HuE 47 Huntington Avenue

47 Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA 02116

Red by the Bottle

Jessiamume Santenay Gravieres 1 er

$90.00

Ceritas Elliot Pinot Noir

$160.00

Faiveley Bourgogne Magnum 1.5

$200.00

Hostatter Pinot Nero Barthenau

$150.00

Karydas Naousa Xinimavro

$80.00

Borgogno “No Name” Barolo

$120.00

Corte Sant Alba Amarone

$250.00

Arnot Roberts Que Syrah

$160.00

Jordan Cabernet

$350.00

Stags Leap SLV

$450.00

Long Meadon Ranch EJ Church

$300.00

Kenzo Rindo Red

$300.00

Obsidian Half Mile

$80.00

Guado Tasso Bruciato

$75.00

Ch Des Eyrins Margaux

$90.00

Nicolas Catena Alta Malbec

$90.00

Long Meadow Ranch Merlot

$80.00

Whites by the Bottle

Freemark Abby SB

$65.00

Alfonso Mellot Sancerre

$70.00

Alpha Estate Assyrtiko

$75.00

Lobby White Wines

J. Hofstaffer Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Lackner Tinnacker Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$19.00

Lagler GV

$14.00

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$12.00

JJV Bourgogne

$16.00

Verdicchio

$12.00

Dr Fischer Estate

$14.00

Lobby Red Wines

Valravn Zinfandel

$14.00

Syrocco Syrah

$16.00

Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux

$14.00

Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi

$15.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Ogerou Anjouee Rouge

$15.00

Domaine Brusset

$12.00

Obsidian Ridge CS

$18.00

Lobby Bar Sparkling

Bisol Jeio Prosecco

$13.00

Pol Roger White Label

$33.00

Perrier-Jouet

$28.00

Mionetto

$11.00

Duetz

$28.00

Supper Club

A NEW FASHIONED

$18.00

MEZPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

THE HUNTINGTON

$16.00

THE CHARLES

$17.00

THE RESTING SPRITZ FACE

$15.00

THE TEA PARTY

$15.00

THE HUE

$16.00

NUTCASE

$15.00

THE COPLEY PICANTE

$16.00

Vodka Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Vodka Gimlet

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

White Russian

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Rum Cocktails

Daiquiri

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mojito

$16.00

Dark and Stormy

$14.00

Cuba Libre

$14.00

pina colada

$14.00

painkiller

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Bourbon Cocktails

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Brown Derby

$16.00

Gin Cocktails

Negroni

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Vesper

$17.00

Ramos

$17.00

Perfect Martini

$16.00

Tequila Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

47 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

