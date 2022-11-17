Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Barbeque

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150

Asheville, NC 28804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sue's Huli Chicken
Crispy Ribs
House Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Great for sharing with family and friends....Or Not :)

BBQ Nachos

$18.00

BBQ Brisket, Pork, Vegetarian or Vegan served on top of house-made chips with melted cheese, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and BBQ sauce.

Cheddar & Green Chile Cornbread

$4.00

Served with honey candy butter.

Crispy Ribs

$12.00

House-smoked Baby Back Ribs, lightly battered, deep fried and glazed with our lilikoi sauce. 3 to an order.

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Served with gochujang aioli.

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Deep-fried and tossed with warm garlic butter.

Housemade Kielbasa

$8.00

Smoked Kielbasa. 100% Pork.

Poke Nachos

$20.00

Fresh Island caught fish, diced and served raw on house-made wonton chips. Topped with local seaweed salad, cherry tomatoes, eel sauce and gochujang aioli. Onolicious!

Rueben Spring Rolls

$12.00

House-made Pastrami, swiss cheese & sauerkraut all rolled up , fried and served with our own Russian dip. 3 to an order.

Sweet Chili Tossed Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Served with the iconic Thai Mae Ploy Sweet Chile sauce.

Uncle's Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 wings to a plate! Crispy fried and coated in a brown sugar-black pepper and rum glaze with a subtle smoky flavor. Soooo good!

Housemade Spam

$10.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Our salads are big enough to share with the fam before a main or as a main itself!

Brunswick Stew

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Local romaine, house-made croutons served with our original thai style Ceaser lemongrass dressing.

COBB Salad

$16.00

The classic! Avocado, tomatoes, bacon, egg, turkey, blue cheese, ranch dressing and croutons.

Fish Taco Salad

$16.00

Fresh grilled fish, served on shredded rainbow spicy ranch slaw with avocado, salsa, black beans, corn and tortilla strips.

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Need we say more?

Large Green Salad

$8.00

Topped with every vegetable we have in house. Your choice of dressing. And add turkey, fish or some shrimp if you like

Portuguese Bean Soup

$7.00Out of stock

House-made portuguese sausage in a hearty ham hock broth with veggies and more.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$16.00

Smokehouse Salad

$17.00

BBQ Brisket or Pork, sautéed mushrooms & onions, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, and crispy bacon served with blue cheese dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$17.00

BBQ Pork or Brisket served on mixed greens topped with black beans and corn, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, crispy tortillas, a squeeze of local lime and a spicy ranch dressing dressing.

Fish

From fresh poke to beer battered fish tacos and shrimp we've got your fresh catch cravings covered.

Daily Catch Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Daily Fresh Catch Fish Sandwich

Fish n' Chips

$23.00

Beer battered fresh island fish, homemade tartar sauce and fries.

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Grilled, beer battered or blackened, topped with guacamole, salsa, and cilantro sour cream on flour tortillas with rainbow slaw.

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Raw diced fresh Island fish, seasoned with soy dressing or spicy aioli, seaweed salad, spicy crab salad, on top of white rice.

Shrimp n' Chips

$20.00

Beer battered shrimp, homemade tartar sauce and fries.

BBQ Plates

Authentic Southern BBQ at its finest! All our meats are rubbed with original spice mixes, smoked low and slow for perfection and served with dynamite sauces on the side.

Baby Back Ribs Plate

$24.00

Half a rack of our House-smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Brisket Plate

$26.00

12oz of our House-smoked Prime Beef Brisket served with your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Pork Plate

$24.00

12oz House-smoked Pork Butt and your choice of 2 sides.

The Sampler

$29.00

4oz House-smoked Prime Beef Brisket, 4oz Pulled Pork, Baby Back Ribs, House-made Sausage and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Mac n' Cheese

BBQ Mac n' Cheese

$19.00

Brisket or Pork on top of creamy Mac N' Cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce, Bacon and Parmesean cheese.

BBQ Street Tacos

$19.00

3 tacos with your choice of Brisket or Pork on flour tortillas. Topped with Ancho Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Sour Cream and Pickled Onions.

Hawaiian Style Plates

Hawaiian Style plates served with Rice and a scoop of Hawaiian Mac Salad.

Fried Poke

$22.00

Garlic Chile Shrimp

$20.00

6 fried shrimp, tossed in garlic and Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce on rice with Mac salad.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$18.00

Choice of Brisket, Pork or Smash burger topped with french onion gravy, fried eggs and bacon crumbles.

Mochiko Chicken Plate

Mochiko Chicken Plate

$17.00

Mochiko fried chicken thigh topped with Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle.

