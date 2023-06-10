Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hugo Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

1794 Olympic Pkwy,PC Chamber/Bureau Visitor Center

Park City, UT 84098

DRINKS

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

96oz TO-GO Coffee Container

$22.80

Americano

$3.25+

Our Howler Espresso with filtered hot water

Cappucino

$3.30+

Double shot espresso and steamed whole milk with an aeration percentage of 50-66%

Caramel Macchiato

$4.05+

This long drink is made by adding double shot espresso to the steamed milk with vanilla syrup and topped with caramel drizzle.

Cold Brew

$3.55+

Our most famous cold brew is a combination of Central African Beans with strong, bold, and rich flavor.

Cortado

$2.80

8oz drink. Equal parts espresso and textured milk.

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.40+

Our Chai Tea ( black tea and classic spices) with a double shot of espres

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot espresso with textured whole milk.

Flat White

$3.30+

Double shot espresso with steamed whole milk and foam. Contains less foam than cappuccino.

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$3.30+

Doube shot espresso with textured whoe milk

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$4.05+

A latte made with maple and cinnamon syrup, and with a dash of cinnamon powder.

Mocha

$4.30+

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, and with dark chocolate sauce.

Moose Tracks Mocha

$5.05+

A mocha made with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and almond syrup

Nitro Cold Nrew

$4.05+

Our Dog Daze Cold Brew infused with nitro.

Pistachio Rose White Mocha

$5.05+

made with chocolat sauce, rose, pistachio syrup, and espresso.

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.05+

A mocha made with a mix of dark and white chocolate premium sauce.

COFFEE REFILL

$1.00

FRAPPE

Choc on the Bloc

$5.10

Chocolae sauce with vanilla and almond syrup, esprsso, blended with milk and ice.

Salted Caramel & Peanut

$5.10

Salted caramel Sauce with peanut butter, espresso, blended milk and ice.

Coconut Divine

$5.10

Coconut syrup, MCT oi, espresso, coconut milk.

SMOOTHIES

Aloha Albus

$7.10

Pineapple, mango, spinach, agave nectar, coconut water, and chia seeds blended. Served in 16oz cup.

Darcy's PB Cup

$6.10

Choice of milk, banana, peanut butter, and chocolate whey protein. Served in 16oz cup.

Splashin' Scooter

$6.10

Strawberries, mango, agave nectar, and orange juice. Served in 16oz cup.

TEA & REFRESHMENT

Blue Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$3.80+

A classic Blue Tea with a hint of peach and citrus, juicy dragon fruit, and a splash of lemonade.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.40+

Whole leaf Indian tea, organic sugar, fresh ground whole spices, all natural flavors.

Iced Mango Black Tea

$3.80+

Our Classic Black Mango Ceylon Tea with mango syrup and splash of lemonade.

Iced Peach Tea Lemonade

$3.80+

Our classic Black Mango Ceylon tea with stone fruit syrup and a splash of lemonade.

Londog Fog

$3.75+

A blend of lavender and vanilla syrup, ear grey, organic asssam, darjeeling, and organic rose petal, and textured milk.

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.10+

Loose leaf tea's sourced from the many corners of the world. Hand-mixed and packaged in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Finely ground powder made from the finest green tea in the world with textured whole milk.

Tea Latte

$3.25+

NON-COFFEE

Hot Chocolate

$3.05+

Orange Juice

$1.70

Lemonade

Steamer

$3.05+

FOOD

PANINI & SANDWICHES

Sunny's Side Up

$9.25

Scrambled egg mix, bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, tomatoes, spinach, and chipotle mayo on an English muffin.

Barron's Breakfast

$10.41

Scrambled eggs, honey-glazed ham, cheddar, roasted peppers, spinach, and sun-dried pesto aioli on a butter croissant. Bag of chips included.

Roxy's Sunrise

$10.41

Scrambled egg mix, pork sausage patty, sliced cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, and sriracha aioli on a plain or sesame bagel. Bag of chips included.

Hugo's Breakfast Burrito

$10.41

Our famous Hugo's Breakfast Burrito is made with Scrambled eggs, sausage, tons of cheddar, avocado, tomatoes, and homemade chipotle mayo on Xtra large tortilla wrap. Bag of Chips included.

Wintston's Turkey, Bacon, & Avocado

$10.41

Seared turkey breast, bacon, sliced avocado, provolone, tomato, spinach, and honey mustard aioli on ciabatta bread. Variety chips included.

Turkey, Apple, & Brie

$10.41

Seared Turkey breast, brie cheese, apple slices, baby spinach-arugula, and lingonberry jam from Sweden on a regular ciabatta bread.

Bromley's Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.41

4oz Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, roasted peppers, and sun-dried pesto aioli on parmesan ciabatta. Bag of chips included.

Kodiak's Italian Ham Panini

$10.41

Seared honey-glazed ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, provolone, tomatoes, red onions, pepper, and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta. Bag of chips included.

Vivi Caprese

$9.25

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, roasted peppers, avocado, baby spinach-arugula, and basil pesto on parmesan ciabatta. Bag of chips included. Vegetarian.

Veggie Black Beans Hummus Panini

$10.41

Black Bean Hummus, roasted peppers, tomatoes, red onions, avocado slices, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers & arugula on gluten free bread.

SALADS, WRAPS, & OTHERS

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.10

Artisan romaine, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, avocado, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cuucmbers & balsamic vinaigrette.

Baby Spinach, Strawberry, and Raspberry Salad

$11.10

Baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, bacon, goat cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, onions, and raspberry vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$11.10

Grilled chicken breast , bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, lots of cheddar, and homade southwest chipotle ranch on tortilla wrap. Bag of chips included.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.41

Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, red onion, and creamy jalapeno sauce on tortilla wrap. Comes with a bag of potato chips.

BAKED GOODS

Banana Bread

$4.00

Lemon Poppy Seed

$4.00

Vegan Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Whole leaf Indian tea, organic sugar, fresh ground whole spices, all natural flavors.

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$4.00

Paleo Banana Bread

$4.00

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

XL Chocolote Chip Cookie

$4.00

High West Bourbon Cupcake

$4.00

Whole leaf Indian tea, organic sugar, fresh ground whole spices, all natural flavors.

XL Brownies

$4.00

BAGELS

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Sesame Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

RETAIL

COFFEE RETAIL

12oz Black Paw French Roast

$14.99

Black Paw is a classic French Roast for that bold, strong cip of coffee that lingers. Dark chocolate, spice, and burnt sugar flavor notes.

12oz Bonafido Dark Roast

$14.99

Comprised of our unique blend of beans with nice tannic acidity. Bonafido is tasty with dark fruit, creamy, and baker's chocolate tasting notes.

12oz Dog Daze Cold Brew

$15.99

Central African beans with a tasting notes of chocolate, nut, and spice. For best results, we recommend the of a cold brew kit that includes a container and appropriate filter.

12oz Downward Dog Decaf

$14.99

Thoughtful bean selection and careful roasting yield a delightful strong decaf withouth the typical burnt, smoky, chemical decaf taste.

12oz Howler Espresso

$14.99

Howler sits on your moth with big body and bold, rich flavor that get your attention. Tasting notes of baker's chocolate, sweet dates, and toffee.

12oz New Trick Light Roast

$14.99

Lightly roasted to leave in more of the beans' natural and more of the caffeine. Tart, toffee, and lime tasting notes.

12oz Rollover Breakfast Blend

$14.99

We created this smooth breakfast blend with a solid , sweet base and soothing notes of caramel and nut to put a smile on your face.

12oz Specialty Roast (Bali Kintamani)

$15.99

5lb Coffee Bag

$65.00

5lbs. Bonafido Dark Roast

$65.00

5lbs. Howler Espresso

$65.00

5lbs. New Trick Light Roast

$65.00

5lbs. Rollover Breakfast Blend

$65.00

MERCHANDISE RETAIL

Beanies

$26.00

Dog Treats

$3.00

Hoodies

$55.75

Hugo Sticker

$1.40

Hugo T-shirt

$14.99

Polar Mugs

$32.00

Pottery Mugs

$32.00

Snapback Hat

$24.99

FOOD & BEV. RETAIL

Bottled Wawter

$2.25

Soda Can

$1.80

Sparkling Water

$3.20

Vitamin Water

$3.80

Chips

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.70

SPRING SPECIAL

Blueberry Lavender Matcha

$5.25+

High quality Matcha combines with a blueberry natural flavor with a hint of lavender, and textured whole milk.

Lavender Dirty Chai Latte

$5.05+

Our Chai tea with classic spices combines with a sweet floral lavender, a shot of espresso, and textured whole milk.

Pistachio Rose Mocha

$5.05+

Made with white chocolate sauce, rose, pistachio syrup, espresso, and steamed whole milk.

Strawberry Rose Oat Matcha

$5.00+

Finely ground matcha with strawberry-rose syrup, topped with oatmilk over ice.

Wildberry Rose Iced Tea

$3.55+

Herbal White Rose Tea with naturally flavored wildberry syrup.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Voted as the best Coffee Shop in Park City, Hugo Coffee shop is Hugo Coffee Roasters brick & mortar retail shop. Hugo Coffee Roasters is a 100% woman owned roasting company whose mission is to save animals by roasting & selling fantastic fair-trade, organic coffee. We donate 10% of profits to animal rescues quarterly including Best Friends, Nuzzles & Co., and Paws for LIfe. Come visit our shop, bring your pup, and drink fantastic coffee that saves animals!

1794 Olympic Pkwy,PC Chamber/Bureau Visitor Center, Park City, UT 84098

