Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Hula Hut Little Elm
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A blend of tex-mex with a surfer theme. We offer a variety of classic dishes and some with a polynesian twist. Established in Austin, TX we offer a vacation feel un like no other establishment here in north Texas, nestled on the northern side of Lake Lewisville in Little Elm.
210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX 75068
