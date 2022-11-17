Dessert & Ice Cream
Barbeque
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
A family style eatery serving Texas style BBQ with Hawaiian insprired flavors. We've got something for everyone from BBQ to 100% brisket smash burgers, fried fish, raw fish (poke) and more!
Location
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville, NC 28804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse - 121 Biltmore Ave
No Reviews
121 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurant
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South AVL - Sweeten Creek
No Reviews
1127 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurant