Pizza

Humble Pie Pizza Co 109 W. Trade St. Ste C.

review star

No reviews yet

109 W. Trade St. Ste C.

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Popular Items

14" Pepperoni Pizza
BYO 14" Pizza
Garlic Knots

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

14" Margherita

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil

14" Alison's Hawaiian

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Ham, Bacon, fresh Pineapple, Cilantro

14" The Corleone

$18.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Ricotta, Basil

14" The Daisy Jane

$17.00Out of stock

Basil Pesto, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Arugula

14" Cheeseburger

$19.00

Herb Oil base, caramelized Onions, smoked Mushrooms, Brie

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, grilled Chicken Thighs, caramelized Onions, Bacon, Cheddar

14" The Veggie

$16.00Out of stock

Herb Oil base, roasted Cauliflower, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, fresh Mozzarella

14" Warehouse

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, smoked Ham, Sausage

14" White Lightning

$14.00

Alfredo, fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Oregano

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

14" Pulled Pork

$19.00

14" Weekend Special

$19.00Out of stock

BYO 14" Pizza

Build Your Own 14" Pizza, includes 1 Cheese & 1 Sauce

BYO 14" Pizza

$13.00

8" Pizzas

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

8" Margherita

$8.00

8" Alison's Hawaiian

$10.00

8" The Corleone

$10.00

8" The Daisy Jane

$9.00

8" Cheeseburger

$10.00

8" BBQ Chicken

$10.00

8" The Veggie

$9.00

8" Warehouse

$11.00

8" White Lightning

$8.00

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

8" Pulled Pork

$10.00

8" Weekend Special

$10.00Out of stock

BYO 8" Pizza

BYO 8" Pizza

$7.00

Wings

Lemon Pepper

$15.00

BBQ Rub

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan

$15.00

Mango Jalapeno

$15.00

Buffalo

$15.00

Nashville Hot

$15.00

Handhelds

Calzone

$7.00

Italian Grinder

$10.00

Meatball Grinder

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.00Out of stock

Sharables

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Bread

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Chips

$1.50

Dessert

Cake Slice

$7.00

S'mores Cookie

$2.50

Weekly Cookie

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Steel Hands Golden Ale

$6.00

Steel Hands Tropical IPA

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

Wild Little Thing

$6.00

White Zombie

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Triple Jam Cider

$6.00

Peach Party Cider

$6.00

Tropicolada Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

Glass Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Ruffino Chianti

Glass Ruffino Chianti

$6.00

Bottle Ruffino Chianti

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 W. Trade St. Ste C., Simpsonville, SC 29681

Directions

Gallery
Humble Pie Pizza Co image

