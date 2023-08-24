Monday Special

Daily Soups and Specials - Monday

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$4.50

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

With mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

With white rice, white pepper gravy, and collard greens

Wednesday Special

Daily Soups and Specials - Wednesday

Cup N.E. Clam Chowder

$4.50

Bowl N.E. Clam Chowder

$6.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

With mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

With candled sweet potato, collard greens, and cornbread

Fried Chicken

$15.00

With candled sweet potato, collard greens, and cornbread

Lunch

Appetizer

Onion Ring App

$9.00

Pimento Cheese App

$9.00

Crawfish App

$10.00

Pecan Chicken Salad App

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes APP

$9.00

Mozzarella App

$10.00

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$14.00

18 Wings

$20.00

Fried Pickle App

$8.00

Salads

Small Salad

$7.50

House Salad

$9.00

Includes cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon bits, cheese, and croutons

Miss Libba's Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Includes turkey, ham, eggs, bacon bits, cheese, and croutons

Sandwiches & More

Old-Fashioned Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Turkey Rueben

$13.00

With Thousand Island, Swiss, and sauerkraut on rye bread

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Ham, Swiss, and turkey on Texas toast, dipped in egg batter, grilled, and topped with powdered sugar

Praline Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.00

Candied pecans with mayo, sour cream, scallions, lettuce, tomato, celery, and lemon juice

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, shredded Cheddar, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a tortilla

Mr. Tony's Diplomat

$13.00

Pumpernickel or wheat bread with ham, turkey, Swiss, and coleslaw

431 Pork Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or fried with lettuce & tomato

Rockhill Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast

Po Boy

$13.00

Catfish or shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and topped with remoulade sauce

French Dip

$13.00

Sliced beef topped with provolone on white bread hoagie with au jus

Molly's Fingers Plate

$13.00

Fried or grilled chicken tenders

The Screamer

$39.00

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$15.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

8 oz burger with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Kids Meal

12 and Under

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink

Hot Dog

$8.00

Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink

Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink

Kids Burger

$8.00

Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink

Kid's Chicken

$8.00

From the Fountain

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Water

Desserts & Ice Cream

The Golly Molly

$8.00

Molly's Blonde Sister

$8.00

Small Malt

$6.00

Large Malt

$7.00

Small Milkshake

$5.50

Large Milkshake

$6.50

Single Ice Cream

$3.00

Triple Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Soda

$4.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Reglar Cone

$4.50

Brownie

$3.00

Extra Sides

Side Potato Chips

$2.50

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Jimmy Specials

Coleslaw

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Side Salad

$7.50

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Jimmy Salad

$10.00