Hula Hut - Lake Austin 3825 Lake Austin Blvd
3825 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Non-Alcoholic
Snacks
- Chile con Queso*$7.80
- Queso Compuesto$9.59
Chile con Queso with fajita beef, guacamole & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Chile con Queso$4.31
- Side of Jalapeno Ranch*$0.90
- Side of BBQ Sauce*$1.20
- Guacamole Salad*$9.59
Four scoops of fresh made Guacamole served on a bed of shredded lettuce with a side of our Mango-Pineapple Salsa
- Texas Nachos*$6.00
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, mixed cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & jalapeños
- Palm Tree Hugger Nachos*$5.40
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with black beans, carrots, spinach, zucchini, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with pico de gallo, lettuce & jalapeños
- Chicken Quesadillas*$10.31
homemade flour tortillas stuffed with roasted chicken, monterey jack, green chiles, onions & cilantro, (Or Chicken & Cheese Only) served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Mango Poblano Quesadillas*$10.31
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with fresh mango, poblano chiles, monterey jack & cream cheese
- Shrimp Quesadillas*$13.55
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
- Chicken Flautas*$10.79
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
- Coconut Shrimp*$14.39
Four large coconut-crusted shrimp served with spicy homemade orange sauce
- Mexonisian Shrimp Flautas$14.39
Four large shrimp stuffed in fried wontons stuffed with bacon, jalapeños & cheese, served with Polynesian plum sauce.
- BBQ Baby Back Rib Appetizer*$14.99
Half a rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs basted with our original Hula Hut BBQ sauce
- Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado*$11.99
Hass Avocado filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey Jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco
- Papas Asadas*$4.74
- Hatch Green Chile & Queso Fries$8.34
- Cheese Quesadillas*$9.00
- Beef Quesadillas*$11.51
- Basket of Fries$4.19
- Chips & Salsa$1.50
Soup & Salads
- Hula Hut Chopped Salad$11.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side dressing
- South Bay Seaser$11.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, Parmesan, almonds & crispy tortilla strips, topped with a fried poblano ring & our Seasar dressing on the side
- Diamond Head Noodle Salad$12.35
Angel hair pasta marinated in our Hawaiian vinaigrette with carrots, red bell peppers, zucchini, fried won-ton strips & almonds served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, with a fried poblano ring & Thai peanut sauce & Hawaiian vinaigrette on the side
- Surfer Salad$14.39
Mixed lettuce with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced avocados, mixed cheese & bacon, and your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette & jalapeño ranch on the side
- Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup$8.39
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted corn, tomatoes roasted chicken & crunchy tortilla strips
- Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl$10.79
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted corn, tomatoes & roasted chicken with crunchy tortilla strips
- Salad Combo$14.15
A small version of our Seasar or Chopped Salad served with your choice of Chicken Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Mango Quesadillas or a cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Half Chopped Salad$6.59
A half portion of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
- Half Seaser Salad$6.35
A half portion of the Seaser Salad
- Small Chopped Salad$3.59
A smaller version of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
- Small Seaser Salad$3.59
A smaller version of the Seaser Salad
Sandwiches
- Hula Hut Burger$12.59
Half-pound CAB® burger, char-grilled, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chiles, grilled pineapple rings, bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
- Veggie Burger$15.59
half-pound plant based patty, char-grilled, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings, bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
- Hawaiian BBQ Pork Sandwich$14.99
Our slow-roasted pork combined with our original Hula Hut BBQ sauce, topped with fresh pineapple, Monterey Jack cheese & ginger coleslaw on a brioche bun
- Fish Sandwich$13.19
Five - O - Fajitas
- Shiner Bock Fajitas for 1$17.99
For One: Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- Shiner Bock Fajitas for 2$31.79
For Two: Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- Hawaiian Fajitas for 1$19.79
For One: Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- Hawaiian Fajitas for 2$33.59
For Two: Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- Thai BBQ Fajitas for 1$19.19
For One: Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- Thai BBQ Fajitas for 2$32.99
For Two: Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
- EXTRA Traditional Fajita Setup for 1$3.60
For One: Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- EXTRA Traditional Fajita Setup for 2$6.00
For Two: Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- EXTRA Thai Fajita Setup$6.00
Our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & Thai peanut sauce
Soft Tacos
- BBQ Chicken Tacos$15.59
Two tacos filled with grilled chicken breast glazed with our BBQ sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese in flour tortillas
- Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two tacos filled with crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, fresh cilantro & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas
- Grilled Chile Rubbed Salmon Tacos$14.99
Two tacos filled with grilled fresh salmon, chile spices, lettuce, red cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce on flour tortillas
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos$14.99
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas. Try it fried!
- Slow Roasted Pork Tacos$14.39
Pork sautéed with salsa fresca & pineapple on corn tortillas, topped with onions & cilantro with hatch chile sauce on the side
- Open Faced Tuna Tacos$17.99
Grilled Ahi grade tuna, seared medium rare, on our salad greens mix with pico, roasted poblanos, avocado & jalapeño-lime sauce on corn tortillas, served with rice
- Fried Avocado Tacos$14.39
Fried avocado slices breaded with panko & macadamia nuts topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, escabeche carrots & pico, with our jalapeño ranch on flour tortillas
- Fajita Beef Tacos$14.99
Two tacos filled with grilled fajita steak, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese in flour tortillas
Tubular Tacos
- Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco$16.19
Chicken breast, guacamole, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo and sour cream
- Steak Tubular Taco$17.99
Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
- Veggie Tubular Taco$14.99
Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bells, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheeses in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with sour cream, served with black beans and rice
- Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco$17.99
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Pipeline Enchiladas
- Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada$17.39
Fajita steak & Monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas, topped in guajillo sauce, served with rice & refried beans
- Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada$16.19
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice & refried beans.
- Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada$17.39
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Monterey jack in topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice & black beans
- Veggie Pipeline Enchilada$14.99
Zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms & red bell peppers with monterey jack, topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice & black beans
- Cheese Pipeline Enchilada$11.99
Luau Dinners
- BBQ Baby Back Rib Dinner$32.39
full rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs with Hula Hut BBQ sauce, served with papas
- Grilled Fresh Salmon Dinner$23.99
2 fillets of salmon topped with Polynesian plum sauce & pico de gallo, with rice & chopped salad
- Macadamia Crusted Mahi Lunch$19.19
One mahi mahi filet crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
- Macadamia Crusted Mahi-Mahi Dinner$23.99
Two mahi-mahi filets crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
- Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Dinner$21.59
Chicken breast with poblano, bacon, grilled pineapple & Monterey jack with pico de gallo & plum sauce, served with rice & chopped salad
- Pork Burrito$17.99
Slow-roasted pork with black beans, Monterey jack, green chiles & roasted corn in a flour tortilla, covered in hatch green chile and queso blanco sauces & served with rice
- Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado Lunch$15.59
One Hass Avocado filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco. Served with rice and refried beans
- Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado Dinner$19.19
Two Hass Avocados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco. Served with rice and refried beans
- Chicken Chile Relleno Dinner$16.79
Two anaheim peppers stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
- Chicken Chile Relleno Lunch$11.99
One anaheim pepper stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
- Shrimp Chile Relleno Dinner$17.99
Two Anaheim peppers stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
- Shrimp Chile Relleno Lunch$14.39
One Anaheim pepper stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
- Combo Chile Relleno Dinner$17.99
The best of both worlds! Served with one of each of the Rellenos with rice and refried beans.
Pu Pu Platters
- Huli Huli Luau Platter$44.39
Half rack of BBQ baby back ribs, four Texas nachos with grilled chicken, two BBQ chicken tacos, four chicken flautas, Hula Hut Chopped salad, papas asadas, queso, guacamole and Jalapeno ranch.
- Polynesian Pescado Platter$46.79
Two coconut shrimp, two Mexonesian shrimp flautas, two grilled fresh Mahi-Mahi fish tacos, grilled fresh salmon filet, Hula Hut chopped salad & papas asadas
Kids Food
- Hot Dog$5.99
- Chicken Fingers$5.99
- Kid Cheese Dilla$5.99
Flour Tortilla and Monterey Jack Cheese
- Kid Chicken Taco$5.99
Flour tortilla, chicken breast, with mixed cheese
- Kid Bean & Cheese Taco$5.99
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheese
- Kid Beef Taco$5.99
Flour tortilla with fajita steak and mixed cheese
- Kid Fried Shrimp$5.99
Eight fried shrimp
- Kid Grilled Shrimp$6.59
Eight grilled shrimp
- Kid Cheese Enchilada$5.99
Corn tortilla filled with mixed cheese and covered in Guajillo sauce
- Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and mixed cheese
Kahuna Game Day Specials
- Fajita Meal$50.00
Fajita portion to feed a family of 4 with all the fixins including rice and beans. Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
- Enchilada Meal$50.00
Enough enchiladas to feed a family. Comes with rice and beans. Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
- Hawaiian Chicken Meal$50.00
A family sized portion of our Hawaiian Chicken Dinner Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
- Soft Taco Meal$50.00
Everything you need to have a taco party with your family of four! Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
- Guacamole 16oz$16.75
- Guacamole 32oz$32.99
- 1/2 Gallon of Lime Margarita (Rocks)$60.00
MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF AGE 21+ WITH A VALID TEXAS ID
- Jalapeno Ranch 8oz$7.80
- Jalapeno Ranch 16oz$13.20
- Jalapeno Ranch 32oz$24.00
Desserts
- Hula Hut Dessert Nachos$10.79
Eight cinnamon-sugar dusted crispas topped with fresh fruit, chocolate syrup, caramel and fresh whipped cream
- Flan$10.79
Caramel custard served on an almond praline laced cookie and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
- Fried Ice Cream$10.79
Vanilla ice cream fried in a crunchy almond cinnamon-toast crunch crust served over hot fudge, topped with caramel syrup and four cinnamon sugar crispas.
- Tres Leches with Fresh Strawberries$10.79
Traditional Mexican cake soaked with three sweet creams and served with fresh strawberries and an almond praline lace cookie.
- Key Lime Pie$10.79
Made with fresh squeezed lime juice. Served in our homemade almond-coconut crust and topped with fresh whipped cream.
- Irma's Tollhouse Pie$10.79
A chocolate chip-pecan pie served warm over sweet cream , chocolate syrup and caramel sauce.
- Tollhouse Pie Ala Mode$11.99
Our Tollhouse Pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
- Kids Ice Cream$2.70
Bulk Food
- Mango Salsa 8oz$10.50
- Mango Salsa 16oz$17.40
- Mango Salsa 32oz$33.60
- Salad Dressing 8oz$7.80
- Salad Dressing 16oz$12.00
- Salad Dressing 32oz$24.00
- Pico de Gallo 8oz$5.10
- Pico de Gallo 16oz$9.00
- Pico de Gallo 32oz$16.80
- Queso 16oz$18.00
- Queso 32oz$30.00
- Salsa 8oz$5.10
- Salsa 16oz$9.00
- Salsa 32oz$16.80
- Sauce 8oz$5.40
- Sauce 16oz$8.40
- Sauce 32oz$15.60
- Guacamole 8oz$9.30
- Guacamole 16oz$16.19
- Guacamole 32oz$28.31
- Compuesto 16oz$20.40
- Compuesto 32oz$34.80
- Sour Cream 8oz$4.20
- Sour Cream 16oz$6.00
- Sour Cream 32oz$10.80
- Beans Full Pan$36.00
- Beans 1/2 Pan$18.00
- Rice Full Pan$36.00
- Rice 1/2 Pan$18.00
- Mix Cheese 8oz$6.00
- Mix Cheese 16oz$9.60
- Mix Cheese 32oz$19.20
- 1/2 Dozen Corn Tortillas (Copy)$1.99
- 1/2 Dozen Flour Tortillas (Copy)$1.99
- Dozen Corn Tortillas (Copy)$3.99
- Dozen Flour Tortillas (Copy)$3.99
Seasonal Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
