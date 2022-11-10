Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hula Hoops 2278 Westborough Blvd #203

review star

No reviews yet

2278 Westborough Blvd #203

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Ube Pina Colada
Ube Cheesecake

Alcoholic Beverages

Original Mai Tai

Original Mai Tai

$14.00

Kick back with a classic blend of Rums, Curacao and Orgeat. A strong drink with hints of fruit and almond.

Lilikoi Tai

Lilikoi Tai

$15.00

Fresh Lime, Passionfruit, Almond Syrup, Curacao, Dark Rum, Passionfruit Whip Cream *Contains Egg

The Buz-Tai

The Buz-Tai

$16.00

Our stronger version of the Mai Tai, made with a blend of rums, secret spice, Dry curacao, Orgeat. Served with a side of lime boat w/ 151, you can use this as garnish by putting the lime float on your drink, light up the 151 and drop it before you take a sip. *Contains Almond

Ube Martini

Ube Martini

$15.00

Get ready for this STRONG Martini; Ube, Coconut Crème Choice of Vodka, Rum, Gin or Tequila,

Lapu Lapu

Lapu Lapu

$13.00

Named for the Filipino chief who killed Magellan. This exotic mix of Dark Rums, Citrus and Passionfruit will give you power over your enemies.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$13.00

A frothy treat of Pineapple Rum, Lemon, Passionfruit and Egg White

Hula Hoops Pina Paradise

Hula Hoops Pina Paradise

$16.00

Escape to paradise with Rum, Lime, Orange, Passionfruit and Pineapple, served in a mason jar and comes with a pineapple boat for you to enjoy it at home.

Refill Pina Paradise

Refill Pina Paradise

$14.00
Ube Pina Colada

Ube Pina Colada

$16.00

Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, white and coconut rum and a hint of ube.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$14.00

Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, rum

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$16.00

Go crazy for this blend of rums, coconut, fruit and cinnamon, served in coconut

Refill Coco Loco

$14.00
Bird of Paradise

Bird of Paradise

$15.00

Take flight with this tropical blend of Tequila, Rum, Lemon, Passionfruit, and house-made whipped cream.

Luzon Chiller

Luzon Chiller

$13.00

Rum, St. Germaine, Lemon, simply a rewarding treat.

Hot Buttered Rum

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Heat things up with rich blend of Rum, Spices and Butter

Zombie

Zombie

$16.00

Watch out or this potent concoction will turn you | Blended Rums including overproof Rum, Citrus, Spice and Absinthe.

Painkiller

Painkiller

$14.00

A soothing blend of Navy Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut and topped with Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bittersweet Bulleit Bourbon with a hint of orange

Skipper Old Fashioned

$13.00

Peanut butter whiskey, bitters

Rum Old Fashioned

Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00
Coffee Old Fashioned

Coffee Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Fashioned drink with a twist! If you want alcohol to keep you up, try this old fashioned with coffee twist.

Iced Coconut Rum Cappuccino

Iced Coconut Rum Cappuccino

$13.00

Coffee, coconut cream, blend of light rums

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Hot Lions Macadamia Coffee, Irish Whiskey, Baileys Cream, topped with Whipped Cream

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Old Forester, Lemon, Sugar, Egg White

Greyhound

$12.00
Margarita

Margarita

$15.00

*NEW* A taste of the islands (including an edible "sand" rim) featuring Tequila, White Rum, Pineapple, and Curaçaos.

Mint Julep

$12.00

Love & Gin

$14.00

Gin, Lemon, All Spice Dram, Egg White

Blue Jade

Blue Jade

$14.00

Gin, lemon, blue curacao

Scarlet Witch Sour

Scarlet Witch Sour

$14.00

Straight from the witch's cauldron | Whiskey, Lemon, Beet Juice, Egg White

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Ubelicious

Ubelicious

$12.00

Delicious and refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut cream, and a hint of ube *non-alcoholic

Chateau Diana

Chateau Diana

$10.00Out of stock

Alcohol-removed California red wine. Chateau Diana Cabernet Sauvignon balances our enjoyment of non-alcoholic wines with the complex, fruit-forward pleasing wine taste of regular wine.

IPNA Beer

$7.00Out of stock
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock
Perrier (Sparkling)

Perrier (Sparkling)

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Tazo-Iced Green Tea

Tazo-Iced Green Tea

$5.00
Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$3.00
Voss Water

Voss Water

$4.00

FRESH Orange Juice

$7.00Out of stock
FRESH Lemonade

FRESH Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50
Island Green Tea

Island Green Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Smoothie

$8.00
Pineapple Banana Smoothie

Pineapple Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Fresh Pineapple and banana, blended with ice

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Watermelon Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Coffee

$5.00

Lion's Vanilla Macadamia Nut

French Press

$8.00

Nespresso

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Water

Tazo Tea - English

Tazo Tea - English

$3.00
Tazo Tea - Earl Grey

Tazo Tea - Earl Grey

$3.00
Tazo Tea - Organic Chai

Tazo Tea - Organic Chai

$3.00

Hawaiian Tea - Black Tea

$3.50

Hawaiian Tea - Mango Maui

$3.50

Hawaiian Tea - Passion Fruit

$3.50

Premium Jasmine

$3.00

Hawaiian Tea - Coconut Ma

$3.50
Tazo Tea - Passion

Tazo Tea - Passion

$3.00
Tazo Tea - Refresh Mint

Tazo Tea - Refresh Mint

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$8.00
Island Green Tea

Island Green Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$8.00
Matcha Creme Brulee

Matcha Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

*NEW* Creamy matcha custard topped with caramel crust, toasted meringue, caramel glass garnish and fresh fruits. *Contains Eggs, Dairy

Macadamia Cheesecake Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bar

$4.50
Guri Guri Hawaiian Sherbet

Guri Guri Hawaiian Sherbet

$5.00

Hawaiian style sherbet with fresh fruits and passion whipped cream. Available in Pineapple or Strawberry flavors. Note: Unavailable for to-go orders

Ice Cream

$3.00

1 scoop of Ice Cream, choice of Vanilla or Ube.

Ubemisu

Ubemisu

$15.00

Ube Area take on Tiramisu, it is made of ladyfingers dipped in ube milk, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with ube SIZE: 7"w x 6"d x 2.75"h 32oz good for two people *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Ube Cheesecake

Ube Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake lovers! This Ube cheesecake is rich in Ube flavor. It has our signature ube shortbread as the crust and a light whip cream topped with our ube crumb. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Ube Flan

Ube Flan

$6.00

The Flan is creamy and very traditional in flavor. We added Ube Halaya into the cake to give it the Ube flavor you crave. Life span is five days after refrigerated. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Ube Cassava

Ube Cassava

$8.00Out of stock

Cassava cake is a traditional Filipino moist cake made from grated cassava, coconut milk, and condensed milk with a custard layer on top. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Ube Bars (2pcs)

Ube Bars (2pcs)

$4.50

Chewy and rich fudge like Ube flavored bar. Life Span: (30) days in an airtight container refrigerated *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Ube Crinkle Cookies (2pcs)

Ube Crinkle Cookies (2pcs)

$4.50Out of stock

Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside with just the right amount of flavor. These cookies are diverse. Good for one week in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Calamansi Crinkle Cookies (2pcs)

$4.50Out of stock

Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside with just the right amount of flavor. These cookies are diverse. Good for one week in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate. *Contains Eggs, Dairy, Wheat

Mochi Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Cassava Macapuno Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Ubebingka Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Ube Truffles

$2.50Out of stock

Hula Hoops Retail

Hula Hoops Water Tumbler

Hula Hoops Water Tumbler

$30.00
Hula Hoops Pin

Hula Hoops Pin

$7.00

Souvenir Tiki Cocktail Menu

$8.00

King Kong Tiki Mug

$50.00

Tiki Mugs

Ku Ku Clock Mug

Ku Ku Clock Mug

$35.00Out of stock

This ceramic mug depicts a Tiki style cuckoo clock. The top of the clock is designed to look like a thatch roof, guarded by a Ku Tiki, and decorated with palm trees. The pendulums of the clock are replaced with fish floats and a pineapple. Color: Brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Clock Dimensions: 7¾” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 19 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “The Ku Ku Clock” is written on the back of this mug and “THOR Mfg Tiki Farm® ©2017” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Mexico” sticker.

Moai Sophisticate – Max’s South Seas Hideaway – Black Edition

Moai Sophisticate – Max’s South Seas Hideaway – Black Edition

$35.00

This ceramic tiki mug depicts a sophisticated Moai head with traditional Easter Island Scoria (or top knot) in black. Color: Matte/Satin Glaze Black Material: Ceramic Shape: Standing tiki Dimensions: Weight: Capacity Size: 24 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “Max’s South Seas Hideaway” is written on the back of this mug and “Derek Mfg by Tiki Farm® ©2019” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Made in China” sticker.

Peacock

Peacock

$20.00
Orange Mouth

Orange Mouth

$20.00Out of stock
Shaman

Shaman

$20.00Out of stock
Tiki Mug Guitar Guy

Tiki Mug Guitar Guy

$25.00
Seashell, 30oz Tiki Mug

Seashell, 30oz Tiki Mug

$20.00
Hellraiser

Hellraiser

$40.00Out of stock
Tiki Guy Tiki Mug

Tiki Guy Tiki Mug

$20.00Out of stock

Ukulele Tiki Mug

$25.00

Saxophone Tiki Mug

$25.00

Tiki Mug Pineapple Head

$25.00

Tiki Mug Bongos

$25.00

Tiki Mug Keyboard

$25.00

Limited Edition Tiki Mug

The Victor

The Victor

$50.00

This ceramic mug is shaped like a first place trophy with two handles and a fierce tiki face on the front with jagged teeth and slanted eyes. A shield and a hand holding are spear also decorate this goblet. Color: Brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Dimensions: 7¼” tall Weight: 1.534 lbs. Capacity Size: 18 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “To the victor go the spoils” is written on the back of this mug and “Derek Mfg by Tiki Farm ® ©2014” is written on the bottom of this mug.

The Art of Tiki Mug

The Art of Tiki Mug

$50.00Out of stock
Von Baron Tiki Mug

Von Baron Tiki Mug

$50.00

Von Baron is our newest collaboration with our pal and talented artist, Marco Almera! Von Baron clearly combines Marco’s love of hot rods, tiki, and pop culture history. Von Baron pays homage to the 1960’s Hot Wheels™ collectible car, the “Red Baron”. I remember that car very well – you should look it up and see how amazing it was to a kid back in its heyday! Glazed in rich “Von Baron red” with a silver matte finished (faux metal) helmet along with additional silver, black and white accents, Von Baron is absolutely one of our more Rat Fink™ inspired designs and that ladies and gentlemen takes us all of the way back to our roots and original designs. Each Von Baron mug comes packaged in a commemorative, printed box featuring Marco’s art! Von Baron measures 6 3/8” in height and has a liquid capacity of 24 oz.

Koka

Koka

$50.00

Date of Release: 2019 Edition: Green Edition Edition Size: Designed By: Squid Sculpted By: Squid Manufactured By: Tiki Farm

Re”Don”do – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition

Re”Don”do – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition

$50.00

This ceramic mug depicts a standing tiki with one hand covering its yawning mouth. Sven Kirsten described this mug saying, “The Tiki Apartments in Redondo Beach are among the most iconic structures of the Tiki movement. It was (and still is!) the perfect marriage of mid-century modernism and primitive art. The Tiki statues performing the herculean task of holding up the yellow and gold tiled box were carved by beach town resident Mike Gildea, in his unmistakable “cartoon meets modern” style. It is no wonder that contemporary artist “Baï” was inspired by them, and she had to change very little to transform it into a beautiful ceramic homage to this still extant Tiki temple.” Color: Mottled satin brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Tumbler Dimensions: 7½” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 12 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “Tiki” is written on the back of this mug and “Bai Mfg by Tiki Farm ® © 2019” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Made in China” sticker.

Collector's Tiki Mugs

Keko Pepeiao – Three Dots and a Dash – 1st Edition

Keko Pepeiao – Three Dots and a Dash – 1st Edition

$200.00
The Passenger Tortoise Skull Mug – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition

The Passenger Tortoise Skull Mug – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition

$200.00Out of stock

This ceramic cocktail mug was designed by Scott “Flounder” Scheidly for Tiki Farm and it depicts a turtle with a shell that is shaped like a skull. This is the first edition of the mug featuring a red turtle with a brown shell. Color: Brown and red Material: Ceramic Shape: Animal/skull Dimensions: 4½” wide x 6½” long x 6¼” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 32 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “flounder Mfg by Tiki Farm® © 2020” is written on the bottom of this mug.

Ko'oka Bowl

Ko'oka Bowl

$100.00
One of 300 Silver Chrome Yipwon Tiki Mug by Tiki Farm

One of 300 Silver Chrome Yipwon Tiki Mug by Tiki Farm

$150.00

This silvertone mug is inspired by Papua New Guinea Yipwon spirit figures. The Yipwon is an abstract representation of the human figure that is made by the Yimam cultures of Papua New Guinea. The figure consists of several parts with the form of a bird. This mug features a tucked-in and modified, low-hanging "pompadour" inspired direction. The next part is a human male face, a long narrow nose, and a mouth puckered as if whistling. A protruding ridge runs from the top of the head and continues down to the chin, apparently indicating a beard. Oral stories from the Yimam culture state that this figure represents the hunting spirit in human form. Dimensions 3"W x 9.5"H

Kamayan Party Trays

Enjoy our party tray good for 3-4 people. Includes: ﻿1 full tray banana leaves mango salsa sauces white rice Lumpia Shanghai 1 more appetizer 4 entrees
Kamayan Ohana Tray 4 people

Kamayan Ohana Tray 4 people

$89.99

Enjoy our party tray good for 4 people. Includes: ﻿1 full tray banana leaves mango salsa sauces white rice Lumpia Shanghai 1 more appetizer 4 entrees

Kamayan Luau Tray 5-6 people

Kamayan Luau Tray 5-6 people

$114.99

Enjoy our party tray good for 4-5 people. Includes: ﻿1 full tray banana leaves mango salsa sauces white rice Lumpia Shanghai 2 more appetizers 5 entrees

Musubi Party Tray

We cut our Musubi into bite-size pieces. Spam Musubi Comes with Avocado, Tamago, Nori, Furikake Rice and house made sauce. Longanissa Musubi Comes with Avocado, Tamago, Nori, Furikake Rice and house made sauce. Spam Katsu Musubi Deep fried Spam, Nori, Furikake Rice and house made sauce. Vegetarian Musubi Tofu, Avocado, Tamago, Nori, Furikake Rice and house made sauce. Vegan Musubi Tofu, Avocado, Nori, Furikake Rice and house made sauce.
12pcs of Spam Musubi

12pcs of Spam Musubi

$62.00

12 Spam Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado

12pcs of Longanissa Musubi

12pcs of Longanissa Musubi

$62.00

12 Longanissa Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado

12pcs of Spam Katsu Musubi

12pcs of Spam Katsu Musubi

$48.00

12 Panko Fried Spam Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce.

12pcs of Assorted Musubi

12pcs of Assorted Musubi

$65.00

12 pcs of Musubi cut in half, total of 24 bite size pcs, wrapped in Nori, Furikake rice, House Sauce, Green Onions, Tamago and Avocado

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

For those who are seeking escape, look no further, forget your worries as you pass through our dark doors. Hula Hoops is a hidden gem in South San Francisco. We are a tiki (Hula) themed restaurant supporting Bay Area (Hoops) sports featuring remarkable classic and contemporary exotic cocktails made with fresh juices, and house-made syrups. Our outstanding island-inspired plates are from different islands in the Pacific. Our warm and hospitable staff will ensure your journey to our island is an unforgettable one. But be warned, no true tiki experience is complete without being dark and mysterious.

Website

Location

2278 Westborough Blvd #203, South San Francisco, CA 94080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A San Bruno, CA 94066
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - Pacifica, CA
orange starNo Reviews
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
The Green Enchilada
orange starNo Reviews
444 Manor Plaza Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
The Green Enchilada - Manor Plaza
orange star4.5 • 3,470
444 Manor Plaza Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Serramonte
orange starNo Reviews
127 Serramonte Boulevard Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
85°C Bakery Cafe - Daly City
orange starNo Reviews
5-L Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South San Francisco

Cafe 382
orange star4.7 • 13,076
382 Grand Ave South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3017-South San Francisco
orange star4.1 • 1,367
2278 Westborough Blvd. South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston