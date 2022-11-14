A map showing the location of Hue Cafe - Food Truck 10210 South Dolfield RoadView gallery

Hue Cafe - Food Truck 10210 South Dolfield Road

review star

No reviews yet

10210 South Dolfield Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.95

Coconut Oatmeal Cookies

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.95

Apple Crumble Pie

$4.95

Banana Pudding

$8.95

ENTREES

Brown Stew No Chicken

$16.00

Marinated until tender king oyster mushroos seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, beets, Camellia beans, carrots, and zucchini. Slow cooked and spread over forbidden black rice.

Exotic Mushroom Pasta

$14.95

A hearty blend of oyster, shiitake, and silver dollar mushrooms sautéed then tossed in a wine wine cream sauce with your choice of linguine or brown rice pasta.

Green Curry Veggie Pasta

$14.95

Asian veggies stir fried then tossed in our green curry sauce. Served with your choice of linguine or brown rice pasta.

Hue Power Bowl

$14.00

Braised jackfruit & mushrooms over a bed of forbidden black rice and fresh greens topped with herbs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crisped chickpeas, drizzled with both our signature Huemade roasted red pepper sauce and sour cream.

Hue Wings

$14.00

Finger-lickin' good crispy cauliflower florets fried to perfection tossed in a sauce of your choice. Sauce options: Brown Sugar Buffalo, Honay Lemon Pepper, Garlic Herb, or Hawaiian BBQ. Served with a side of pickled veggies.

Mezzo Yam

$12.00

A massive fire roasted yam exploding with cherry tomstoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, fresh herbs, and crispy chickpeas drizzled with creamy lemon tahini dressing.

Veggie Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Just egg cooked with mung bean sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, onions, and carrots. Cooked into a patty, served over black rice with brown gravy.

QUICK BITES

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Toasted Rosemary Focaccia bread topped with chunky avocado relish, sundried tomatoes and roasted mushrooms.

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Tossed in a sweet Herb Chili sauce

Guac & Chips

$6.95

Chunky avocado relish served with white corn tortillas and a side of pico de gallo.

Nachos

$14.95

Guiltless layers of queso, peppers, onions, black beans, corn, jalapeños, lettuce, basil, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of protein.

Side Bundle

$13.95

Three sides of your choice.

Street Taco Box

$13.95

Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Hue slaw and a protein of your choice. Topped with basil, pico de gallo, and Huemade cilantro creama. Served with a side of pickled veggies

Soup Of The Day (Maryland No Clam Chowder)

$6.95

SALADS/RAWS

Hue House Salad

$14.95

This is not your average salad. Fresh greens, fresh herbs, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber,avocado, scallions, sesame sticks, sunflower parmesean, and hemp seeds. Served with a side of bacon or pickeled veggies.

Sweet Potato & Super Green Salad

$14.95

A blend of fresh greens tossed in a house made vinaigrette topped with roasted sweet potatoes crispy chickpeas, and red onions.

Curry Chix Salad Wrap

$12.95

Chick'N Salad with curry, grapes, celery and onions. Stuffed in a spinach tortilla with fresh greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with a side of pickled veggies.

Crab Salad Lettuce Wrap

$13.95

Jumbo lump crab salad made with heart of palm. Served on a bed of lettuce wraps with fresh veggies. Accompanied with a side of pickled veggies.

Tu-Nah Raw Platter

$12.95

Tu-Nah salad served on a bed of lettuce with celery, carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Along with a side if pickled veggies.

SANDWICHES

Chic' N Fungi

$13.95

An oyster mushroom batter dipped and fried to perfection served on a toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and herb mayo. Served with s side of pickled veggies.

Lentil Burger

$13.95

House made lentil burger served on a gar!ic toasted brioce bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles. Served with a side of pickled veggies.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.95

Five jumbo shrimp fried golden brown and served on a lightly toasted hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and house made remoulade sauce. Served with a side of hue slaw

Steak Sub

$16.95

A lightly toasted, fresh baked hoagie stuffed with sautéed steak strips, onions, peppers and chess dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers.

