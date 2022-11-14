- Home
Hugo's Studio City
12851 Riverside Dr
Studio City, CA 91607
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Lightly toasted flatbread with a spread of silky avocado, flax seeds and microgreens. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. Add an Egg or Bacon for $3.50.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs scrambled with diced potato pancakes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with our roasted tomato chipotle sauce and your choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free.
Breakfast Salad
Turmeric rice scrambled with egg whites, spinach, mixed mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and organic tamari sauce on organic mixed lettuce tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free, can be vegan.
Bruno Breakfast Scramble
Eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, avocado, and a choice of bacon inside. Served with yams & sweet potatoes. Gluten free, can be vegan or vegetarian.
Chilaquiles
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, turkey sausage, slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce & onions. Served with side of sour cream and choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegan or vegetarian.
Chipotle Scramble
Eggs scrambled with diced grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, scallions, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce over corn tortillas, topped with sour cream. Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Desayuno Fuerte
Poached eggs over organic potato pancakes with sautéed spinach, garlic, onions, tomato and shredded Parmesan cheese. Vegetarian and gluten free, can be vegan.
Herbed Omelette
Egg whites and herbs with roasted peppers, mushrooms, spinach and tomato. Garnished with micro greens. Served with choice of side. Vegetarian and gluten free, can be vegan.
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs cooked any style on warm corn tortillas. Covered in slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce, avocado, melted mozzarella and cilantro. Served with organic black beans and your choice of side. Vegetarian and gluten free. Can be vegan.
Protein Scramble
Egg whites scrambled with diced grilled chicken breast, mixed mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, fresh herbs, garlic and onion. Garnished with micro greens. Served with choice of side. Gluten free., can be vegan or vegetarian.
Pasta Papa
Fresh pasta scrambled with eggs, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Hugo’s special seasoning plus bacon, turkey sausage & scallions. Can be gluten free.
Pasta Mama
Fresh pasta scrambled with eggs, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese and Hugo’s special seasoning. Vegetarian, can be vegan, can be gluten free.
Create Your Own Omelette or Scramb
Create your own, any way you like it. Choose up to 4 items. Served with choice of side.
Eggs Any Style
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Bacon
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Chicken
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Turkey Sausage
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Beef Patty
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Turkey Patty
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Veggie Patty
Served with choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Eggs Any Style w/Skirt Steak
New Zealand hormone-free skirt steak marinated with orange juice, salt, pepper, olive oil, and garlic. Gluten free.
Benedicts, Pancakes & Cereal
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on toasted English muffins or gluten-free flat bread with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free. Available until 4:00 PM.
Cali Benedict
Poached eggs, avocado, and veggie bacon with Hollandaise sauce on toasted English muffins. Substitute gluten-free flatbread or potato pancakes for $1. Served with choice of side. Vegetarian, can be gluten-free. Available until 4 pm.
Good Morning Energy Cereal
A crispy cereal with mixed nuts and seeds, puffed rice, dried cherries and cranberries, cinnamon and organic maple syrup. With a choice of milk or yogurt. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan. Available until 4:00 PM.
Almond Energy Pancakes
Prepared with nuts, seeds, quinoa, shredded coconut, puffed rice,dried cherries, cranberries and organic maple syrup. Garnished with fresh strawberry slices. Served with spiced organic cane syrup. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts. Available until 4:00 PM.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Garnished with sliced bananas. Served with butter and organic maple syrup. Add organic blueberries for $1. Vegetarian and Gluten Free. Available until 4:00 PM.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin, molasses, cinnamon, clove, vanilla and nutmeg. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with cinnamon sauce. Vegetarian and gluten-free.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Prepared nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan, loaded with chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with chocolate syrup. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free. Available until 4:00 PM.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in organic rice milk batter and griddle cooked. Served with organic maple syrup and orange segments. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free. Available until 4:00 PM.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel cut oats served with your choice of milk or water. Vegetarian, gluten free, can be vegan. Available until 4:00 pm
Seasonal Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit salad.
Pancake Sides
Starters & Soups
Asian Spring Rolls
Vietnamese-style spring rolls filled with snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, kelp noodles, and fresh herbs with a mild sesame-chili dipping sauce. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips battered, deep-fried, and served with two sauces: ranch and tangy BBQ. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free.
Cauliflower Pakora
Bite-sized organic cauliflower pieces coated in our signature red lentil batter, fried crispy, and sprinkled with Hugo’s seasoning. Served with a side of ranch dressing. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Chicken Tenders
Hush Puppies
Sweet corn & polenta hush puppies drizzled with honey chipotle sauce. Garnished with parsley and served with ranch dressing. Vegetarian and Gluten Free. Can be vegan.
Nachos
House-made tortilla chips smothered in mozzarella & cheddar cheese, organic black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, scallions, Ortega chilies, and a drizzle of honey chipotle. Choose natural chicken or grilled tofu filling. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Vegan Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts sauteed in olive oil with salt, pepper, parsley, ginger, and garlic. Mixed with veggie bacon bits and a balsamic reduction. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
House-made fusilli pasta in a rich, creamy sauce of cheddar, mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmesan. Vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Organic Chicken & Rice Soup
Organic chicken with organic celery, carrots, garlic, onions, fresh thyme and organic brown rice. Gluten free.
Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted butternut squash blended with organic carrots & celery, onions, garlic, fresh thyme, almond milk, and a hint of curry. Topped with toasted pumpkin seeds. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free. Contains nuts.
Garden Lentil Soup
Green French lentils stewed with diced mushrooms, celery, onions, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, and thyme. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Quinoa Beet Salad
Sweet cooked beets, carrots, scallions, and organic mixed lettuce tossed with dried cherries, walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine cut and tossed with garlic-herb croutons and Parmesan cheese. Vegetarian, can be vegan, can be gluten free.
House Salad
Organic mixed lettuce with carrots, tomato, croutons and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Vegan and vegetarian. Can be gluten-free.
Salads
Mexican Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast or herb‐marinated organic grilled tofu, romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, Kalamata olives, pico de gallo, Parmesan cheese and tossed in a Caesar dressing. Gluten Free. Can be vegan.
Asian Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast or marinated organic tofu, julienned red & green cabbage, red bell pepper, jicama, and carrots, mixed with organic baby arugula, green onions, and orange pieces. Tossed in sesame dressing and garnished with toasted almonds. Gluten-free. Can be vegan or vegetarian. Contains nuts.
Hugo's Antipasto Salad
Vegan salami strips, crispy oyster mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and vegan mozzarella tossed with romaine and organic baby greens in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled chicken breast or marinated organic tofu atop organic kale and baby arugula tossed with cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, and Kalamata olives in balsamic dressing. Topped with gorgonzola cheese. Can be made Vegan or Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
The Chunky Vegan Salad
Chunks of cucumber, grape tomatoes, yams & sweet potatoes, half an avocado, and chunks of veggie bacon on top of organic baby greens tossed in our ranch dressing. Served with extra dressing on the side. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Sandwiches
The Club
Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled organic tofu, or turkey breast. Choice of regular bacon, turkey bacon or house-made veggie bacon. Also comes with guacamole, tomato, lettuce and vegan black pepper mayo. Served on your choice of bread and a choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Hugo's Cuban Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on your choice of bread with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, tofu or turkey loaf with melted mozzarella, pesto, sliced tomato, grilled red onions, mixed greens and pepper mayo on multi-grain bread. Served with a choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. Contains pine nuts.
Tres Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken breast, organic tofu, or mixed vegetables sautéed with organic black beans, corn, pico de gallo and slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole and shredded lettuce on GMO-free corn tortillas or wrapped in your choice of an organic spinach or whole wheat tortilla as a burrito. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Salmon Ensenada Tacos
Pan roasted salmon over organic corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado jalapeno sauce and Santa Fe sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo. Served with choice of side. Gluten free.
Vegan Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Organic garbanzos, cauliflower, and tofu battered in our red lentil & potato flour and fried crispy. Served on choice of bread with Santa Fe mayo, dill pickles and shredded cabbage. Served with choice of side. Vegan and vegetarian. Can be gluten free.
