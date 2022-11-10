- Home
- /
- South San Francisco
- /
- Hula Hoops - 2278 Westborough Blvd #203
Hula Hoops 2278 Westborough Blvd #203
No reviews yet
2278 Westborough Blvd #203
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Alcoholic Beverages
Original Mai Tai
Kick back with a classic blend of Rums, Curacao and Orgeat. A strong drink with hints of fruit and almond.
Lilikoi Tai
Fresh Lime, Passionfruit, Almond Syrup, Curacao, Dark Rum, Passionfruit Whip Cream *Contains Egg
The Buz-Tai
Our stronger version of the Mai Tai, made with a blend of rums, secret spice, Dry curacao, Orgeat. Served with a side of lime boat w/ 151, you can use this as garnish by putting the lime float on your drink, light up the 151 and drop it before you take a sip. *Contains Almond
Ube Martini
Get ready for this STRONG Martini; Ube, Coconut Crème Choice of Vodka, Rum, Gin or Tequila,
Lapu Lapu
Named for the Filipino chief who killed Magellan. This exotic mix of Dark Rums, Citrus and Passionfruit will give you power over your enemies.
Pineapple Express
A frothy treat of Pineapple Rum, Lemon, Passionfruit and Egg White
Hula Hoops Pina Paradise
Escape to paradise with Rum, Lime, Orange, Passionfruit and Pineapple, served in a mason jar and comes with a pineapple boat for you to enjoy it at home.
Refill Pina Paradise
Ube Pina Colada
Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, white and coconut rum and a hint of ube.
Pina Colada
Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, rum
Coco Loco
Go crazy for this blend of rums, coconut, fruit and cinnamon, served in coconut
Refill Coco Loco
Bird of Paradise
Take flight with this tropical blend of Tequila, Rum, Lemon, Passionfruit, and house-made whipped cream.
Luzon Chiller
Rum, St. Germaine, Lemon, simply a rewarding treat.
Hot Buttered Rum
Heat things up with rich blend of Rum, Spices and Butter
Zombie
Watch out or this potent concoction will turn you | Blended Rums including overproof Rum, Citrus, Spice and Absinthe.
Painkiller
A soothing blend of Navy Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut and topped with Cinnamon and Nutmeg.
Old Fashioned
Bittersweet Bulleit Bourbon with a hint of orange
Skipper Old Fashioned
Peanut butter whiskey, bitters
Rum Old Fashioned
Coffee Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned drink with a twist! If you want alcohol to keep you up, try this old fashioned with coffee twist.
Iced Coconut Rum Cappuccino
Coffee, coconut cream, blend of light rums
Irish Coffee
Hot Lions Macadamia Coffee, Irish Whiskey, Baileys Cream, topped with Whipped Cream
Whiskey Sour
Old Forester, Lemon, Sugar, Egg White
Greyhound
Margarita
*NEW* A taste of the islands (including an edible "sand" rim) featuring Tequila, White Rum, Pineapple, and Curaçaos.
Mint Julep
Love & Gin
Gin, Lemon, All Spice Dram, Egg White
Blue Jade
Gin, lemon, blue curacao
Scarlet Witch Sour
Straight from the witch's cauldron | Whiskey, Lemon, Beet Juice, Egg White
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Ubelicious
Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, and a hint of ube *non-alcoholic
Chateau Diana
Alcohol-removed California red wine. Chateau Diana Cabernet Sauvignon balances our enjoyment of non-alcoholic wines with the complex, fruit-forward pleasing wine taste of regular wine.
IPNA Beer
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hawaiian Sun
Mexican Coke
Perrier (Sparkling)
Sprite
Tazo-Iced Green Tea
Tonic Water
Voss Water
FRESH Orange Juice
FRESH Lemonade
Coconut Juice
Pineapple Juice
Island Green Tea
Banana Smoothie
Pineapple Banana Smoothie
Fresh Pineapple and banana, blended with ice
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Watermelon Smoothie
Hawaiian Coffee
Lion's Vanilla Macadamia Nut
French Press
Nespresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Water
Tazo Tea - English
Tazo Tea - Earl Grey
Tazo Tea - Organic Chai
Hawaiian Tea - Black Tea
Hawaiian Tea - Mango Maui
Hawaiian Tea - Passion Fruit
Premium Jasmine
Hawaiian Tea - Coconut Ma
Tazo Tea - Passion
Tazo Tea - Refresh Mint
Milk
Iced Coffee
Shirley Temple
Island Green Tea
Desserts
Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream
Matcha Creme Brulee
*NEW* Creamy matcha custard topped with caramel crust, toasted meringue, caramel glass garnish and fresh fruits. *Contains Eggs, Dairy
Macadamia Cheesecake Bar
Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bar
Guri Guri Hawaiian Sherbet
Hawaiian style sherbet with fresh fruits and passion whipped cream. Available in Pineapple or Strawberry flavors. Note: Unavailable for to-go orders
Ice Cream
1 scoop of Ice Cream, choice of Vanilla or Ube.
Ubemisu
Ube Area take on Tiramisu, it is made of ladyfingers dipped in ube milk, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with ube SIZE: 7"w x 6"d x 2.75"h 32oz good for two people *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Ube Cheesecake
Cheesecake lovers! This Ube cheesecake is rich in Ube flavor. It has our signature ube shortbread as the crust and a light whip cream topped with our ube crumb. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Ube Flan
The Flan is creamy and very traditional in flavor. We added Ube Halaya into the cake to give it the Ube flavor you crave. Life span is five days after refrigerated. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Ube Cassava
Cassava cake is a traditional Filipino moist cake made from grated cassava, coconut milk, and condensed milk with a custard layer on top. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Ube Bars (2pcs)
Chewy and rich fudge like Ube flavored bar. Life Span: (30) days in an airtight container refrigerated *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Ube Crinkle Cookies (2pcs)
Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside with just the right amount of flavor. These cookies are diverse. Good for one week in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Calamansi Crinkle Cookies (2pcs)
Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside with just the right amount of flavor. These cookies are diverse. Good for one week in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Mochi Donut
Mini Cassava Macapuno Cake
Mini Ubebingka Cake
Ube Truffles
Hula Hoops Retail
Tiki Mugs
Ku Ku Clock Mug
This ceramic mug depicts a Tiki style cuckoo clock. The top of the clock is designed to look like a thatch roof, guarded by a Ku Tiki, and decorated with palm trees. The pendulums of the clock are replaced with fish floats and a pineapple. Color: Brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Clock Dimensions: 7¾” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 19 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “The Ku Ku Clock” is written on the back of this mug and “THOR Mfg Tiki Farm® ©2017” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Mexico” sticker.
Moai Sophisticate – Max’s South Seas Hideaway – Black Edition
This ceramic tiki mug depicts a sophisticated Moai head with traditional Easter Island Scoria (or top knot) in black. Color: Matte/Satin Glaze Black Material: Ceramic Shape: Standing tiki Dimensions: Weight: Capacity Size: 24 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “Max’s South Seas Hideaway” is written on the back of this mug and “Derek Mfg by Tiki Farm® ©2019” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Made in China” sticker.
Peacock
Orange Mouth
Shaman
Tiki Mug Guitar Guy
Seashell, 30oz Tiki Mug
Hellraiser
Tiki Guy Tiki Mug
Ukulele Tiki Mug
Saxophone Tiki Mug
Tiki Mug Pineapple Head
Tiki Mug Bongos
Tiki Mug Keyboard
Limited Edition Tiki Mug
The Victor
This ceramic mug is shaped like a first place trophy with two handles and a fierce tiki face on the front with jagged teeth and slanted eyes. A shield and a hand holding are spear also decorate this goblet. Color: Brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Dimensions: 7¼” tall Weight: 1.534 lbs. Capacity Size: 18 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “To the victor go the spoils” is written on the back of this mug and “Derek Mfg by Tiki Farm ® ©2014” is written on the bottom of this mug.
The Art of Tiki Mug
Von Baron Tiki Mug
Von Baron is our newest collaboration with our pal and talented artist, Marco Almera! Von Baron clearly combines Marco’s love of hot rods, tiki, and pop culture history. Von Baron pays homage to the 1960’s Hot Wheels™ collectible car, the “Red Baron”. I remember that car very well – you should look it up and see how amazing it was to a kid back in its heyday! Glazed in rich “Von Baron red” with a silver matte finished (faux metal) helmet along with additional silver, black and white accents, Von Baron is absolutely one of our more Rat Fink™ inspired designs and that ladies and gentlemen takes us all of the way back to our roots and original designs. Each Von Baron mug comes packaged in a commemorative, printed box featuring Marco’s art! Von Baron measures 6 3/8” in height and has a liquid capacity of 24 oz.
Koka
Date of Release: 2019 Edition: Green Edition Edition Size: Designed By: Squid Sculpted By: Squid Manufactured By: Tiki Farm
Re”Don”do – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition
This ceramic mug depicts a standing tiki with one hand covering its yawning mouth. Sven Kirsten described this mug saying, “The Tiki Apartments in Redondo Beach are among the most iconic structures of the Tiki movement. It was (and still is!) the perfect marriage of mid-century modernism and primitive art. The Tiki statues performing the herculean task of holding up the yellow and gold tiled box were carved by beach town resident Mike Gildea, in his unmistakable “cartoon meets modern” style. It is no wonder that contemporary artist “Baï” was inspired by them, and she had to change very little to transform it into a beautiful ceramic homage to this still extant Tiki temple.” Color: Mottled satin brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Tumbler Dimensions: 7½” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 12 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “Tiki” is written on the back of this mug and “Bai Mfg by Tiki Farm ® © 2019” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Made in China” sticker.
Collector's Tiki Mugs
Keko Pepeiao – Three Dots and a Dash – 1st Edition
The Passenger Tortoise Skull Mug – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition
This ceramic cocktail mug was designed by Scott “Flounder” Scheidly for Tiki Farm and it depicts a turtle with a shell that is shaped like a skull. This is the first edition of the mug featuring a red turtle with a brown shell. Color: Brown and red Material: Ceramic Shape: Animal/skull Dimensions: 4½” wide x 6½” long x 6¼” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 32 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “flounder Mfg by Tiki Farm® © 2020” is written on the bottom of this mug.
Ko'oka Bowl
One of 300 Silver Chrome Yipwon Tiki Mug by Tiki Farm
This silvertone mug is inspired by Papua New Guinea Yipwon spirit figures. The Yipwon is an abstract representation of the human figure that is made by the Yimam cultures of Papua New Guinea. The figure consists of several parts with the form of a bird. This mug features a tucked-in and modified, low-hanging "pompadour" inspired direction. The next part is a human male face, a long narrow nose, and a mouth puckered as if whistling. A protruding ridge runs from the top of the head and continues down to the chin, apparently indicating a beard. Oral stories from the Yimam culture state that this figure represents the hunting spirit in human form. Dimensions 3"W x 9.5"H
Kamayan Party Trays
Kamayan Ohana Tray 4 people
Enjoy our party tray good for 4 people. Includes: 1 full tray banana leaves mango salsa sauces white rice Lumpia Shanghai 1 more appetizer 4 entrees
Kamayan Luau Tray 5-6 people
Enjoy our party tray good for 4-5 people. Includes: 1 full tray banana leaves mango salsa sauces white rice Lumpia Shanghai 2 more appetizers 5 entrees
Musubi Party Tray
12pcs of Spam Musubi
12 Spam Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado
12pcs of Longanissa Musubi
12 Longanissa Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado
12pcs of Spam Katsu Musubi
12 Panko Fried Spam Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce.
12pcs of Assorted Musubi
12 pcs of Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 1:00 am
For those who are seeking escape, look no further, forget your worries as you pass through our dark doors. Hula Hoops is a hidden gem in South San Francisco. We are a tiki (Hula) themed restaurant supporting Bay Area (Hoops) sports featuring remarkable classic and contemporary exotic cocktails made with fresh juices, and house-made syrups. Our outstanding island-inspired plates are from different islands in the Pacific. Our warm and hospitable staff will ensure your journey to our island is an unforgettable one. But be warned, no true tiki experience is complete without being dark and mysterious.
2278 Westborough Blvd #203, South San Francisco, CA 94080