Tuna Melt

$13.95

A garlic butter toasted English muffin toppled with grilled tomatoes, tuna salad, and melted chess. Served with a side of pickled veggies.

No Bun Chic' N Fungi

$13.95

No Bun Lentil Burger

$13.95

SIDES

Black Garlic Mac

$6.95

Savory Greens

$6.95

Garlic Kale Salad

$6.95

Black Beans

$6.95

Fried Potatoes

$6.95

Hue Slaw

$6.95

Black Forbidden Rice

$6.95

Pickled Veggies

$6.95

Maple Candied Bacon

$6.95

A La Carte Chesapeake Shrimp

$6.95

A La Carte Steak

$6.95

A La Carte Jackfruit & Mushrooms

$6.95

A La Carte Fungi

$8.95

WING SAUCE/DRESSINGS

Brown Sugar Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro Creama

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Garlic Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Herb Sauce

$1.00

Hawaiian BBQ

$1.00

Honay Lemon Pepper Sauce

$1.00

House Vinagrette

$1.00

Red Roasted Pepper Sauce

$2.00

Remoulde Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Herb Chili Sauce

$1.00

Tahini Dressing

$1.00

Guac

$1.00

SPECIALS

Grilled Shrimp Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Chesapeake shrimp, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce in a spinach wrap. Drizzled with Chesapeake remoulade sauce. Served with a side of fried potatoes.

Hue Street Corn

$6.95

Corn on cob drizzled with Chili Lime sauce & Cilantro Crema topped with fresh herbs.

Jerk Mushroom Platter

$13.95

Pulled No Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Bottled Beverages

Agua de Coco

$6.95

Aquapanna1L

$4.00

Aquapanna .5L

$3.50

Box Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

SanPellegrino Can

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm Juice

$4.95

Cold Teas

Lady Hibiscus Tea

$4.95

Hibiscus Flower Infused w/ Pienapple, Apples & Lemongrass

Thai Tea

$4.95

Loose Black Tea, Herbs & Spices, Non Dairy Half & Half.

Peach Rose Lemonade

$4.95

1\2 Gallon

$16.95

Loose Tea

Anti Inflammatory

$4.95

Lemon balm, tumeric, rooibos, fennel, clove, cinnamon, ginger

Coconut Black

$4.95

Cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, coconut pieces

Coconut Chai

$4.95

Cinnamon, Assam, ginger, coconut, cloves

Cranberry Blood Orange Rooibos

$4.95

Cranberry, blood orange peels, black tea, calendula, rosehips

Earl Grey De La Creme

$4.95

Bold vanilla bean, black tea, bergamot

Electric (Green Tea)

$4.95

Energy Fix

$4.95

Gunpowder

$4.95

"Smoked black tea"

Happy Heart

$4.95

Lemon Green

$4.95

Citrus green tea

Liquid Vitamin

$4.95

Alfafa, Nettle, Orange Zest high in antioxidants, vitamin c and vitamin k.

Lymphatic Tea

$4.95

Masala Chai

$4.95

Fennel, cloves, cardamom, ginger, Assam, peppercorn

Mucus Buster

$4.95

Nettle, Rosehips, Echinacea, Sage, Elderberry All natural anti histamine cold, asthma and allergy support.

Organic Peppermint Lavender

$4.95

Sweet blend lavender, licorice root, mint, lemon balm

Organic Wake Up Blend

$4.95

Raspberry Earl Grey De La Creme

$4.95

Vanilla de Crema, bergamot Light citrus with bergamot oil

Respiratory

$4.95

Soothe Tummy

$4.95

Lemon Balm, Mint, Oatstraw, Slippery Elm Soothing nerves in the stomach from stress.

You Glow Girl

$4.95

Red Clover, Calendula, Nettle, Oatstraw, Rose Women's balancing tea for vitality and wellness.

