Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Hula Hut Little Elm

No reviews yet

210 East Eldorado Parkway

Little Elm, TX 75068

Popular Items

QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
Chicken Quesadilla

Snacks

Chile Con Queso

$7.49

Queso Compuesto

$8.99

Guacoamole Salad

$7.99

Texas Nachos

$9.49

Palm Tree Hugger Nachos

$9.49

Chicken Flautas

$8.99

Mexonesian Shrimp Flautas

$11.49

Coconut Shrimp

$11.49

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$12.99

Kawaikin Stuffed Avocado

$9.99+

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Mango-Poblano Chile Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Jalapeno Ranch Dip

$0.50

Soups & Salad

Chicken Tortialla Soup

$6.49+

South Bay Caesar

$9.49

Hula Hut Chopped Salad

$9.49

Surfer Salad

$12.49

Salad Combos

$11.79

Big Island Sandwiches

Hula Hut Burger

$11.49

The Hiki'ole Burger

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Wiki-Wiki Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.49

Five-O-Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$17.99+

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99+

Combo

$18.99+

Trio

$20.99+

Shrimp

$20.99+

North Shore Veggie Fajitas

$14.99+

Luau Dinners

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$24.99

Grilled Salmon

$12.99+

Macadamia-Crusted Mahi Mahi

$14.99+

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.49

Tubular Tacos

Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco

$14.49

Steak Tubular Taco

$13.99

Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco

$12.99

Veggie Tubular Taco

$10.49

Soft Tacos

Tiki Tacos

$10.49

BBQ Tacos

$10.49

Grilled Fish Tacos

$10.99

Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Chile-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

$10.99

Slow-Roasted Pork Tacos

$10.49

Tuna Tacos

$13.99

Tex-Mex Favourites

Fried Avocado Tacos

$10.99

Pork Burrito

$12.49

Chicken Chile Rellenos

$9.49+

Shrimp Chile Rellenos

$10.49+

Pipeline Enchiladas

Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada

$14.49

Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada

$12.49

Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada

$13.99

Veggie Pipeline Enchilada

$10.99

PuPu Platter

Huli Huli Luau Platter

$30.99

Polynesian Pescado Platter

$31.99

KID MENU

QUESADILLA

$5.49

KID CHICKEN FINGER

$5.49

KID TACO

$5.49

KID HOT DOG

$5.49

KID BURRITO

$5.49

KID ENCHILADA

$5.49

Frozen Alcoholic Drinks

Lime Rita

$10.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Rita

$10.00+Out of stock

Mai Thai

$10.00+Out of stock

Mango Rita

$10.00+Out of stock

Halekolada

$10.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A blend of tex-mex with a surfer theme. We offer a variety of classic dishes and some with a polynesian twist. Established in Austin, TX we offer a vacation feel un like no other establishment here in north Texas, nestled on the northern side of Lake Lewisville in Little Elm.

Location

Directions

