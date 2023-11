Organic Ceremonial Matcha on the Go size

$3.25

From Uji, Kyoto the Birthplace of Matcha. It is high in Catechins, a powerful antioxidant and loaded with Theanine, deep green color, tons of umami. There is no sugar, no additives, 100% pure. Has notes of Silky Vanilla, Macadamia Nuts and Savory Umami. Cold: Shake with 12-16 oz water and ice Hot: Add 3 oz of 175F(80C) water and mix well with a chasen whisk.