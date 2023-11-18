The Jack Sandwich & Fries

$8.99

When coach says put some pepper on it! This is what he meant. This bad boy has a locally sourced old fashioned smoked hot pepper link covered with a beautiful jalapeno, onion, poblano and bell pepper medley all grilled together and draped with loads of pepper jack cheese and spread with our Ring Stinger sauce on a pretzel hoagie. Step up to the plate and see if you can handle the heat. You can always call a change up with any of your favorite Huey's sauce. Comes with fries.