Humble Sea Tavern - Felton Felton Tavern

No reviews yet

6256 CA-9

Felton, CA 95018

Order Again

Popular Items

(4pk) Shores Arr Us

Lager

$16.00

West Coast Pilsner (5.5%) with Nelson, Simcoe & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Bread crust jasmine flowers snappy

$16.00

Decocted German Pilsner (5%) TASTING NOTES: Floral, cracker, crisp.

$16.00

Pale Lager (5.3%) Collab with Flying Machine with wheat, Vermont Willamette, & Cascade Tasting notes: bready, lemon peel, green tea

$16.00

American Lager (4.5%). TASTING NOTES: Saltine cracker, lemon la croix, crisp.

$16.00

Double Decocted Pivo Pils (5%) with Perle, Saphir & Lorien TASTING NOTES: Honeysuckle, hay, lemon

Foggy IPA

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (6.3%) double dry hopped with Nelson, El Dorado, & Sabro. TASTING NOTES: Asian pear, pineapple, mango peel.

West Coast IPA

$20.00Out of stock

DDH West Coast IPA (5.6%) with Citra, Nectaron & Cashmere TASTING NOTES: Peach, kumquat, dank

Other Ales

$18.00

Session Beer 4.4% TASTING NOTES: lemongrass, floral & cereal

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6256 CA-9, Felton, CA 95018

