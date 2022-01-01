- Home
Hula Hut
6,624 Reviews
$$
3826 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Order Again
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic
Snacks
Chile con Queso*
Queso Compuesto
Chile con Queso with fajita beef, guacamole & pico de gallo
1/2 Chile con Queso
Side of Jalapeno Ranch*
Side of BBQ Sauce*
Guacamole Salad*
Four scoops of fresh made Guacamole served on a bed of shredded lettuce with a side of our Mango-Pineapple Salsa
Texas Nachos*
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, mixed cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & jalapeños
Palm Tree Hugger Nachos*
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with black beans, carrots, spinach, zucchini, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with pico de gallo, lettuce & jalapeños
Chicken Quesadillas*
homemade flour tortillas stuffed with roasted chicken, monterey jack, green chiles, onions & cilantro, (Or Chicken & Cheese Only) served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Mango Poblano Quesadillas*
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with fresh mango, poblano chiles, monterey jack & cream cheese
Shrimp Quesadillas*
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
Chicken Flautas*
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
Coconut Shrimp*
Four large coconut-crusted shrimp served with spicy homemade orange sauce
Mexonisian Shrimp Flautas
Four large shrimp stuffed in fried wontons stuffed with bacon, jalapeños & cheese, served with Polynesian plum sauce.
BBQ Baby Back Rib Appetizer*
Half a rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs basted with our original Hula Hut BBQ sauce
Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado*
Hass Avocado filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey Jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco
Papas Asadas*
Hatch Green Chile & Queso Fries
Cheese Quesadillas*
Beef Quesadillas*
Basket of Fries
Chips & Salsa
Soup & Salads
Hula Hut Chopped Salad
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side dressing
South Bay Seaser
Mixed lettuce, corn, Parmesan, almonds & crispy tortilla strips, topped with a fried poblano ring & our Seasar dressing on the side
Diamond Head Noodle Salad
Angel hair pasta marinated in our Hawaiian vinaigrette with carrots, red bell peppers, zucchini, fried won-ton strips & almonds served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, with a fried poblano ring & Thai peanut sauce & Hawaiian vinaigrette on the side
Surfer Salad
Mixed lettuce with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced avocados, mixed cheese & bacon, and your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette & jalapeño ranch on the side
Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted corn, tomatoes roasted chicken & crunchy tortilla strips
Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted corn, tomatoes & roasted chicken with crunchy tortilla strips
Salad Combo
A small version of our Seasar or Chopped Salad served with your choice of Chicken Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Mango Quesadillas or a cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
Half Chopped Salad
A half portion of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
Half Seaser Salad
A half portion of the Seaser Salad
Small Chopped Salad
A smaller version of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
Small Seaser Salad
A smaller version of the Seaser Salad
Sandwiches
Hula Hut Burger
Half-pound CAB® burger, char-grilled, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chiles, grilled pineapple rings, bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
Veggie Burger
half-pound plant based patty, char-grilled, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings, bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
Hawaiian BBQ Pork Sandwich
Our slow-roasted pork combined with our original Hula Hut BBQ sauce, topped with fresh pineapple, Monterey Jack cheese & ginger coleslaw on a brioche bun
Fish Sandwich
Five - O - Fajitas
Shiner Bock Fajitas for 1
For One: Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Shiner Bock Fajitas for 2
For Two: Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Hawaiian Fajitas for 1
For One: Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Hawaiian Fajitas for 2
For Two: Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Thai BBQ Fajitas for 1
For One: Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Thai BBQ Fajitas for 2
For Two: Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
EXTRA Traditional Fajita Setup for 1
For One: Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
EXTRA Traditional Fajita Setup for 2
For Two: Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
EXTRA Thai Fajita Setup
Our Polynesian plum sauce, escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & Thai peanut sauce
Soft Tacos
BBQ Chicken Tacos
Two tacos filled with grilled chicken breast glazed with our BBQ sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese in flour tortillas
Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos filled with crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, fresh cilantro & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas
Grilled Chile Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Two tacos filled with grilled fresh salmon, chile spices, lettuce, red cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce on flour tortillas
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas. Try it fried!
Slow Roasted Pork Tacos
Pork sautéed with salsa fresca & pineapple on corn tortillas, topped with onions & cilantro with hatch chile sauce on the side
Open Faced Tuna Tacos
Grilled Ahi grade tuna, seared medium rare, on our salad greens mix with pico, roasted poblanos, avocado & jalapeño-lime sauce on corn tortillas, served with rice
Fried Avocado Tacos
Fried avocado slices breaded with panko & macadamia nuts topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, escabeche carrots & pico, with our jalapeño ranch on flour tortillas
Fajita Beef Tacos
Two tacos filled with grilled fajita steak, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese in flour tortillas
Tubular Tacos
Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco
Chicken breast, guacamole, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo and sour cream
Steak Tubular Taco
Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Veggie Tubular Taco
Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bells, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheeses in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with sour cream, served with black beans and rice
Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Pipeline Enchiladas
Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada
Fajita steak & Monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas, topped in guajillo sauce, served with rice & refried beans
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice & refried beans.
Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Monterey jack in topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice & black beans
Veggie Pipeline Enchilada
Zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms & red bell peppers with monterey jack, topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice & black beans
Cheese Pipeline Enchilada
Luau Dinners
BBQ Baby Back Rib Dinner
full rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs with Hula Hut BBQ sauce, served with papas
Grilled Fresh Salmon Dinner
2 fillets of salmon topped with Polynesian plum sauce & pico de gallo, with rice & chopped salad
Macadamia Crusted Mahi Lunch
One mahi mahi filet crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
Macadamia Crusted Mahi-Mahi Dinner
Two mahi-mahi filets crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Dinner
Chicken breast with poblano, bacon, grilled pineapple & Monterey jack with pico de gallo & plum sauce, served with rice & chopped salad
Pork Burrito
Slow-roasted pork with black beans, Monterey jack, green chiles & roasted corn in a flour tortilla, covered in hatch green chile and queso blanco sauces & served with rice
Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado Lunch
One Hass Avocado filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco. Served with rice and refried beans
Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado Dinner
Two Hass Avocados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, Monterey jack & green chiles, rolled in panko & green chile spices, fried & served on a bed of hatch green chile & queso blanco. Served with rice and refried beans
Chicken Chile Relleno Dinner
Two anaheim peppers stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
Chicken Chile Relleno Lunch
One anaheim pepper stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
Shrimp Chile Relleno Dinner
Two Anaheim peppers stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
Shrimp Chile Relleno Lunch
One Anaheim pepper stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
Combo Chile Relleno Dinner
The best of both worlds! Served with one of each of the Rellenos with rice and refried beans.
Pu Pu Platters
Huli Huli Luau Platter
Half rack of BBQ baby back ribs, four Texas nachos with grilled chicken, two BBQ chicken tacos, four chicken flautas, Hula Hut Chopped salad, papas asadas, queso, guacamole and Jalapeno ranch.
Polynesian Pescado Platter
Two coconut shrimp, two Mexonesian shrimp flautas, two grilled fresh Mahi-Mahi fish tacos, grilled fresh salmon filet, Hula Hut chopped salad & papas asadas
Kids Food
Hot Dog
Chicken Fingers
Kid Cheese Dilla
Flour Tortilla and Monterey Jack Cheese
Kid Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla, chicken breast, with mixed cheese
Kid Bean & Cheese Taco
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheese
Kid Beef Taco
Flour tortilla with fajita steak and mixed cheese
Kid Fried Shrimp
Eight fried shrimp
Kid Grilled Shrimp
Eight grilled shrimp
Kid Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with mixed cheese and covered in Guajillo sauce
Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and mixed cheese
Kahuna Game Day Specials
Fajita Meal
Fajita portion to feed a family of 4 with all the fixins including rice and beans. Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
Enchilada Meal
Enough enchiladas to feed a family. Comes with rice and beans. Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
Hawaiian Chicken Meal
A family sized portion of our Hawaiian Chicken Dinner Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
Soft Taco Meal
Everything you need to have a taco party with your family of four! Also comes with Queso, Chips and Salsa!
Guacamole 16oz
Guacamole 32oz
1/2 Gallon of Lime Margarita (Rocks)
MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF AGE 21+ WITH A VALID TEXAS ID
Jalapeno Ranch 8oz
Jalapeno Ranch 16oz
Jalapeno Ranch 32oz
Desserts
Hula Hut Dessert Nachos
Eight cinnamon-sugar dusted crispas topped with fresh fruit, chocolate syrup, caramel and fresh whipped cream
Flan
Caramel custard served on an almond praline laced cookie and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream fried in a crunchy almond cinnamon-toast crunch crust served over hot fudge, topped with caramel syrup and four cinnamon sugar crispas.
Tres Leches with Fresh Strawberries
Traditional Mexican cake soaked with three sweet creams and served with fresh strawberries and an almond praline lace cookie.
Key Lime Pie
Made with fresh squeezed lime juice. Served in our homemade almond-coconut crust and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Irma's Tollhouse Pie
A chocolate chip-pecan pie served warm over sweet cream , chocolate syrup and caramel sauce.
Tollhouse Pie Ala Mode
Our Tollhouse Pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Kids Ice Cream
Bulk Food
Mango Salsa 8oz
Mango Salsa 16oz
Mango Salsa 32oz
Salad Dressing 8oz
Salad Dressing 16oz
Salad Dressing 32oz
Pico de Gallo 8oz
Pico de Gallo 16oz
Pico de Gallo 32oz
Queso 16oz
Queso 32oz
Salsa 8oz
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 32oz
Sauce 8oz
Sauce 16oz
Sauce 32oz
Guacamole 8oz
Guacamole 16oz
Guacamole 32oz
Compuesto 16oz
Compuesto 32oz
Sour Cream 8oz
Sour Cream 16oz
Sour Cream 32oz
Beans Full Pan
Beans 1/2 Pan
Rice Full Pan
Rice 1/2 Pan
Mix Cheese 8oz
Mix Cheese 16oz
Mix Cheese 32oz
1/2 Dozen Corn Tortillas (Copy)
1/2 Dozen Flour Tortillas (Copy)
Dozen Corn Tortillas (Copy)
Dozen Flour Tortillas (Copy)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
A unique fusion of Tex-Mex and Polynesian cuisines that we like to call "Mexonesian". Delicious food, Cold Drinks, and the Best Views is Austin!
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703