Pork Katsu

$17.00

Spam Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Sue's Huli Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken thigh marinated in our house Huli Sauce on rice with Mac Salad

Burgers

All burgers are ground in house daily from 100% Prime Beef Brisket with no fillers. Two patties cooked smash style and served on a King's Hawaiian Sweet roll, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, a kosher dill, Duke's mayo with house-cut fries.

Black n' Bleu

$15.00

Pepper crusted, blue cheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions.

Double B

$19.00

Topped with chopped brisket, cheddar cheese and bacon. It's actually a Triple B Burger...

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Topped with house-made pastrami with melted Swiss with our Russian dressing.

House Cheeseburger

$14.00

Back to the basics! LTO, cheddar and Duke's mayo.

M'oink!

M'oink!

$18.00

Topped with BBQ pork, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Mauna Kea Sunrise

$16.00

Sunny side up egg, applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese. 100% messy. 500% delicious.

Son of a Gun

$16.00

Cheddar, house made bacon, a beer battered onion ring, and paniolo BBQ sauce.

The Hot Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple rosemary habanero jelly, charbroiled local pineapple, bacon and melted cheddar. Also available as Vegan minus the bacon.

The Vegan

$16.00

Plant based patty, vegan pretzel bun, vegan cheese and our house Vegan sauce.

A La Carte Sides

Enjoy one of our delicious sides all on it's own!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Ben's BBQ Beans

$3.00

Brunswick Stew Side

$3.00

Cheddar & Green Chile Cornbread

$4.00

Served with honey candy butter.

Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$3.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Rainbow Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Our desserts are sensational! G-ma's recipes with no more than a few whole food ingredients.

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

3 Layer chocolate on chocolate on chocolate:)

Haupia Cake

$9.00

Coconut layer cake coated in toasted coconut.

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Made with Passion....Fruit!

Banana Cream Pie

$9.00

Kids

Kids Ribs

$10.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Fish!

$10.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Cheerwine

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Devil's Foot Ginger Beer

$3.50

Green Man Root Beer

$3.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Sauces

Paniolo Sauce

$9.00

Texas style thick sauce with a taste of curry and chipotle's

Crackseed Sauce

$9.00

Sweet Chinese Plum Li Hing Mui bring a bit of sweetness to this unique sauce.

Lilikoi Gold Sauce

$9.00

Our take on a Carolina Gold Mustard sauce. Passion fruit brings in a unique tangy addition.

Chili Pepper Water

$9.00

A traditional Hawaiian condiment. Ours is filled with Habanero's for heat, garlic, bay leaves and a touch of Patis, diluted with vinegar and smoked water.

Other

Hawaiian Sea Salt

$6.00

Kona Coffee

$35.00

100% Kona Coffee grown on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Yerba Mate

$2.50

Clothing

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - XSmall

$22.00

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - Small

$22.00Out of stock

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - Medium

$22.00Out of stock

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - Large

$22.00Out of stock

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - XLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Huli Joe - Oatmeal - XXLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Mint - XSmall

$22.00

Find Grindz - Mint - Small

$22.00

Find Grindz - Mint - Medium

$22.00

Find Grindz - Mint - Large

$22.00

Find Grindz - Mint - XLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Mint - XXLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Peach - XSmall

$22.00

Find Grindz - Peach - Small

$22.00

Find Grindz - Peach - Medium

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Peach - Large

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Peach - XLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Find Grindz - Peach - XXLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - XSmall

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - Large

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Oval - Full Color - XXLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Sue's - Horse - XSmall

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Sue's - Horse - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Sue's - Horse - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Huli Sue's - Horse - Large

$25.00

Huli Sue's - Horse - XLarge

$25.00

Huli Sue's - Horse - XXLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Sundries

Koozie

$3.00

Pineapple Glass

$6.00

Sticker - Huli Joe Blue

$2.00

Sticker - Huli Joe Mint

$2.00

Sticker - Huli Sue Red

$2.00

Sticker - Huli Sue Yellow

$2.00

Tiki Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

A family style eatery serving Texas style BBQ with Hawaiian insprired flavors. We've got something for everyone from BBQ to 100% brisket smash burgers, fried fish, raw fish (poke) and more!

Website

Location

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville, NC 28804

Directions

Gallery
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear's Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 56
135 Coxe Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Buxton Hall Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
32 Banks Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse - 121 Biltmore Ave
orange starNo Reviews
121 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South AVL - Sweeten Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Okie Dokies Smokehouse
orange star4.7 • 905
2375 US Hwy 70 Swannanoa, NC 28778
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Ice Cream Shop
orange star4.7 • 124
520 Old US Hwy 74 Fairview, NC 28730
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston