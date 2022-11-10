Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Huisache Grill & Wine Bar

451 Reviews

$$

303 W San Antonio St

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Popular Items

Lunch Special
Turkey Sandwich
Asian Salmon

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips and housemade crostini.

Batch Oysters

$15.00

Battered and Fried Gulf Oysters

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Three meats, three cheeses, house marinated Cerignola olives, local honeycomb and house-made crackers.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House-made cilantro-tomatillo, black bean and roasted tomato salsa.

Cocktail

$14.00

Topped with sliced avocado with served with tortilla chips

Fried Brie

$9.00

Served with raspberry chipotle sauce, candied pecans and granny smith apples.

Shrimp Cakes

$12.00

Served with jalapeno tartar sauce.

Sandwiches

California

$10.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese, crispy marinated mushrooms, thousand island spread and dressed field greens on toasted ciabatta bread. Vegetarian.

Cheezy Burger

$14.00

8 oz Akaushi, grass feed beef, cooked to order and topped with melted cheddar, mayo, deli mustard, dressed field greens, tomato and fried onion chips on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced tomato, dressed field greens melted jack cheese, grilled onions, avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise on a toasted potato bun.

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slices of grilled pork tenderloin with grilled onions, spinach, mayonnaise, jack cheese and our raspberry chipotle sauce on a toasted bun.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.

Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh Grilled salmon with dressed field greens, sliced tomatoes thin sliced cucumbers, lime aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground lamb with feta cheese crumbles, mayonnaise, dressed field greens, tomato and red onion on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Soups and Salads

303 Seafood Salad

$14.00

Our version of the Nicoise salad - grilled salmon and cocktail shrimp over salad greens, with green beans, olives, new potatoes, cucumber, roasted red potatoes and feta crumbles

Asian Salmon

$13.00

Charbroiled marinated salmon, served with a Asian dipping sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a salad of curry ginger dressed field greens with mango and almonds.

Bowl CT

$6.00

Bowl of our house chicken tortilla soup

Bowl SOD

$6.00

A bowl of our soup of the day

Caesar Salad no protein

$9.00

Romaine greens with our house Caesar dressing, topped with marinated grape tomatoes, house made croutons & artisan crackers.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine greens with our house Caesar dressing, topped with marinated grape tomatoes, house made croutons & artisan crackers. Topped with sliced grilled chicken.

Cup CT

$5.00

A cup of our house chicken tortilla soup

Cup SOD

$5.00

Cup of our soup of the day

Dinner Salad

$4.50

A side salad of mixed green, cucumber, onion, carrots & tomato. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Duck Salad

$15.00

Grilled Sliced Duck Breast over greens, with mango, jicama, crispy wontons, roasted cashews, fresh mint, cilantro and basil, with a ginger soy dressing.

Kale Salad with chicken

$12.00

Large Dinner Salad

$9.00

A large salad of mixed green, cucumber, onion, carrots & tomato. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Sampler

$12.00

Our own Waldorf chicken salad, made with toasted pecans; a taster of Shrimp Louis salad, with sliced avocado; and a fresh spinach salad tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette with mango, toasted almonds and dried cranberries. Served with slice of our house-made tea bread.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$5.50

Small Spinach Salad

$5.50

Soup & Caesar

$11.00

A bowl sized soup served with our Caesar salad.

Soup & Kale

$11.00

A bowl sized serving of chicken tortilla or our soup of the day with a Kale Caesar salad.

Soup & Salad

$9.50

A bowl sized soup served with a house salad.

Soup & Spinach

$11.00

A bowl sized soup served with our spinach salad with field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans.

Spinach w /Chicken

$13.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with Grilled Chicken

Spinach w/Shrimp

$14.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans.

Spinach w/Oysters

$16.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with Fried Oysters.

Spinach w/Quail

$14.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with a Grilled Quail.

Spinach w/Salmon

$14.00

Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with a Grilled Salmon Filet.

SW Beef Salad

$14.00

Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with chargrilled sliced beef.

SW Chicken Salad

$12.00

Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with sliced blackened chicken.

Main Courses

Bacon Shrimp

$19.00

4 Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp filled with Monterey Jack cheese and poblano strip, served with cilantro sweet corn rice, sauteed broccoli and a raspberry-chipolte sauce.

Basil Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh basil butter. Served with sweet potato wedges, sliced tomato and sauteed kale.

Breaded Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Breast stuffed with artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses and mushrooms. Served with a side of penne pasta tossed with white parmesan cream sauce, and sauteed broccoli.

CFS

$15.00

Double battered Angus beef cutlet topped with our cream gravy. Served with French fried potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans.

Chateau loin Steak

$22.00

7 ounce steak topped with creamy Blue Cheese butter and button mushrooms sautéed in Port wine. Served with herb baby potatoes and sautéed fresh green beans.

Jalapeño Chopper

$17.00

Charbroiled 8-oz chopped sirloin Akaushi grass-fed beef from Yoakum, Texas. Topped with melted cheeses and battered fried jalapeno slices, and served with hand cut sweet potato wedges and sauteed fresh green beans.

Lunch Special

$11.95

Offered Monday -Friday 11-3 Call to check daily special 830-620-9001 also posted on Facebook & Instagram

Mix & Match Combo

$22.00

Pick two items-your choice; Served with herb baby potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans. 3-2oz. beef medallions with horseradish and Dijon/Merlot sauces; 3 skewered shrimp brushed with basil butter; Char-broiled duck breast with apricot dipping sauce; Blackened semi-boneless quail with Jack Daniels butter. A double order of beef medallions has five 2 oz. medallions.

Mixed Grill

$28.00

A sampler of good things 2-2oz. beef medallions, a semi-boneless blackened quail 3 skewered spicy shrimp, and poblano bacon wrapped chicken. Served with sliced jalapenos, horseradish and Dijon/Merlot sauces, herb baby potatoes and sauteed kale.

Pecan Pork

$18.00

Three pork tenderloin medallions with a grilled apple slice and Jack Daniels butter sauce. Served with herb baby potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans.

Penne Pasta Chicken

$17.00

A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.

Penne Pasta Shrimp

$19.00

A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.

Penne Pasta Vegetable

$14.00

A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.

Rib-Eye

$32.00

A Texas favorite. A 16oz. boneless ribeye, well marbled for flavor, grilled with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Served with horseradish cream sauce, herbed baby potatoes and sauteed green beans.

Salmon

$20.00

Your choice of one of three ways Seattle style salmon - filet baked in parchment paper with parmesan and tomato; Blackened; or Oven Broiled Served with jalapeno tartar sauce, herb baby potatoes, and sautéed spinach.

Trout

$19.00

Farm raised rainbow trout dredged in a crunchy sesame almond seasoned breading, pan-fried in smoky infused oil, served with jalapeno tartar sauce, herb baby potatoes and sautéed broccoli.

Vegetable Plate

$14.00

A sampler of good things from the garden. Sauteed mushrooms, kale, zucchini, blistered tomatoes, artichoke hearts and herbed baby potatoes, garnished with grilled green onion and balsamic drizzle.

Yucatan

$17.00

Crispy grilled chicken infused with spices, smoky diced bacon and garlic. Served with cilantro-tomatillo sauce, sweet corn and cilantro rice and sauteed green beans.

Sunday Lunch Special

$12.95Out of stock

Fathers Day Special

$24.95

Family Pasta 4

$50.00

Our Chicken Penne Pasta for 4 with a shareable salad with your choice of dressing. Served with bread & butter.

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.50

Warm Apple Crisp topped with walnut crumbles and a side of vanilla bean ice cream

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Layers of caramel & banana pudding with vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50

with whipped cream & ground cinnamon

Pecan Cheesecake

$7.50

An individual size New York style cheesecake topped with warm pecan pie filling. (or order as original New York style with no topping)

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Dark cocoa frosting, vanilla bean ice cream & rum sauce

Crème Brulee

$7.50

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries.

Key Lime Tart

$7.50

Sides

Add BC butter & Mushrooms

$4.00

Apples sliced

$1.00

Asian Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Avocado

$1.00

BC butter 2 oz

$1.25

BC crumbles 2 oz

$1.50

Black Bean Salsa 12 oz

$7.50

Black Bean Salsa 16 oz

$9.50

Black Bean Salsa 2 oz

$1.25

Black Bean Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Burger/bun set up

$3.50

Chateau 7oz

$14.00

Chicken 2 Fried Strips

$5.00

Chicken 3 oz. Grilled

$4.00

Chicken Blackened 3oz

$4.00

Chips small bag

$3.00

Cilantro sauce 4 oz.

$2.50

Cilantro sauce- 2oz.

$1.25

Dressing 4 oz

$1.25

French Fries

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Jack Daniels Pecan Butter

$1.25

Jalapeno

$1.00

Jalapeno tartar 2 oz

$1.25

Kale

$3.50

Mushroom bacon/add

$4.00

Pasta side

$4.50

Pickles

$1.25

Quail -Blackened

$8.00

Quail -Grilled

$8.00

Rasp Chip 4 oz.

$2.50

Rasp. Chip 2oz.

$1.25

Rice

$3.50

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Rolls - each

$0.45

Salmon ASIAN filet 5oz

$7.50

Salsa Side 2 oz

$1.25

Shrimp Louis Scoop

$4.50

Shrimp Skewered

$6.00

Side sauce -2oz

$1.25

Spinach side

$4.50

Strawberries - sliced add

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.50

Tea bread slice

$2.00

Turkey -add

$3.00

Gravy side

$1.50

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea White Lotus Green

$2.25

Hot Tea Earl Gray

$2.25

Hot Tea Hibiscus

$2.25

IBC Black Cherry

$2.25

IBC Root Beer

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Jug of Lemonade

$12.00

Jug of Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.25

Panna

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Ice cup set up

$1.00

Water

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp (3)

$7.50

3 Shrimp, Grilled or Fried with French fries & broccoli

Kids CFS

$7.00

A child serving of our chicken Fried Steak with cream gravy, French fries & broccoli

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

2 Chicken Strips, Grilled or Fried with creamy gravy, French Fries & broccoli

kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with French fries & broccoli

Kids Hotdog

$6.50

All beef hotdog, with French fries & broccoli

Kids Pasta

$6.50

A cup of penne pasta topped with cheddar cheese, served with French fries & broccoli

Kids Steak

$8.50

2 - 2oz beef medallions, grilled as you like them, served with French fries & broccoli

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Dessert

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Huisache Grill image
Huisache Grill image
Huisache Grill image

