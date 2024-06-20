This restaurant does not have any images
Humans Coffee 1783 Orinda Ct
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
We source our beans from micro lots in various countries. We also roast all of our beans here in Los Angeles. We are a Dairy Free Coffee Cafe.
Location
2407 Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506