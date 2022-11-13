Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huff n Puff Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Mississippi Drive

Waynesboro, MS 39367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Large Bone In Wings
Butcher Pizza

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mr Pibb

$1.99

Strawberry Soda

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

UnSweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Large Coke

$2.49

Large Diet Coke

$2.49

Large Sprite

$2.49

Large Mr Pibb

$2.49

Large Strawberry Soda

$2.49

Large Mello Yello

$2.49

Large Iced Tea

$2.49

Large Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.49

Large Lemonade

$2.49

Large Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

RedBull

$4.63

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.63

Gallon Iced Tea

$4.99

Gallon Soda

$4.99

Starters

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.99

Cheese Curds Served with Pepper Jelly

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

$10.49

12 fried shrimp tossed in our Cajan BBQ Sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chips and Salas

$4.99

Cowboy Corn Bites

$7.99

Corn bites with just the right spices

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$8.99

choose either southwesr or boudin

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

seved with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$7.49

served with ranch dressing

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

The Huff Quesadilla

$8.99

served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Mexican St Corn Dip

$6.99

grilled or fried shrimp

Nachos

$8.99

add chicken, steak, shrimp or all 4

Philly Fries

$10.99

fries covered in philly meat and cheese

Loaded Fries

$8.99

feies covered in bacon & cheese

Swamp Fries

$10.99

friws smotheres in crawfish sauce

Sausage & Cheese Platter

Sausage & Cheese Platter

$10.99

Sausage, Cheese, B & B pickles, Ritz

Steak Bites

$10.99

tender steak grilled the your liking

Salad & Wings

Small Bone In Wings

Small Bone In Wings

$8.99

choose your favorite sauce

Large Bone In Wings

Large Bone In Wings

$15.99

choose your favorite sauce

Small Chicken Strips

$6.99

served with your favorite sauce

Large chicken Strips

$10.99

served with your favorite sauce

House Salad

$4.99

choose of dressing

Garden Salad

$8.99

choose of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

salad with ham, turkey & bacon

Chicken Salad

$11.99

choose fried or Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

choose fried or grilled shrimp

Black & Blue Salad

$14.99

tender steak grilled the your liking

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.99

Caesar Dinner Salad

$4.99

Small Soup

$3.99

Large Soup

$5.99

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

Huff Burger

$8.99

served with Fries

Barnyard Burger

$10.99

served with Fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

served with Fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99
The Big Texan

The Big Texan

$12.99

Comeback Burger

$9.99

served with Fries

Patty Melt

$7.99

served with fries

Sliders

$8.49

served with fries

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.99

served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

served with fries

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.99
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

Grilled or Fried served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or Fried served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or Fried served with fries

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or Fried served with fries

Turkey Melt

$13.99

served with fries

Ham Melt

$9.99

served with fries

Classic Club Sandwich

$12.99

served with fries

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

served with fries

Philly Wrap

$11.99

served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or Fried served with Fries

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or Fried served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

grilled or fried served with fries

Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

grilled or fried served with fries

Burger Wrap

$8.00

bbq bacon wrap add $1.49

Turkey Wrap

$9.49

served with fries

Ham Wrap

$9.49

served with fries

Kid Slider (2)

$6.99

served with fries

Kid Chicken Strips (2)

$6.99

served with fries

Kid Fried Shrimp (6)

$8.99

served with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

served with fries

Steaks and More

16 ounce Ribeye Dinner

$29.99

served with fries and house salad

12 ounce Ribeye Dinner

$24.99

served with fries and house salad

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$17.99

served with fries and house salad

Filet TIp Dinner

$14.00

served with fries and house salad

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$14.00

served with fries and house salad

Country Fried Steak Platter

$13.99

Kicken Chicken Dinner

$14.00

served with fries and house salad

Cajun Chicken Dinner

$17.00

served with fries and house salad

Chicken 145 Dinner

$14.00

served with fries and house salad

Blackened Redfish Dinner

Blackened Redfish Dinner

$18.00

served with fries and house salad

Shrimp Dinner (12)

