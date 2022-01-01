Humble Taco imageView gallery

Humble Taco

1 Review

$$

511 University Dr.

Starkville, MS 39759

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Queso
Big Shrimpin'
Humble Bowl

Appetizers

Chips and Guacamole

$5.95

Chips and Queso

$4.95

Smoked Wings

$8.95+

Ranch, blue cheese or Humble sauce

Humble Nachos

$7.95

Queso, smoked corn, black beans, salsa, queso fresco, Humble sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Mexican Street Corn

$5.95

Smoked corn on the cob, queso fresco, herbs, chili powder, Humble sauce

Free chips and salsa

Features

The Burrito

$7.95

Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, smoked corn salad, queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, charred cheese

Humble Bowl

$8.95

Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, pickled sweet pepper, smoked corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, lime

Cheesy Rice

$6.95

Mexican rice topped with queso

Stay Humble Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, smoked corn salad, egg, bacon, pico de gallo, Mexican cornbread croutons

Taco Salad

$11.95

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Fajitas

$13.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.95

Fried chicken tenders, queso, ancho sauce. Served with two sides and Mexican cornbread

Tacos

Smoked Pork

$4.35

Hickory smoked pork, Humble sauce, ancho sauce, pineapple salsa, queso fresco

Mexissippi

$4.35

Buttermilk fried chicken, ancho sauce, queso, coleslaw

Cheeseburger

$4.35

Ground beef, bacon, charred cheese, Humble sauce, dill pickles, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños

Crazy Bird

$4.35

Big Shrimpin'

$4.35

Fried Gulf shrimp, Mississippi Red hot honey, okra gremolata, lime crèma, avocado

The Cowbell

$4.35

Grilled steak, charred peppers & onions, smoked tomato jam, okra gremolata, lime crèma, queso fresco, fried jalapeños

The Veggie

$4.35

Hot Catfish

$4.35

Fried Simmons catfish, Mississippi Red hot sauce, avocado, coleslaw

Chicka Boom

$4.35

Taco Combo

$11.95

Any two tacos with side

Kids Menu

(Kids) Hard Shell Taco

$4.95

(Kids) Tenders

$4.95

(Kids) Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Desserts

Churros

$5.95

Mexican fritters with dark chocolate dip

Humble Pie

$5.95

Frozen margarita mousse, layered with salted graham cracker crumbs, served in dessert cup

Sweet Magnolia Gellato

$5.95Out of stock

Sweet Magnolia’s Mexican Vanilla Gelato

Ice Cream Vanilla Blue Bell

$3.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

Orange Juice

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Sides and Sauces

Large Queso Sauce

$4.95

Pineapple Salsa

$3.95Out of stock

Smoked Tomato Salsa

$1.50

Tomatilla Salsa

$3.95

Frito's Chips

$2.50

Sliced Avocado (1/2)

$1.75

Small Queso Sauce

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$0.75

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Smoked Tomato Jam

$0.75

Humble Sauce

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Lime Creme

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Charred Peppers and Onions

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Pickled Okra

$0.75

Avocado and Lime Vinagrette

$0.75

2 Flour Tortilla

$1.50

2 Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Large Guacamole

$3.95

Small Pineapple Salsa

$0.75Out of stock

4 OZ Guacamole

$1.50

Mexican Fries

$3.95

Corn Salad

$3.95Out of stock

4 ounce Guacamole

$3.95

Mexican Black Beans

$3.95

Refried Beans

$3.95

Mexican Rice

$3.95

Smoked Mac

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

No Side

Smoked Cauliflower

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 University Dr., Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Humble Taco image

