Hula Bay Club

review star

No reviews yet

5210 W Tyson Ave

Tampa, FL 33611

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP BOAT
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
ISLAND SHRIMP

APPS

CALAMARI FRIES

$13.00

Tempura calamari strips served with sweet chili and spicy tomato sauce.

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$16.00

Shrimp, scallops, and fish with fresh citrus, avocado and jalapeño. Served with wonton chips.

CONCH FRITTERS

CONCH FRITTERS

$15.00

Served with spicy caribbean sauce and mango.

CRABBY PATTY

CRABBY PATTY

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab cake topped with caribbean style remoulade. Served with an arugula salad.

DYNAMITE DIP

DYNAMITE DIP

$13.00

Spicy seafood dip with cream cheese, sriracha, sambal, onions, peppers and cilantro. Served with wonton chips.

GROUPER NUGGETS

GROUPER NUGGETS

$15.00

Grouper dipped in beer and rolled in crunchy corn flakes. Served with key lime tartar.

ISLAND SHRIMP

ISLAND SHRIMP

$14.00

Rolled in crushed macadamias, almonds and coconut. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.

KICK'N SHRIMP

KICK'N SHRIMP

$15.00

Half pound of shrimp, sauteed with garlic, butter, kick’n herbs, spices and beer. Served with cheese bread for dipp’n.

MOLTEN SHRIMP

MOLTEN SHRIMP

$13.00

A Hula Bay favorite! A mound of crispy shrimp tossed in our signature volcano sauce.

MOMONA MOA

MOMONA MOA

$16.00

Large chicken tenders, dunked in beer with a crispy coat. Choose - honey dijon, volcano, bbq, ranch or buffalo.

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$16.00

Black mussels sauteed in wine, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs and lemon butter sauce. Served with cheese bread.

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$16.00

Large shrimp boiled in beer, citrus and Old Bay. Served hot or chilled with cocktail sauce.

PORK BELLY BUNS

PORK BELLY BUNS

$15.00

3 buns filled with char siu duroc pork belly, pickled onion and jalapeno, cucumber salad and cilantro.

SCALLOPS

SCALLOPS

$19.00

3 Large seared scallops served over sweet potato mash.

SMOKED FISH DIP

SMOKED FISH DIP

$12.00

We caught it, we smoked it, you dip it!

SPICY TUNA NACHOS

SPICY TUNA NACHOS

$17.00

Tuna poke, pickled jalapeno and habanero tobiko over wonton chips with wasabi aioli and kabayaki. (Add avocado, krab salad $3)

STICKY WINGS

STICKY WINGS

$15.00

Tossed in Duke’s Sticky Island Sauce. Or try our citrus bbq, homemade mild or hot sauces.

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.00

Marinated chicken over Asian slaw on green leaf lettuce, Thai peanut sauce and roasted macadamias.

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99

SALADS

WEDGE

WEDGE

$12.00+

Crisp Iceberg with crumbled applewood bacon, plum tomato slices and Duke’s chunky blue cheese dressing.

CAESAR

CAESAR

$11.00+

Chopped romaine hearts tossed with croutons, parmesan and classic caesar dressing.

CHOP

CHOP

$15.00+

Iceberg and romaine tossed with tomato, olives, onion, feta, cucumber, bell peppers and avocado in a citrus vinaigrette.

HAWAIIAN

HAWAIIAN

$18.00+

Crisp greens with baby arugula, candied walnuts, roasted sunflower kernels, citrus sections and savory blue cheese with Hula’s Hawaiian honey citrus dressing.

SUNOMONO SALAD

SUNOMONO SALAD

$18.00

Seasoned cucumber, octopus, large shrimp, pickled onion and carrots, krab and seaweed salad in a chili vinaigrette dressing.

LITTLE BRO/BIG BRO

LITTLE BRO/BIG BRO

$15.00

Marinated baby octopus paired with sesame calamari salad.

KANI SU

$8.00

WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

TACOS

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$21.00+

Grouper, Mahi or Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with Asian slaw and avocado aioli.

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS

$17.00

Marinated pulled chicken with slaw, onion, queso fresco, cilantro and tomatillo sauce.

PULLED PORK TACOS

PULLED PORK TACOS

$16.00

Mojo pulled pork, slaw, onion, queso fresco, cilantro and tomatillo sauce.

BARBACOA TACOS

BARBACOA TACOS

$19.00

Braised Barbacoa, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro onion and tomatillo sauce.

SHRIMP TACO

$19.00

HANDHELDS

Duke’s burger sauce, mayo, swiss, grilled mushrooms and bacon.

NAKED DUKE

You build it! Served with Duke's famous fries.

HULA BAY BURGER

HULA BAY BURGER

$19.00

Garlic Teriyaki burger with honey dijon sauce, bacon, swiss and grilled pineapple.

WIPEOUT

WIPEOUT

$18.00

Classic mayo, grilled patty, Duke’s burger sauce, molten blue cheese and onion straws.

HAWAIIAN LONGBOARD

HAWAIIAN LONGBOARD

$21.00

Chipotle mayo, bacon, Kahlua BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, and onion straws.

LONG BEACH BURGER

LONG BEACH BURGER

$19.00

Duke’s burger sauce, mayo, swiss, grilled mushrooms and bacon.

SALMON BLT

SALMON BLT

$25.00

Seared or blackened with avocado aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$23.00+

Mahi or Grouper, grilled, blackened or crispy fried. Served with tartar, Asian slaw and Duke’s famous fries.

CHEESE & BACON SLIDER

CHEESE & BACON SLIDER

$15.00

3 Angus burgers with mayo lettuce and pickles.

KAHLUA BBQ SLIDERS

KAHLUA BBQ SLIDERS

$14.00

3 Pulled BBQ pork sliders, with chipotle mayo and onion straws.

MAHI MAHI SLIDERS

MAHI MAHI SLIDERS

$19.00

3 Grilled, fried or blackened sliders with lettuce and tartar sauce.

LOCO MOCO

LOCO MOCO

$19.00

Famous Hawaiian Comfort Food! Created in 1949 Duke’s Loco Moco stacks a panko crusted coconut rice cake with a char-grilled burger, braised beef gravy, and an egg sunny side up.

VOLCANO CHICK SANDWICH

VOLCANO CHICK SANDWICH

$19.00

Fried chicken with our signature volcano sauce, pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, pickled jalapenos and sriracha aioli.

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$15.00

Grilled portabello mushroom, roasted red pepper, arugula salad and goat cheese with tomato pesto on grilled ciabatta bread.

ENTREES

SHRIMP BOAT

SHRIMP BOAT

$21.00

Large shrimp blackened, grilled or fried with Duke’s famous fries and Asian slaw.

HULA MIX GRILL

HULA MIX GRILL

$33.00+

5 large shrimp and your choice of fish. Served with cheese bread and sides. (add two scallops $8)

SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$28.00

Shrimp, mussels and scallops sautéed with our signature kick’n sauce tossed with linguini and served with cheesebread.

HAWAIIAN PORK CHOPS

HAWAIIAN PORK CHOPS

$35.00

Twin half pound chops, grilled and basted with teriyaki. Served with grilled pineapple, fried rice and baby bok choy.

ISLAND SHRIMP DINNER

ISLAND SHRIMP DINNER

$25.00

Our signature island shrimp with sweet and sour sauce, sweet rice and baby bk choy.

MONSTER FISH & CHIPS

MONSTER FISH & CHIPS

$25.00

Sweet beer battered haddock. Served with homemade tartar sauce, Asian slaw and fries.

MACADAMIA HALIBUT

MACADAMIA HALIBUT

$38.00

Over Okinawa sweet mash, grilled asparagus and lemon pineapple sauce.

CHICKEN KAHANAMOKU

CHICKEN KAHANAMOKU

$28.00

Roasted half chicken over sweet rice, citrus salsa, and our signature curry sauce

BIG KAHUNA SHANK

BIG KAHUNA SHANK

$39.00

Braised duroc pork shank over sweet potato mash and grilled asparagus.

SHORT RIBS

SHORT RIBS

$43.00

Over wasabi mashed potatoes and grilled sweet baby broccoli.

BOWLS

SAIMIN NOODLE BOWL

SAIMIN NOODLE BOWL

$25.00

Broth, pork belly, soy egg, fish cakes, pork dumpling, bean sprouts, and green onion.

VEGETARIAN NOODLE BOWL

VEGETARIAN NOODLE BOWL

$21.00

Vegetable broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and veggie dumplings.

SEAFOOD LUAU

SEAFOOD LUAU

$30.00

Tuna, octopus, salmon, krab, and shiromi with fresh citrus, wakame salad, cucumber, orange slices and masago over seasoned rice with citrus ponzu. Served in a pineapple.

HULA LO MEIN

HULA LO MEIN

$21.00

Sauteed chicken with shiitake mushrooms, red onion and scallions in a tangy teriyaki sauce topped with a fried egg.

SUSHI

AHI TUNA

AHI TUNA

$14.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

BABY OCTOPUS

$15.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

EEL

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

KRABSTICK

$11.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

SALMON

SALMON

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

SHIROMI

$10.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$12.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

SMOKED SALMON

SMOKED SALMON

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

SWEET & SPICY SCALLOP

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

TOBIKO CAVIAR

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

YELLOWTAIL

YELLOWTAIL

$13.00+

Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3

TRADITIONAL POKE BOWL

TRADITIONAL POKE BOWL

$23.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna tossed with a spicy sesame dressing, green onion and masago. Garnished with seaweed, wontons and rainbow tobiko. Served with house dressing.

HULA TUNA BOWL

$25.00

Hawaiian Tuna poke, mango, edamame, crisp lettuce, pickled sweet onion, cucumber salad and pickled carrots. Garnished with crispy onion, seaweed and served with house dressing.

SPICY DRAGON BOWL

SPICY DRAGON BOWL

$23.00

A mix of tuna, salmon, shiromi, krabstick, onion, tobiko and atomic aioli over shredded lettuce with sweet chili dressing. Garnished with crispy seaweed, avocado, and house dressing.

PARADISE ROLL

PARADISE ROLL

$18.00

Our signature roll. Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and asparagus wrapped in krab with crispies, scallions, spicy mayo, kabayaki and wasabi aioli.

PACIFIC RAINBOW

PACIFIC RAINBOW

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, shiromi and avocado over sweet krab and cucumber. Garnished with crispies, masago and scallions.

KILAUEA VOLCANO

KILAUEA VOLCANO

$21.00

Baked sushi dynamite over a roll of avocado, cream cheese, krab and cucumber. Garnished with kabayaki.

HONOLULU ROLL

HONOLULU ROLL

$21.00

Tempura shrimp, sweet krab salad and asparagus wrapped with tuna, avocado and crispies. Served with kabayaki and spicy mayo.

TAHITIAN SUNSET

TAHITIAN SUNSET

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, crispies, and scallions wrapped with shrimp, spicy mayo, and fresh mango. Garnished with sriracha.

HAWAIIAN BREEZE

HAWAIIAN BREEZE

$17.00

Ahi tuna, salmon, sweet krab salad, shiromi and avocado wrapped in cool cucumber. Served over sweet chili dressing.

MANGO TANGO TEMPURA

MANGO TANGO TEMPURA

$18.00

Sweet krab, cucumber, fresh jalapeño and mango. Tempura fried and served with kabayaki and spicy mayo. Finished with habanero masago and crispies.

DANCING EEL

DANCING EEL

$24.00

Spicy tuna, wrapped with bbq eel and cucumber and avocado. Garnished with kabayaki sauce, sesame seeds and sriracha.

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$20.00

Sweet krab salad, cream cheese, avocado, and asparagus topped with fresh salmon, smoked salmon, salmon roe and yuzu tobiko. Served over wasabi aioli.

COCONUT CRUNCH

COCONUT CRUNCH

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, sweet krab, jalapeño and asparagus rolled in pineapple and coconut. Served with kabayaki and sriracha.

SMOKIN TEMPURA

$18.00

Smoked salmon, krab, cream cheese, and cucumber tempura fried with spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce.

MANHATTAN ROLL

MANHATTAN ROLL

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado wrapped with spicy tuna, crispies and masago over kabayaki sauce

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$10.00

Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.

CUCUMBER EEL

CUCUMBER EEL

$10.00

Freshwater eel & cucumber with a kabayaki sauce drizzle.

FAT HIPPIE

FAT HIPPIE

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, arugula, sprouts, carrot and asparagus.

LEMON TAIL

LEMON TAIL

$10.00

Yellowtail, scallion, crispies, cucumber, yellow tobiko, and sriracha.

PHILLY ROLL

PHILLY ROLL

$13.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$11.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo and masago.

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$13.00

Fresh tuna mixed with chili oil, sriracha and cucumber.

TAMPA ROLL

TAMPA ROLL

$11.00

Tempura grouper, cucumber, scallion, and spicy mayo.

TEKA

$12.00

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

BOK CHOY

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

FRIED RICE

$4.00

FRIES

$5.00

GARLIC MASH

$4.00

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

YELLOW RICE

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SWEET PLANTAINS

$4.00

SWEET POTATO MASH

$4.00

SWEET RICE

$4.00

WASABI MASH

$4.00

OKINAWA SWEET MASH

$5.00

ASIAN SLAW

$5.00

CHICKEN FOR DOG

$6.00

BURGER FOR DOG

$6.00

EXTRA WONTON CHIPS

$3.00

1 Pc Cheese Board

$1.50

KIDS

KIDS TENDERS

$5.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS BEEF SLIDERS

$5.99

KIDS CHIX SLIDERS

$5.99

KIDS SHRIMP

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger-Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Teas

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 n 1/2 Tea

$3.50

Waters

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Gatorade

Orange

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
We know there's nothing better than experiencing good food with good company at a place you can truly sit back and relax... Consider that The Hula Bay Way.