Specialty Lattes

Blue Lagoon

$6.95

Tulsi, Blue Pea Flowers

Lemon Bar Chai

$6.95

Lemon Balm, Vanilla Spice, Cinnamon

Liquid Gold Latte

$6.95

Masala Tea

$6.95

Black Tea Leaves, Ginger, Green Cardamom

Matcha Latte

$6.95

Rose Latte

$6.95

Rosehips, Rose, Cinnamon

Strawberry Green Tea Matcha

$6.95

Tea + Drink Accessories

Emerald Green Hex Pot

$34.95

Hue Glass With Infuser

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Blue Glass

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Green Glass

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Blue

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Gray

$24.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple Mint

$24.95

Mug - Red Bottom

$10.00

Mug - White Bottom

$10.00

Red Hex Pot

$34.95

Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze Blue

$34.95

Teapot - Casaware Crackle Glaze White

$34.95

Infuser Mug - Ripple White/Sun

Apothecary Books

A Little Bit Of Astrology

$14.95

Adaptogens: Harness The Power

$12.99

Afrofuturism

$16.95

Benevolent Blizz Books

$21.95

Dirty South Southern Vegan Eats

$7.00

Dope: 200 Awesome Things About Weed

$13.99

Flower Journal

$14.95

Healing Your Body With Plants And Minerals

$6.95

Healing Your Magical Body: Energetic Perspectives

$5.95

Herbal First Aid

$3.95

Holistic Pediatrician

$21.95

Hoodoo Tarot

$44.95

Jumbo Coloring Poster

$15.00

Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom Zine

$7.00

Ritual Wellness Adaptogens

$16.95

The Ancestors Stories

$20.00

The Ayurvedic Guide To Fertility

$16.95

The Edible City

$20.95

The Natural Sleeper

$18.99

Voodoo Rainbow

$14.95

Well Read Black Girl Book

$21.95

Your Brain On Anxiety

$6.95

Your Brain On Plants

$16.95

Your Complete Vegan Pregnancy

$15.99

Apothecary Skin Care

Body Oil - Smokeless Smudge Blend

$15.00

CoCoon Body Butter

$21.00

Coffee & Cacao Face Mask

$16.95

Comfrey Salve

$16.95

Face Oil

$14.00

First Aid Salve

$12.95

Forest Face Clay Mask

$18.95

Ginger Foot Cream

$21.95

Lavender Face Scrub

$13.95

Maple Lip Buff

$15.95

Rose BB Cream

$32.50

Sinus Vapor Rub

$14.95

Sunshine Butter

$21.00

Yarrow Cleansing Milk

$12.95

Mind Body Relief Balm

$22.95

Lavendar Face Toner

$15.95

Bug-a-Boo Spray

$15.98

Creamy Coconut Cleansing Grains

$11.99

Tone It Up! Witch Hazel Toner

$13.99

Burn Bundles

Sage

$7.00

Classic B&W Mugs

Red Bottom

$10.00

White Bottom

$10.00

Crackle Glaze Teapot

Crackle Glaze Teapot

$34.95

Dental Care

Tooth Polish

$14.95

Himalayan Salt Mouth Wash

$20.95

Botanical Toothpaste

$14.95

Glass/Ceramic Tea Infuser Mug

Tea Infuser Mug

$24.95

Hair Care

Herbal Hair Spray

$25.95

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

$18.95

Hue Tea Steeper Mug

Green Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00

Black Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00

Red Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00

Mint Hue Tea Steeper Mug

$30.00

Incense Cones

Incense Cones

$17.95

Irish Sea Moss Gel

Irish Sea Moss Gel

$24.95

Loose Smoke Blend

Loose Smoke Blend

$15.95

Oils

Black Seed Oil

$12.95

St. John's Wort Oil

$20.95

Deep Sleep Roll On

$12.95

Rosemary Hair + Nail Oil

$30.95

Garlic & Mullein Oil

$15.95

Pain Relief Oil

$20.95

Palo Santo

Palo Santo Incense

$12.95

Single Stick

$4.00

Shot Glasses

Hue Apothecary Shot Glass

$10.00

Pottery Shot Glass

$10.00

Spa Essentials

Bath Bomb Eucalyptus

$7.95

Pain Relief Bath Soak

$15.95

Bath Bomb Sampler

$20.95

Mama Nature Ritual Bath Salt

$12.95

Palo Skin Salt

$22.95

Shower Bomb Thievery

$7.95

Shower Bomb Sweet Orange

$7.95

Shower Bomb Eucalyptus

$7.95

Tea Tree Loofah Soap

$8.95

Euca-Mint Loofah Soap

$8.95

Dead Sea Mud Loofah Soap

$8.95

Bamboo Loofah Soap

$8.95

Shower Melts Sinus Blend

$16.95

Spice Drops

Spice Drops

$13.95

Syrups

Elderberry Syrup 16oz

$22.00+

Rosehip Syrup 16oz

$22.00+

Tattoos

Tattoos

$2.00

Tea Pots

Glass Infuser Teapot

$24.95

Tea Steepers

Tea Ball 3" Infuser

$8.95

Jumbo Mesh Infuser

$9.95

Pyramid Infuser

$11.95

Teas

Breathe Easy

$18.00+

Busy Baby

$18.00+

Energy Fix

$18.00+

Feel Good

$18.00+

Happy Heart

$18.00+

Lymph Cleanse

$18.00+

Mommy Me

$18.00+

O Mello Me

$18.00+

Power Up Body Fuel

$18.00+

Sinus Mucus Buster

$18.00+

Sleep Time

$18.00+

Soothe Tummy

$18.00+

Sweet Intentions

$18.00+

The Mane Topic

$18.00+

You Glow Girl

$18.00+

Tincture

Aches & Pain Relief 1oz

$16.95

Ashwagandha 1oz (Dayempur Brand)

$16.95

Ashwagandha 1oz (Rooted Earth Brand)

$15.95

Ashwangandha 2 Fl Oz

$25.95

Black Walnut 1oz

$16.95

Cramp Bark 1oz

$15.95

Cramp Bark 2 Oz

$25.95

Garlic and Mullein Ear Oil 1oz

$15.95

Hawthorn Berry 1oz

$16.95

Milk Thistle Seed 1oz

$16.95

Mullein Leaf 1oz

$16.95

Stinging Nettle Leaf 1oz

$16.95

Yellow Dock 1oz

$16.95

Lemon Balm 1oz

$15.95

Raspberry Leaf 1oz

$15.95

Turmeric 1oz

$15.95

Turmeric 2oz

$25.95

Cold & Flu 2 Oz

$27.95

Fat Belly 2 Oz

$27.95

Energia

$27.95

Vegan Un-Honey

Vegan Un-Honey

$10.95

Zesty Gut Buster

Tumeric & Maple

$16.95+

Super Greens & Maple

$16.95+

Cinnamon Apple & Maple

$16.95+

Beet & Maple

$16.95+

Food Enhancements

Green Dream Superfood Shaker

$21.95

Shroom5

$31.95

Mortar & Pestle

Beige

$28.95

Gray

$28.95

Chocolate Spread

Chocolate Spread

$12.95

Vegan Cashew Queso

Vegan Cashew Queso - Nacho

$11.95

Vegan Cashew Queso

$11.95

Vegan Cashew Queso - Jalapeno

$11.95

Vegan Cashew Queso - Alfredo

$11.95

Vegan Mayo

Vegan Mayo

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road
orange star4.7 • 58
10210 South Dolfield Road Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Owings Mills
orange starNo Reviews
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
The Original Chicken Box
orange starNo Reviews
10200 Mill Run Circle Unit 109 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Sunset Raw Juice Bar - Owings Mills
orange starNo Reviews
10160 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Georgia Peach
orange star4.3 • 1,014
9223 Lakeside Blvd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Suya Spot
orange starNo Reviews
10309 Grand Central Ave #104 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Owings Mills

Nino Taco
orange star4.4 • 1,939
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Lenny's Deli
orange star4.0 • 1,406
9107 Reisterstown Rd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
K and T Island Taste
orange star4.4 • 1,043
10490 Owings Mills Blvd Suite 108 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Georgia Peach
orange star4.3 • 1,014
9223 Lakeside Blvd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road
orange star4.7 • 58
10210 South Dolfield Road Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Owings Mills
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston