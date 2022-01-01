Hula Bay Club
5210 W Tyson Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Popular Items
APPS
CALAMARI FRIES
Tempura calamari strips served with sweet chili and spicy tomato sauce.
CEVICHE
Shrimp, scallops, and fish with fresh citrus, avocado and jalapeño. Served with wonton chips.
CONCH FRITTERS
Served with spicy caribbean sauce and mango.
CRABBY PATTY
Jumbo lump crab cake topped with caribbean style remoulade. Served with an arugula salad.
DYNAMITE DIP
Spicy seafood dip with cream cheese, sriracha, sambal, onions, peppers and cilantro. Served with wonton chips.
GROUPER NUGGETS
Grouper dipped in beer and rolled in crunchy corn flakes. Served with key lime tartar.
ISLAND SHRIMP
Rolled in crushed macadamias, almonds and coconut. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.
KICK'N SHRIMP
Half pound of shrimp, sauteed with garlic, butter, kick’n herbs, spices and beer. Served with cheese bread for dipp’n.
MOLTEN SHRIMP
A Hula Bay favorite! A mound of crispy shrimp tossed in our signature volcano sauce.
MOMONA MOA
Large chicken tenders, dunked in beer with a crispy coat. Choose - honey dijon, volcano, bbq, ranch or buffalo.
MUSSELS
Black mussels sauteed in wine, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs and lemon butter sauce. Served with cheese bread.
PEEL & EAT SHRIMP
Large shrimp boiled in beer, citrus and Old Bay. Served hot or chilled with cocktail sauce.
PORK BELLY BUNS
3 buns filled with char siu duroc pork belly, pickled onion and jalapeno, cucumber salad and cilantro.
SCALLOPS
3 Large seared scallops served over sweet potato mash.
SMOKED FISH DIP
We caught it, we smoked it, you dip it!
SPICY TUNA NACHOS
Tuna poke, pickled jalapeno and habanero tobiko over wonton chips with wasabi aioli and kabayaki. (Add avocado, krab salad $3)
STICKY WINGS
Tossed in Duke’s Sticky Island Sauce. Or try our citrus bbq, homemade mild or hot sauces.
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS
Marinated chicken over Asian slaw on green leaf lettuce, Thai peanut sauce and roasted macadamias.
CLAM CHOWDER
SALADS
WEDGE
Crisp Iceberg with crumbled applewood bacon, plum tomato slices and Duke’s chunky blue cheese dressing.
CAESAR
Chopped romaine hearts tossed with croutons, parmesan and classic caesar dressing.
CHOP
Iceberg and romaine tossed with tomato, olives, onion, feta, cucumber, bell peppers and avocado in a citrus vinaigrette.
HAWAIIAN
Crisp greens with baby arugula, candied walnuts, roasted sunflower kernels, citrus sections and savory blue cheese with Hula’s Hawaiian honey citrus dressing.
SUNOMONO SALAD
Seasoned cucumber, octopus, large shrimp, pickled onion and carrots, krab and seaweed salad in a chili vinaigrette dressing.
LITTLE BRO/BIG BRO
Marinated baby octopus paired with sesame calamari salad.
KANI SU
WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD
TACOS
FISH TACOS
Grouper, Mahi or Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with Asian slaw and avocado aioli.
PULLED CHICKEN TACOS
Marinated pulled chicken with slaw, onion, queso fresco, cilantro and tomatillo sauce.
PULLED PORK TACOS
Mojo pulled pork, slaw, onion, queso fresco, cilantro and tomatillo sauce.
BARBACOA TACOS
Braised Barbacoa, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro onion and tomatillo sauce.
SHRIMP TACO
HANDHELDS
NAKED DUKE
You build it! Served with Duke's famous fries.
HULA BAY BURGER
Garlic Teriyaki burger with honey dijon sauce, bacon, swiss and grilled pineapple.
WIPEOUT
Classic mayo, grilled patty, Duke’s burger sauce, molten blue cheese and onion straws.
HAWAIIAN LONGBOARD
Chipotle mayo, bacon, Kahlua BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, and onion straws.
LONG BEACH BURGER
Duke’s burger sauce, mayo, swiss, grilled mushrooms and bacon.
SALMON BLT
Seared or blackened with avocado aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon.
FISH SANDWICH
Mahi or Grouper, grilled, blackened or crispy fried. Served with tartar, Asian slaw and Duke’s famous fries.
CHEESE & BACON SLIDER
3 Angus burgers with mayo lettuce and pickles.
KAHLUA BBQ SLIDERS
3 Pulled BBQ pork sliders, with chipotle mayo and onion straws.
MAHI MAHI SLIDERS
3 Grilled, fried or blackened sliders with lettuce and tartar sauce.
LOCO MOCO
Famous Hawaiian Comfort Food! Created in 1949 Duke’s Loco Moco stacks a panko crusted coconut rice cake with a char-grilled burger, braised beef gravy, and an egg sunny side up.
VOLCANO CHICK SANDWICH
Fried chicken with our signature volcano sauce, pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, pickled jalapenos and sriracha aioli.
PORTOBELLO SANDWICH
Grilled portabello mushroom, roasted red pepper, arugula salad and goat cheese with tomato pesto on grilled ciabatta bread.
ENTREES
SHRIMP BOAT
Large shrimp blackened, grilled or fried with Duke’s famous fries and Asian slaw.
HULA MIX GRILL
5 large shrimp and your choice of fish. Served with cheese bread and sides. (add two scallops $8)
SEAFOOD PASTA
Shrimp, mussels and scallops sautéed with our signature kick’n sauce tossed with linguini and served with cheesebread.
HAWAIIAN PORK CHOPS
Twin half pound chops, grilled and basted with teriyaki. Served with grilled pineapple, fried rice and baby bok choy.
ISLAND SHRIMP DINNER
Our signature island shrimp with sweet and sour sauce, sweet rice and baby bk choy.
MONSTER FISH & CHIPS
Sweet beer battered haddock. Served with homemade tartar sauce, Asian slaw and fries.
MACADAMIA HALIBUT
Over Okinawa sweet mash, grilled asparagus and lemon pineapple sauce.
CHICKEN KAHANAMOKU
Roasted half chicken over sweet rice, citrus salsa, and our signature curry sauce
BIG KAHUNA SHANK
Braised duroc pork shank over sweet potato mash and grilled asparagus.
SHORT RIBS
Over wasabi mashed potatoes and grilled sweet baby broccoli.
BOWLS
SAIMIN NOODLE BOWL
Broth, pork belly, soy egg, fish cakes, pork dumpling, bean sprouts, and green onion.
VEGETARIAN NOODLE BOWL
Vegetable broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and veggie dumplings.
SEAFOOD LUAU
Tuna, octopus, salmon, krab, and shiromi with fresh citrus, wakame salad, cucumber, orange slices and masago over seasoned rice with citrus ponzu. Served in a pineapple.
HULA LO MEIN
Sauteed chicken with shiitake mushrooms, red onion and scallions in a tangy teriyaki sauce topped with a fried egg.
SUSHI
AHI TUNA
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
BABY OCTOPUS
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
EEL
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
KRABSTICK
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
OCTOPUS
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
SALMON
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
SHIROMI
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
SHRIMP
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
SMOKED SALMON
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
SWEET & SPICY SCALLOP
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
TOBIKO CAVIAR
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
YELLOWTAIL
Nigiri (over rice) 2pcs Sashimi (without rice) 3pcs Add $3
TRADITIONAL POKE BOWL
Fresh Ahi Tuna tossed with a spicy sesame dressing, green onion and masago. Garnished with seaweed, wontons and rainbow tobiko. Served with house dressing.
HULA TUNA BOWL
Hawaiian Tuna poke, mango, edamame, crisp lettuce, pickled sweet onion, cucumber salad and pickled carrots. Garnished with crispy onion, seaweed and served with house dressing.
SPICY DRAGON BOWL
A mix of tuna, salmon, shiromi, krabstick, onion, tobiko and atomic aioli over shredded lettuce with sweet chili dressing. Garnished with crispy seaweed, avocado, and house dressing.
PARADISE ROLL
Our signature roll. Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and asparagus wrapped in krab with crispies, scallions, spicy mayo, kabayaki and wasabi aioli.
PACIFIC RAINBOW
Tuna, salmon, shiromi and avocado over sweet krab and cucumber. Garnished with crispies, masago and scallions.
KILAUEA VOLCANO
Baked sushi dynamite over a roll of avocado, cream cheese, krab and cucumber. Garnished with kabayaki.
HONOLULU ROLL
Tempura shrimp, sweet krab salad and asparagus wrapped with tuna, avocado and crispies. Served with kabayaki and spicy mayo.
TAHITIAN SUNSET
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, crispies, and scallions wrapped with shrimp, spicy mayo, and fresh mango. Garnished with sriracha.
HAWAIIAN BREEZE
Ahi tuna, salmon, sweet krab salad, shiromi and avocado wrapped in cool cucumber. Served over sweet chili dressing.
MANGO TANGO TEMPURA
Sweet krab, cucumber, fresh jalapeño and mango. Tempura fried and served with kabayaki and spicy mayo. Finished with habanero masago and crispies.
DANCING EEL
Spicy tuna, wrapped with bbq eel and cucumber and avocado. Garnished with kabayaki sauce, sesame seeds and sriracha.
KING SALMON
Sweet krab salad, cream cheese, avocado, and asparagus topped with fresh salmon, smoked salmon, salmon roe and yuzu tobiko. Served over wasabi aioli.
COCONUT CRUNCH
Tempura shrimp, sweet krab, jalapeño and asparagus rolled in pineapple and coconut. Served with kabayaki and sriracha.
SMOKIN TEMPURA
Smoked salmon, krab, cream cheese, and cucumber tempura fried with spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce.
MANHATTAN ROLL
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado wrapped with spicy tuna, crispies and masago over kabayaki sauce
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
CUCUMBER EEL
Freshwater eel & cucumber with a kabayaki sauce drizzle.
FAT HIPPIE
Avocado, cucumber, arugula, sprouts, carrot and asparagus.
LEMON TAIL
Yellowtail, scallion, crispies, cucumber, yellow tobiko, and sriracha.
PHILLY ROLL
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Crispy shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo and masago.
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Fresh tuna mixed with chili oil, sriracha and cucumber.
TAMPA ROLL
Tempura grouper, cucumber, scallion, and spicy mayo.
TEKA
SIDES
ASPARAGUS
BOK CHOY
BROCCOLI
FRIED RICE
FRIES
GARLIC MASH
RICE & BEANS
YELLOW RICE
BLACK BEANS
SWEET PLANTAINS
SWEET POTATO MASH
SWEET RICE
WASABI MASH
OKINAWA SWEET MASH
ASIAN SLAW
CHICKEN FOR DOG
BURGER FOR DOG
EXTRA WONTON CHIPS
1 Pc Cheese Board
KIDS
We know there's nothing better than experiencing good food with good company at a place you can truly sit back and relax... Consider that The Hula Bay Way.
5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611