$16.00

served with fries and house salad

Fajitas

$15.99
Cajun BBQ Shrimp Pasta

Cajun BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Cajun Crawfish Pasta

$16.99

Lunch Special

$10.00
Wednesday Lunch Special

Wednesday Lunch Special

$12.00
Pork Ribeye Dinner

Pork Ribeye Dinner

$14.00

served with fries and house salad

3 for $5 Tacos Tuesday

$5.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

add cheese, bacon. gravy or julie

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

add cheese, bacon. gravy or julie

Baked Potato

$4.00

add cheese, bacon. gravy or julie

Sweet Potato waffle fries

$4.00

add marshmellow sauce

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

add cheese,

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Housemade Onion Rings

$4.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

HuffnPuff Potato Salad

$4.00

HuffnPuff Green Beans

$3.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Butcher Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

One Topping Pizza

One Topping Pizza

$10.00

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Spicy Pig Pizza

$13.50

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Supreme

$16.00

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Three Topping Pizza

$12.00

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.50

sub Cauliflower Crust $2 more

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Brownie a la mode

$4.99

Brownie

$2.99

Ice Creak Cup

$1.49

Pie Slice

$1.99

BBQ Plates

Half Rib Plate

$12.99

Rib (3) Plate

$9.99

Rib Tip Plate

$8.99

Half Chicken Plate

$8.99

Breast Qtr Plate

$7.99

Leg Qtr Plate

$6.99

Pulled Ckn Plate

$8.99

Pulled Pork Plate

$8.99

Brisket Plate

$12.99

Sausage Plate

$9.99

2 Meat Plate

$12.99

3 Meat Plate

$13.99

BBQ Lunch Special

$6.99

Nachos & Potatoes

Loaded BBQ Baker

$8.99

Stuffed BBQ Baker

$5.99

Nacho Daddy

$8.99

Nacho Momma

$5.99

Sweet Potato

$2.49

BBQ Sandwiches

Pull Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Pork Sand Combo

$8.99

Pull Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pull Chick Sand Combo

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket Sand Combo

$11.99

Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Sausage Sand Combo

$9.99

Rib (3) Sandwich

$7.99

Rib (3) Sand Combo

$10.99

BBQ Salads

Puled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Pulled Pork Salad

$8.99

Brisket Salad

$12.99

BBQ Sides

Small Side

$2.49

Medium Side

$4.99

Large Side

$8.99

Family Size Side

$26.99

BBQ Meals & More

Ribs - Whole Slab

$20.99

Ribs - Half Slab

$10.99

Rib - Single

$2.49

Chicken - Whole

$9.99

Chicken - Half

$5.99

Breast Quarter

$3.99

Leg Quarter

$2.99

Sliced Brisket - Pound

$16.99

Pulled Pork - Pound

$13.99

Pulled Chicken - Pound

$13.99

Smkd Sausage - Pound

$13.99

Rib Tips - Pound

$13.99

Family Rib Dinner

$28.99

Family Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Family Rib & Chicken Dinner

$28.99

Family Pulled Pork Dinner

$23.99

Family Pulled Chicken Dinner

$23.99

Family Brisket Dinner

$24.99

Catering

Smoked Turkey (whole)

$49.95

Smoked Turkey Breast

$39.95

Smoked Turkey (sliced)

$10.99

Smoked Spirl Ham

$49.95

Smoked Half Ham

$39.95

Smoked Ham (sliced)

$10.99

Smoked Prime Rib

$19.99

Smoked Porkloin

$9.99

Smoked Boston Butt

$39.95

Catering Paper Products

$1.49

Catering Travel

$0.01

Hamburger Bun

$0.59

Sliced Texas Toast

$0.74

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Family Size Cornbread Dressing

$24.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves in using only the finest of meats & seasonings. All our rIbs are blended in house for that unique one of a kind Huff n Puff flavor, then smoked the old fashioned way, low & slow using only Pecan wood to produce that mild smoked flavor.

Website

Location

1001 Mississippi Drive, Waynesboro, MS 39367

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

King Chick - 1
orange starNo Reviews
45 Pine St Gilbertown, AL 36908
View restaurantnext
The Stanford Steakhouse
orange star3.7 • 3
734 Station Street Waynesboro, MS 39367
View restaurantnext
Bottoms Up - 501 Mississippi Dr Waynesboro MS
orange starNo Reviews
205 County Road 257 Shubuta, MS 39360
View restaurantnext
Bimbo's - Silas, AL
orange starNo Reviews
10066 HWY 84 Silas, AL 36919
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waynesboro
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston