SIDES
WING SAUCE/DRESSINGS
SPECIALS
Grilled Shrimp Veggie Wrap
Chesapeake shrimp, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce in a spinach wrap. Drizzled with Chesapeake remoulade sauce. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
Hue Street Corn
Corn on cob drizzled with Chili Lime sauce & Cilantro Crema topped with fresh herbs.
Jerk Mushroom Platter
Pulled No Pork Sandwich
Bottled Beverages
Cold Teas
Loose Tea
Anti Inflammatory
Lemon balm, tumeric, rooibos, fennel, clove, cinnamon, ginger
Coconut Black
Cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, coconut pieces
Coconut Chai
Cinnamon, Assam, ginger, coconut, cloves
Cranberry Blood Orange Rooibos
Cranberry, blood orange peels, black tea, calendula, rosehips
Earl Grey De La Creme
Bold vanilla bean, black tea, bergamot
Electric (Green Tea)
Energy Fix
Gunpowder
"Smoked black tea"
Happy Heart
Lemon Green
Citrus green tea
Liquid Vitamin
Alfafa, Nettle, Orange Zest high in antioxidants, vitamin c and vitamin k.
Lymphatic Tea
Masala Chai
Fennel, cloves, cardamom, ginger, Assam, peppercorn
Mucus Buster
Nettle, Rosehips, Echinacea, Sage, Elderberry All natural anti histamine cold, asthma and allergy support.
Organic Peppermint Lavender
Sweet blend lavender, licorice root, mint, lemon balm
Organic Wake Up Blend
Raspberry Earl Grey De La Creme
Vanilla de Crema, bergamot Light citrus with bergamot oil
Respiratory
Soothe Tummy
Lemon Balm, Mint, Oatstraw, Slippery Elm Soothing nerves in the stomach from stress.
You Glow Girl
Red Clover, Calendula, Nettle, Oatstraw, Rose Women's balancing tea for vitality and wellness.
Specialty Lattes
Tea + Drink Accessories
Emerald Green Hex Pot
Hue Glass With Infuser
Infuser Mug - Blue Glass
Infuser Mug - Green Glass
Infuser Mug - Ripple Blue
Infuser Mug - Ripple Gray
Infuser Mug - Ripple Mint
Mug - Red Bottom
Mug - White Bottom
Red Hex Pot
Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze Blue
Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze White
Infuser Mug - Ripple White/Sun
Apothecary Books
A Little Bit Of Astrology
Adaptogens: Harness The Power
Afrofuturism
Benevolent Blizz Books
Dirty South Southern Vegan Eats
Dope: 200 Awesome Things About Weed
Flower Journal
Healing Your Body With Plants And Minerals
Healing Your Magical Body: Energetic Perspectives
Herbal First Aid
Holistic Pediatrician
Hoodoo Tarot
Jumbo Coloring Poster
Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom Zine
Ritual Wellness Adaptogens
The Ancestors Stories
The Ayurvedic Guide To Fertility
The Edible City
The Natural Sleeper
Voodoo Rainbow
Well Read Black Girl Book
Your Brain On Anxiety
Your Brain On Plants
Your Complete Vegan Pregnancy
Apothecary Skin Care
Body Oil - Smokeless Smudge Blend
CoCoon Body Butter
Coffee & Cacao Face Mask
Comfrey Salve
Face Oil
First Aid Salve
Forest Face Clay Mask
Ginger Foot Cream
Lavender Face Scrub
Maple Lip Buff
Rose BB Cream
Sinus Vapor Rub
Sunshine Butter
Yarrow Cleansing Milk
Mind Body Relief Balm
Lavendar Face Toner
Bug-a-Boo Spray
Creamy Coconut Cleansing Grains
Tone It Up! Witch Hazel Toner
Burn Bundles
Classic B&W Mugs
Crackle Glaze Teapot
Glass/Ceramic Tea Infuser Mug
Hue Tea Steeper Mug
Incense Cones
Irish Sea Moss Gel
Loose Smoke Blend
Oils
Spa Essentials
Bath Bomb Eucalyptus
Pain Relief Bath Soak
Bath Bomb Sampler
Mama Nature Ritual Bath Salt
Palo Skin Salt
Shower Bomb Thievery
Shower Bomb Sweet Orange
Shower Bomb Eucalyptus
Tea Tree Loofah Soap
Euca-Mint Loofah Soap
Dead Sea Mud Loofah Soap
Bamboo Loofah Soap
Shower Melts Sinus Blend
Spice Drops
Tattoos
Tea Pots
Teas
Tincture
Aches & Pain Relief 1oz
Ashwagandha 1oz (Dayempur Brand)
Ashwagandha 1oz (Rooted Earth Brand)
Ashwangandha 2 Fl Oz
Black Walnut 1oz
Cramp Bark 1oz
Cramp Bark 2 Oz
Garlic and Mullein Ear Oil 1oz
Hawthorn Berry 1oz
Milk Thistle Seed 1oz
Mullein Leaf 1oz
Stinging Nettle Leaf 1oz
Yellow Dock 1oz
Lemon Balm 1oz
Raspberry Leaf 1oz
Turmeric 1oz
Turmeric 2oz
Cold & Flu 2 Oz
Fat Belly 2 Oz
Energia
Vegan Un-Honey
Zesty Gut Buster
Food Enhancements
Mortar & Pestle
Chocolate Spread
Vegan Cashew Queso
Vegan Mayo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Photos coming soon!