Vegan Reuben Sandwich
Hugo’s house-made rye bread brushed with olive oil and garlic, toasted over the flat griddle, then layered with house-made vegan salami, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and melted vegan mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of side. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.
Bruno Burger Wrap
A 100 % grass-fed beef patty wrapped in a tortilla of choice with nitrate-free applewood bacon, local goat cheese and fresh avocado slices. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free. (Cooked Medium for all to-go orders).
Burgers
Hugo's Beef Burger
Hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free. (Cooked Medium for all to-go orders).
Hugo's Turkey Burger
All natural ground turkey blended with onions and herbs. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free.
Hugo's Veggie Burger
House-made veggie burger from organic sprouted mung beans, organic brown rice, assorted fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pesto, herbs and spices. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Contains nuts, can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Hugo's Vegan Chik'n Burger
House-made vegan crispy chicken burger from organic garbanzo, cauliflower, tofu, red lentils, potato flour, herbs & spices. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free.
Pasta
Spaghetti With Marinara
House-made spaghetti tossed with organic marinara and diced with tomatoes. Vegan, vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Carbonara
Prosciutto, bacon and garlic sautéed crisp. Deglazed with white wine and finished with scallions, chili flakes, cream, and Italian parsley over spaghetti. Served with Parmesan cheese. Can be vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free.
Pasta Mama
Fresh pasta scrambled with eggs, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese and Hugo’s special seasoning. Vegetarian, can be vegan, can be gluten free.
Pasta Papa
Fresh pasta scrambled with eggs, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Hugo’s special seasoning plus bacon, turkey sausage & scallions. Can be gluten free.
Pasta Victor
A classic Hugo’s dish with spaghetti, grilled chicken breast, garlic, sundried tomato, corn, chili flakes, cilantro, Parmesan cheese and a slightly spicy chipotle-cream sauce. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Salmon Picatta
Grilled salmon on top of house made spaghetti tossed in a sauce of lemon, butter, white wine, capers, and parsley. Can be gluten-free.
Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
House-made fusilli pasta in a rich, creamy sauce of cheddar, mozzarella, gorgonzola and Parmesan. Served with steamed vegetable medley, mixed greens, or Caesar salad. Vegetarian, can be vegan or gluten free.
Entrees
Asian Stir Fry
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Very Green Casserole
Broccolini, spinach, asparagus, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs in a tomato-basil pesto sauce. Topped with a veggie patty and melted goat and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a choice of side. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
Pan Roasted Salmon
Pan roasted salmon seasoned with salt and pepper, drizzled with a white wine lemon butter sauce, and garnished with a roasted lemon and microgreens. Served with choice of two sides. We are committed to serving only the most sustainable fish in accordance with the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. Gluten free.
Organic Chicken Bowl
An entirely organic bowl of Mary's chicken breast sauteed with black beans, brown rice, cauliflower, celery, carrots, and leafy greens in our honey chipotle sauce. Gluten-free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Chicken Carciofi
All-natural chicken breast sautéed in olive oil with artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, chili flakes, lemon juice, white wine and butter. Served with choice of side. Gluten Free. Can be vegetarian.
Orange Chicken
All natural chicken breast sautéed with orange juice, Pommery Dijon mustard, honey and garlic. Served with a choice of two sides. Gluten free, can be vegetarian.
Turkey Meatloaf
All natural ground turkey prepared with sundried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
Happy Holiday Plate
Our seasonal holiday feast featuring red lentil loaf, brussel sprouts, maple mashed yams, leafy greens sauteed with garlic and olive oil, and sides of cranberry sauce and mushroom herb gravy. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Pot Roast Brisket Plate
Slow cooked Creekstone brisket with carrots, onions, celery, Dijon mustard, red wine, garlic, tomato puree and fresh herbs. Served with a choice of two sides. Gluten free.
Chimichurri Steak
New Zealand hormone-free skirt steak marinated with orange juice, salt, pepper, olive oil, and garlic. Served with Mediterranean chimichurri sauce, grilled onions, and a choice of two sides. Gluten free.
Create A Plate/Bowl
Desserts
Pumpkin Pie
Lightly spiced, classically smooth pumpkin pie on a sorghum & millet crust. Whipped cream for a smile is optional. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Sticky Buns
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Baked Apple Sticky Buns
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with baked apples and cinnamon sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Mousse
Prepared with the finest dark chocolate. Served with whipped cream and garnished with vegan chocolate chips. Vegetarian, gluten-free.
