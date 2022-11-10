- Home
- /
- New Braunfels
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
451 Reviews
$$
303 W San Antonio St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips and housemade crostini.
Batch Oysters
Battered and Fried Gulf Oysters
Charcuterie Board
Three meats, three cheeses, house marinated Cerignola olives, local honeycomb and house-made crackers.
Chips & Salsa
House-made cilantro-tomatillo, black bean and roasted tomato salsa.
Cocktail
Topped with sliced avocado with served with tortilla chips
Fried Brie
Served with raspberry chipotle sauce, candied pecans and granny smith apples.
Shrimp Cakes
Served with jalapeno tartar sauce.
Sandwiches
California
Avocado, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese, crispy marinated mushrooms, thousand island spread and dressed field greens on toasted ciabatta bread. Vegetarian.
Cheezy Burger
8 oz Akaushi, grass feed beef, cooked to order and topped with melted cheddar, mayo, deli mustard, dressed field greens, tomato and fried onion chips on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Sliced tomato, dressed field greens melted jack cheese, grilled onions, avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise on a toasted potato bun.
Pork Sandwich
Slices of grilled pork tenderloin with grilled onions, spinach, mayonnaise, jack cheese and our raspberry chipotle sauce on a toasted bun.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
Salmon Sandwich
Fresh Grilled salmon with dressed field greens, sliced tomatoes thin sliced cucumbers, lime aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Lamb Burger
Fresh ground lamb with feta cheese crumbles, mayonnaise, dressed field greens, tomato and red onion on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Soups and Salads
303 Seafood Salad
Our version of the Nicoise salad - grilled salmon and cocktail shrimp over salad greens, with green beans, olives, new potatoes, cucumber, roasted red potatoes and feta crumbles
Asian Salmon
Charbroiled marinated salmon, served with a Asian dipping sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a salad of curry ginger dressed field greens with mango and almonds.
Bowl CT
Bowl of our house chicken tortilla soup
Bowl SOD
A bowl of our soup of the day
Caesar Salad no protein
Romaine greens with our house Caesar dressing, topped with marinated grape tomatoes, house made croutons & artisan crackers.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine greens with our house Caesar dressing, topped with marinated grape tomatoes, house made croutons & artisan crackers. Topped with sliced grilled chicken.
Cup CT
A cup of our house chicken tortilla soup
Cup SOD
Cup of our soup of the day
Dinner Salad
A side salad of mixed green, cucumber, onion, carrots & tomato. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Duck Salad
Grilled Sliced Duck Breast over greens, with mango, jicama, crispy wontons, roasted cashews, fresh mint, cilantro and basil, with a ginger soy dressing.
Kale Salad with chicken
Large Dinner Salad
A large salad of mixed green, cucumber, onion, carrots & tomato. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Sampler
Our own Waldorf chicken salad, made with toasted pecans; a taster of Shrimp Louis salad, with sliced avocado; and a fresh spinach salad tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette with mango, toasted almonds and dried cranberries. Served with slice of our house-made tea bread.
Small Caesar Salad
Small Kale Caesar Salad
Small Spinach Salad
Soup & Caesar
A bowl sized soup served with our Caesar salad.
Soup & Kale
A bowl sized serving of chicken tortilla or our soup of the day with a Kale Caesar salad.
Soup & Salad
A bowl sized soup served with a house salad.
Soup & Spinach
A bowl sized soup served with our spinach salad with field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans.
Spinach w /Chicken
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with Grilled Chicken
Spinach w/Shrimp
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.
Spinach Salad
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans.
Spinach w/Oysters
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with Fried Oysters.
Spinach w/Quail
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with a Grilled Quail.
Spinach w/Salmon
Field greens, blue cheese crumbles, chopped apples, red onion, roasted red peppers, bacon and spiced pecans. Topped with a Grilled Salmon Filet.
SW Beef Salad
Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with chargrilled sliced beef.
SW Chicken Salad
Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with sliced blackened chicken.
Main Courses
Bacon Shrimp
4 Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp filled with Monterey Jack cheese and poblano strip, served with cilantro sweet corn rice, sauteed broccoli and a raspberry-chipolte sauce.
Basil Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh basil butter. Served with sweet potato wedges, sliced tomato and sauteed kale.
Breaded Chicken
Chicken Breast stuffed with artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses and mushrooms. Served with a side of penne pasta tossed with white parmesan cream sauce, and sauteed broccoli.
CFS
Double battered Angus beef cutlet topped with our cream gravy. Served with French fried potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans.
Chateau loin Steak
7 ounce steak topped with creamy Blue Cheese butter and button mushrooms sautéed in Port wine. Served with herb baby potatoes and sautéed fresh green beans.
Jalapeño Chopper
Charbroiled 8-oz chopped sirloin Akaushi grass-fed beef from Yoakum, Texas. Topped with melted cheeses and battered fried jalapeno slices, and served with hand cut sweet potato wedges and sauteed fresh green beans.
Lunch Special
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3 Call to check daily special 830-620-9001 also posted on Facebook & Instagram
Mix & Match Combo
Pick two items-your choice; Served with herb baby potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans. 3-2oz. beef medallions with horseradish and Dijon/Merlot sauces; 3 skewered shrimp brushed with basil butter; Char-broiled duck breast with apricot dipping sauce; Blackened semi-boneless quail with Jack Daniels butter. A double order of beef medallions has five 2 oz. medallions.
Mixed Grill
A sampler of good things 2-2oz. beef medallions, a semi-boneless blackened quail 3 skewered spicy shrimp, and poblano bacon wrapped chicken. Served with sliced jalapenos, horseradish and Dijon/Merlot sauces, herb baby potatoes and sauteed kale.
Pecan Pork
Three pork tenderloin medallions with a grilled apple slice and Jack Daniels butter sauce. Served with herb baby potatoes and sauteed fresh green beans.
Penne Pasta Chicken
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.
Penne Pasta Shrimp
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.
Penne Pasta Vegetable
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
Rib-Eye
A Texas favorite. A 16oz. boneless ribeye, well marbled for flavor, grilled with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Served with horseradish cream sauce, herbed baby potatoes and sauteed green beans.
Salmon
Your choice of one of three ways Seattle style salmon - filet baked in parchment paper with parmesan and tomato; Blackened; or Oven Broiled Served with jalapeno tartar sauce, herb baby potatoes, and sautéed spinach.
Trout
Farm raised rainbow trout dredged in a crunchy sesame almond seasoned breading, pan-fried in smoky infused oil, served with jalapeno tartar sauce, herb baby potatoes and sautéed broccoli.
Vegetable Plate
A sampler of good things from the garden. Sauteed mushrooms, kale, zucchini, blistered tomatoes, artichoke hearts and herbed baby potatoes, garnished with grilled green onion and balsamic drizzle.
Yucatan
Crispy grilled chicken infused with spices, smoky diced bacon and garlic. Served with cilantro-tomatillo sauce, sweet corn and cilantro rice and sauteed green beans.
Sunday Lunch Special
Fathers Day Special
Family Pasta 4
Our Chicken Penne Pasta for 4 with a shareable salad with your choice of dressing. Served with bread & butter.
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm Apple Crisp topped with walnut crumbles and a side of vanilla bean ice cream
Banana Pudding
Layers of caramel & banana pudding with vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Mousse
with whipped cream & ground cinnamon
Pecan Cheesecake
An individual size New York style cheesecake topped with warm pecan pie filling. (or order as original New York style with no topping)
Chocolate Cake
Dark cocoa frosting, vanilla bean ice cream & rum sauce
Crème Brulee
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries.
Key Lime Tart
Sides
Add BC butter & Mushrooms
Apples sliced
Asian Dipping Sauce
Avocado
BC butter 2 oz
BC crumbles 2 oz
Black Bean Salsa 12 oz
Black Bean Salsa 16 oz
Black Bean Salsa 2 oz
Black Bean Salsa 4 oz
Broccoli
Burger/bun set up
Chateau 7oz
Chicken 2 Fried Strips
Chicken 3 oz. Grilled
Chicken Blackened 3oz
Chips small bag
Cilantro sauce 4 oz.
Cilantro sauce- 2oz.
Dressing 4 oz
French Fries
Fruit Cup
Green Beans
Jack Daniels Pecan Butter
Jalapeno
Jalapeno tartar 2 oz
Kale
Mushroom bacon/add
Pasta side
Pickles
Quail -Blackened
Quail -Grilled
Rasp Chip 4 oz.
Rasp. Chip 2oz.
Rice
Roasted Potatoes
Rolls - each
Salmon ASIAN filet 5oz
Salsa Side 2 oz
Shrimp Louis Scoop
Shrimp Skewered
Side sauce -2oz
Spinach side
Strawberries - sliced add
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Wedges
Tea bread slice
Turkey -add
Gravy side
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea White Lotus Green
Hot Tea Earl Gray
Hot Tea Hibiscus
IBC Black Cherry
IBC Root Beer
Tea
Jug of Lemonade
Jug of Tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Panna
Raspberry Tea
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
San Pellegrino
Ice cup set up
Water
Kids Menu
Kids Shrimp (3)
3 Shrimp, Grilled or Fried with French fries & broccoli
Kids CFS
A child serving of our chicken Fried Steak with cream gravy, French fries & broccoli
Kids Chicken Strips
2 Chicken Strips, Grilled or Fried with creamy gravy, French Fries & broccoli
kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with French fries & broccoli
Kids Hotdog
All beef hotdog, with French fries & broccoli
Kids Pasta
A cup of penne pasta topped with cheddar cheese, served with French fries & broccoli
Kids Steak
2 - 2oz beef medallions, grilled as you like them, served with French fries & broccoli
Fruit Cup
Dessert
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130