Hula Hoops 2278 Westborough Blvd #203

Re”Don”do – Tiki Farm – 1st Edition

$50.00

This ceramic mug depicts a standing tiki with one hand covering its yawning mouth. Sven Kirsten described this mug saying, “The Tiki Apartments in Redondo Beach are among the most iconic structures of the Tiki movement. It was (and still is!) the perfect marriage of mid-century modernism and primitive art. The Tiki statues performing the herculean task of holding up the yellow and gold tiled box were carved by beach town resident Mike Gildea, in his unmistakable “cartoon meets modern” style. It is no wonder that contemporary artist “Baï” was inspired by them, and she had to change very little to transform it into a beautiful ceramic homage to this still extant Tiki temple.” Color: Mottled satin brown Material: Ceramic Shape: Tumbler Dimensions: 7½” tall Weight: Capacity Size: 12 fl. oz. Unique Markings: “Tiki” is written on the back of this mug and “Bai Mfg by Tiki Farm ® © 2019” is written on the bottom of this mug, along with a “Made in China” sticker.