Frosted Brownie
A dark chocolate brownie with chocolate cream frosting. Garnished with powdered sugar and a strawberry rosette. Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Mixed Berry Crumble
Mixed berries with a crumble topping of our Almond Energy Cereal, sorghum flakes, Saigon Cinnamon, fresh ginger and almond milk. Dusted with powdered sugar and garnished with a mint leaf. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, contains nuts.
Baked Apple Crumble
Fresh apples baked with a crumble topping of Almond Energy Cereal, Saigon cinnamon, and topped with a cookie batter top. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
One Sticky Bun
A warm and crispy sticky bun glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Coffee
Tea
House Chai Latte
Ayurvedic spices with rooibos, raw cane sugar and steamed milk of choice. Caffeine free.
Vedic Latte
Turmeric, ginger, cardamom and hint of nutmeg and long pepper. Choice of steamed milk. Calming and a great digestive aid.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea steamed with rice milk
Hugo's Breakfast Tea
Smooth, mellow and rich black tea. Great with or without milk.
Beverages
Green Juice Smoothie
Banana-Orange-Liquid ChlorophyllRice Bran Syrup-Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Cellular cleansing.
Baja Tropical Smoothie
Horchata-Pineapple-Strawberry-Banana-Mango
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Unsweetened black tea.
Iced Tea-Lemonade
Batch Cola
Made from natural sugar cane and the cola nut.
Diet Coke
Batch Root Beer
Traditional, smooth and rich Root Beer flavor with 100% cane sugar.
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
Sparkling and rich with whole ginger and made with 100% cane sugar.
Empire Lemon-Lime Soda
Made with natural artesian spring water and sweetened with 100% cane sugar.
Harney Apple Juice
Crisp, succulent taste of the finest organic apples.
Spindrift Blackberry Seltzer
Sparkling water with blackberries from the Pacific Northwest. Sweet but not sweetened.
Bawls Guarana Energy
Caffeinated soft drink based on the guarana berry designed as an alternative to coffee.
Flow Cucumber Collagen Spring Water
Natural artesian spring water with 10 grams of grass-fed collagen protein. No sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no preservatives.
Boxed Water
Paper-based cartons are 92% renewable and less destructive than single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans.
Mnt Valley Sparkling Water
Breakfast Sides
Side 1 Egg Any Style
Side 2 Eggs Any Style
Organic eggs cooked in clarified unsalted butter. Vegetarian, gluten free.
Side 3 Eggs Any Style
Organic eggs cooked in clarified unsalted butter. Vegetarian, gluten free.
Side 2 Whites
Side 4 Whites
Organic egg whites cooked in clarified unsalted butter. Vegetarian, gluten free.
Side Turkey Sausage
Free-range ground turkey with fennel seeds, white wine, granulated onion, granulated garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper, and orange zest. House-made. Gluten free.
Side Pork Bacon
Nitrate Free Applewood Smoked and gluten free.
Side Turkey Bacon
Gluten free.
Side Veggie Bacon
House made, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free.
Side Canadian Bacon
Gluten free.
Side Rosemary Potatoes
Quartered, roasted potatoes with rosemary, kosher salt, black pepper, Hugo's seasoning and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
Side Potato Pancakes
Shredded potatoes, with Italian parsley, Hugo's seasoning, kosher salt, black pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, and potato flour. House-made applesauce & sour cream served on request. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
Side Applesauce
Housemade apple sauce, no sugar added. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Side Avocado
Avocados from Mexico, creamy and delicious.
Seasonal Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit salad.
Market Sides
Side Broccolini & Garlic
Sauteed with garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
Side Organic Leafy Greens
Sauteed with garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
Side Green Veggie Medley
Diced broccoli, asparagus, and spinach sautéed in extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Side Organic Garlic Spinach
Sauteed with garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Side Yams & Sweet Pot.
Cubed, roasted, and seasoned with Kosher salt, black pepper, nutmeg and Extra virgin olive oil. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
