Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Hugo's

review star

No reviews yet

1605 GRAND AVE

Suite A

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Calamari

$16.00

Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese

Charcuterie

$26.00

Chicken Lollipops

$18.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Vegetables

Edamame

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

With Chipotle Aioli

Fried Pickels

$12.00

Lunch

Chips/Salsa/Guacamole

$12.00

Fried Pickels

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Lollipops

$18.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Vegetables

Hugo's Burger

$18.00

CO Ranch Beef, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Fries

Milanese Sandwich

$17.00

Halloumi Sandwich

$17.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Beef Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Katsu Salad

$23.00

Hugo's House Salad

$15.00

Caesar

$16.00

Entrees

Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Halibut

$36.00

Salmon

$32.00

Fingerling Potatos, Green Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Capers Butter Sauce

Pork Chop

$33.00

Braised Collard Greens, Braised Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Poached Pears, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Sauce

Ribeye

$36.00

Tenderloin

$40.00

Shrimp/Gnocchi

$30.00

Pappardelle

$30.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$32.00

Salads

Beets Salad

$15.00

Roasted and Pickled Beets, Cantaloupe, Arugula, Chevre Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Caesar

$16.00

Montanara Salad

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches and More

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Ciabatta Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto, Arugula, Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Fries

Hugo's Burger

$18.00

CO Ranch Beef, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Fries

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Soups

SOD Bowl

$10.50

Bowl

SOD Cup

$6.50

Cup

Specials

Seafood Risotto

$40.00

Black Fettuccine

$36.00

Kids

K-Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.00

American Cheese

K-Chicken Breast

$13.00

Steam Broccoli, Sliced Apples

K-Chicken Fingers and Fries

$11.00

Chicken Fingers, Fries

K-Grill Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese

K-Rigatoni Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni Pasta

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

Strawberry Sauce, Graham Cracker Crust

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Ice Cream

$12.00

Two Scoops

Skillet Cookie

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$12.00

Brunch

Pastry

$10.00

Fruit Plate

$13.00

Calamari

$16.00

Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese

Truffle Fries

$10.00

With Chipotle Aioli

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Two Poached Eggs, Spanish Chorizo and Potatoes, English Muffin, Cilantro Lime Hollandaise Sauce, Asparragus, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Corn Tortillas, Refried Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Green Tomatillo Salsa, Ranchero Salsa

Hugo's Breakfast

$17.00

Two Eggs any Style, Fingerling Potatoes, Bacon, Toast

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Blackberries, Lemon Curd, Citrus Butter

Pastrami Hash

$18.00

French Toast

$17.00

Omelette

$17.00

Hugo's Burger

$18.00

CO Ranch Beef, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Fries

Ribeye Sandwich

$18.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Asparragus - Side

$5.00

Avocado - Side (Half)

$3.00

Bacon - Side (3)

$4.50

Bread - Side

$2.00

Broccoli - Side

$4.00

Cherry Tomatoes (5) - Side

$2.50

Chicken - Side

$8.00

Chorizo & Potato - Side

$6.50

Egg (1) - Side

$1.50

Fingerling (4med) - Side

$4.00

Guacamole - Side

$5.00

Jalapenos - Side

$1.00

Mashed Potato - Side

$4.00

Onion Rings (4) - Side

$4.00

Pesto Mashed Potatoes - Side

$5.00

Potato Gratin - Side

$5.00

Regular Fries - Side

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables - Side

$7.00

Salad - Side

$7.00

Salmon - Side

$10.00

Shrimp (5) - Side

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes (4) - Side

$2.00

Steak - Side

$14.00

Sweet Potato - Side

$4.00

Truffle Fries - Side

$7.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.50

Mamas

$6.50

Modelo

$6.00

Peroni

$6.50

From Rome, Italy

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.50

Becks NA

$5.50

Heineken NA

$5.50

St. Pauli NA

$5.50

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bruban

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Easy Peachy

$12.00

Elderflower Cucumber

$13.00

Gin & Tonic

$11.00

Grand Manhattan

$13.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Long Island

$16.00

Manhattan

$12.75

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint to be Mojito

$12.00

Mule Mexican

$11.00

Mule Moscow

$11.00

Mule Rosemary

$12.00

Mule Tennessee/Kentucky

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fash Rum Punch

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

One in a Melon

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Perfect Peach

$13.00

Poinsettia

$11.00

Razmo

$13.00

Rose Spritzer

$10.00

Rum & Coke

$11.00

Liquor

Bombay

$10.00

DBL Bombay

$20.00

Leopold's

$10.00

DBL Leopold's

$20.00

Tanqueray No Ten

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray No Ten

$24.00

Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

Aperol

$8.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

Campari

$8.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

Clos Dady Sauternes

$12.00

DBL Clos Dady Sauternes

$24.00

Dows 10yrs

$10.00

DBL Dows 10yrs

$20.00

Five Farms 1oz

$4.00

Five Farms 2oz

$8.00

DBL Five Farms 4oz

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

Kahlua 1oz

$4.00

Kahlua 2oz

$7.00

DBL Kahlua 4oz

$14.00

Leopold aperitivo

$9.00

DBL Leopold aperitivo

$18.00

Licor 43

$7.00

DBL Licor 43

$14.00

Sambuca

$10.00

DBL Sambuca

$20.00

St Germain

$11.00

DBL St Germain

$22.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

DBL Bacardi Light

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

Malibu

$7.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

Pyrat

$9.00

DBL Pyrat

$18.00

Balvenie

$16.00

DBL Balvenie

$32.00

Davidoff VSOP

$17.00

DBL Davidoff VSOP

$34.00

Lagavulin

$15.00

DBL Lagavulin

$30.00

Don Julio

$12.00

DBL Don Julio

$24.00

Don Julio Shot

$12.00

Hornitos

$9.00

DBL Hornitos

$20.00

Hornitos Shot

$9.00

Milagro

$13.00

DBL Milagro

$26.00

Milagro Shot

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

Patron Silver Shot

$11.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

DBL Clase Azul

$60.00

1942 Don Julio

$30.00

DBL 1942 Don Julio

$60.00

Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

Kettle One

$11.00

DBL Kettle One

$20.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

Bulleit

$9.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$22.00

Jack Daniels - Gentlemen

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels - Gentlemen

$20.00

Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Jim Bean

$14.00

Johnnie Walker - Black

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker - Black

$24.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

Leopold whiskey

$11.00

DBL Leopold Wishkey

$22.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Tonic Water 500ml

$10.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Root Beer

$5.50

Roy Roger

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sparkling Water

Sprite

$3.50

Wine

GL Cab-McManis

$11.00

BTL Cab-McManis

$40.00

GL Cab-Black Stallion

$16.00

BTL Cab-Black Stallion

$60.00

GL CotesDuRhone-Belleruche

$11.00

BTL CotesDuRhone-Belleruche

$40.00

GL Malbec-Luigi Bosca

$13.00

BTL Malbec-Luigi Bosca

$48.00

GL Merlot-Wente

$13.00

BTL Merlot-Wente

$48.00

GL Pinot Noir-Attitude

$15.00

BTL Pinot Noir-Attitude

$56.00

GL Red Blend-Leviathan

$18.00

BTL Red Blend-Leviathan

$68.00

GL Red Blend-The Stag

$12.00

BTL Red Blend-The Stag

$44.00

BTL Rose-Fleurs De Prairie

$40.00

GL Rose-Fleurs De Prairie

$11.00

GL California Champagne

$8.00

BTL California Champagne 750ml

$30.00

BTL Champagne-Nicolas

$65.00

BTL Champagne-Perrier 375ml

$56.00

BTL Thienot Champagne 375ml

$56.00

GL Chardonay-Buehler

$11.00

BTL Chardonay-Buehler

$40.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc-Rapaura

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc-Rapaura

$44.00

GL Pinot Grigio-Terlato

$12.00

BTL Pinot Grigio-Terlato

$44.00

GL Prosecco-Josh

$12.00

BTL Prosecco-Josh

$44.00

Coffee

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

White Russian

$11.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

Latte

$6.00

Carajillo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Casual yet Classy Dining Experience

Location

1605 GRAND AVE, Suite A, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Directions

Gallery
Hugo's image
Hugo's image
Hugo's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Dog Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
219 W Main St New Castle, CO 81647
View restaurantnext
Capitol Creek Brewery
orange star4.3 • 406
371 Market Street Basalt, CO 81621
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek Tavern
orange star4.3 • 758
2858 Upper River Rd Woody Creek, CO 81656
View restaurantnext
mix6 - is located next to the Limelight Hotel and the Ice Rink in Snowmass Base Village
orange star4.8 • 30
49 Wood Road Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext
Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
orange star4.6 • 172
305 Ste F AABC Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glenwood Springs

The Pullman
orange star4.5 • 1,367
330 7th St Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
View restaurantnext
Masala & Curry
orange star4.5 • 812
730 Cooper Ave Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
View restaurantnext
Rocky Mountain Pizza - Glenwood Springs
orange star4.5 • 135
205 8th St Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glenwood Springs
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston