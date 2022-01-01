Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks 75-5828 Kahakai Rd Kailua Kona

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Pizza

Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks

No reviews yet

75-5828 Kahakai Rd Kailua Kona

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Drinks

E- MaiTai

$15.00

E- Mocktail

$9.00

Entree's

Teri Steak

$57.00

Kahakai

$60.00

Pasta Mala

$45.00

Pupus

E-Ahi Poke Won Ton

$4.50

E-Beef Sliders

$7.50

E-Carpaccio Beef GF

$4.00

E-Cesar Salad Summer Rolls GF

$3.75

E-Chicken Sliders

$4.75

E-Chinese Chicken Salad

$4.25

E-Chopstick Ahi-GF

$4.50

E-Coconut Shrimp

$4.75

E-Curried Chicken Salad

$3.50

E-Grilled Cheese Paired W/Toma Soup

$7.50

E-Grilled/Chilled Shrimp Skewer

$4.75

E-Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$4.25

E-Huli Huli Chkn Sliders

$4.75

E-Island Crab Cakes

$4.75

E-Mango Vegetable Summer Rolls

$3.75

E-Mini Grilled Cheese Pear and Mango

$4.00

E-Roasted Vegetables Parma Crisp

$3.50

E-Teriyaki Beef Skewers

$3.75

E-Teriyaki Beef Slider

$4.25

E-Thai Beef w/ Avo Won Ton

$4.25

E-Tropical Fruit

$10.00

E-Cheese & Crackers Baguettes

$11.50

E-Vegetable Tray

$10.00

Salads

Baby Greens

Dessert

Kona Coffee Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Huggo’s opened its doors in 1969 as a casual gathering spot where a good steak and fresh fish quickly established the restaurant as a Kona classic. With its stunning waterfront location, Huggo’s has since earned a reputation as Kona’s leading restaurant for just-caught seafood, spectacular sunsets and casual elegance. The award-winning restaurant features daily menu specials, fresh fish and its signature teriyaki steak, a menu favorite for nearly 50 years.

75-5828 Kahakai Rd Kailua Kona, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

