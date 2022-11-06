Huff N Puff BBQ 246 S 11th

A map showing the location of Huff N Puff BBQ 246 S 11thView gallery

Huff N Puff BBQ

No reviews yet

246 S 11th

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Texas Pit Brisket Platter
Farm House Burger
Pulled Pork Platter

Pit Starters

Smoked Yardbird Wings

Smoked Yardbird Wings

$14.95

Whole slow cooked wings, finished in fryer

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$14.95

Texas brisket over fries

Trashcan H &P Fries

Trashcan H &P Fries

$16.95

Rustic cut fries with beer cheese, pulled pork, brisket and jalapenos

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$6.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95
Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$14.95

Pit Sandwiches

Fried pork chop with lettuce tomato and our house blooming onion sauce. Served with a side of fries
Pit Master Burger

Pit Master Burger

$14.95

8 oz beef patty with pulled pork and beer cheese served with rustic fries!

Farm House Burger

$14.95

8 oz beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with an over easy egg, served with rustic fries!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Our home smoked pulled pork on a fresh Sarcone's roll served with rustic fries!

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.95

Our house smoked Texas style brisket topped with beer cheese an our sweet smokey BBQ sauce served with fries

Texas Reuben

$15.95

Texas style brisket grilled between 2 slices of marbled rye with sauerkraut and tangy Russian dressing, served with rustic fries!

Lexington Pulled Pork Sandwich

Lexington Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled pork on a Sarcone's roll topped with coleslaw and our Lexington BBQ sauce, served with rustic fries!

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked beef chopped and stacked high on a Sarcone’s roll served with rustic fries!

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95

Country Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.95

Pit Platters

Chicken Fried Ribs

Chicken Fried Ribs

$16.95

Dipped in chicken batter and fried, served over brussel sprouts

St Louis Ribs Full Rack for 2

$34.99

True full rack of st Louis cut pork ribs served with two sides

St Louis Ribs Half Rack

St Louis Ribs Half Rack

$18.95

served with cole slaw and one side

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.95

1/2 lb slow smoked pulled pork with coleslaw and one side

Texas Pit Brisket Platter

Texas Pit Brisket Platter

$19.95

1/2 lb of pit brisket with coleslaw and one side

Yard Bird

$16.95Out of stock

Half of a slow roasted bbq chicken with coleslaw and one side

The Huffing Pit Flight for One

$28.95

1/4 lb of brisket, 1/4 lb pulled pork. 1/3 rack of ribs. Yard bird wings served with one of our house made sides

The Huffing Pit Flight for Two

The Huffing Pit Flight for Two

$52.95

1/2 lb brisket, 1/2 lb pulled pork. 1/2 rack of ribs yard bird wings an 2 house made sides of your choosing

Chicken Tenders with fries and Cole slaw

$10.25

Sides

No meat in the pasta salad

Regular Coleslaw

$3.95

Regular Baked Beans

$3.95
Regular Collard Greens

Regular Collard Greens

$3.95

Regular Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Corn Bread

$2.00

Rustic Fries

$3.95

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.95

Containers sunflower seeds

Fresh made Summer Corn Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Fresh Made Broccoli Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Fresh Made 3 Bean Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Vegan BBQ

Rustic fries topped with jackfruit and meatless Brisket then topped BBQ sauce and Jalapeños
Meatless Brisket Sandwich

Meatless Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Seitan made to taste like brisket served with rustic fries

Pulled BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$15.95

Pulled BBQ Jackfruit served on brioche bun with rustic fries

Meatless Brisket Platter

$16.95

Seitan made in house with lots of love an completely vegan sliced thin an piled high finishing off with our sweet an smokey VBQ/ paired with one of our sides

Cauliflower Burnends

Cauliflower Burnends

$16.95

Cauliflower cold smoked for four hours and finished on the chargrill topped with BBQ sauce served with vegan coleslaw and one side

Vegan Sampler

$34.95

House Made Seitan , Pulled Jack, Corn Ribs, Cauliflower Burnends

Vegan Trash Can Fries

$18.95

Vegan Sides

Vegan Collard Greens

$3.95

Vegan Coleslaw

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Vegan corn bread

$2.75

Specials

Jumbo Baked Potato stuffed with Pulled Pork and drizzled with BBQ Sauce and topped withchedder cheese

Jumbo Stuffed Potato

$8.95

Bowls

Brisket Mac Bowl

$13.95

Pulled Pork Mac Bowl

$13.95

Jackfruit Mac Bowl

$13.95

Soups

8oz Cup of New England Clam Chowder

$3.99Out of stock

16 oz bowl of New England Clam Chowder

$6.99Out of stock

8oz cup of Homemade Chili and side of corn bread

$5.99

16oz Bowl Homemade Chili and side of corn bread

$8.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Water

$2.00

GInger Ale

$3.00

Perrier Bottled Mineral Water

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Pure Life Tea

$3.00

Fresh Cuccumber & Lemon Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Fresh peach Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Desserts

CheeseCake

$5.95

Homemade Blueberry Pie

$4.50

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.95

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Brownie with Reese's peanut butter frosting and peanut butter crumbles

$3.95

Cannoli

$2.95

Banana Pudding Cups

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Banana Bread

$5.95

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$5.95

Rice Pudding Cup

$5.00

Bag charge

Bag fee

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional BBQ & Vegan BBQ

Location

246 S 11th, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

