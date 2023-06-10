The Hugo Coffee Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Voted as the best Coffee Shop in Park City, Hugo Coffee shop is Hugo Coffee Roasters brick & mortar retail shop. Hugo Coffee Roasters is a 100% woman owned roasting company whose mission is to save animals by roasting & selling fantastic fair-trade, organic coffee. We donate 10% of profits to animal rescues quarterly including Best Friends, Nuzzles & Co., and Paws for LIfe. Come visit our shop, bring your pup, and drink fantastic coffee that saves animals!
Location
1794 Olympic Pkwy,PC Chamber/Bureau Visitor Center, Park City, UT 84098
