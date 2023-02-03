Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Ave

Humble Wine Bar imageView gallery
SALAD

ARUGULA

$9.00

PARMASEAN SHAVED FENNEL PINE NUTS LEMON OIL

CAESAR

$9.00

GARLIC CRUTONS, PARMASEAN,WHITE ANCHOVIES

HOUSE

$9.00

ROMAINE, ARUGULA,BABY SPINACH,GOAT CHEESE,CURRANTS,RED WINE VINAGRETTE

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

ANTIPASTI

ROASTED BEETS

$8.00

SABA,PISTACHIOS, RICOTTA, SALATA

PEPPADEWS

$8.00

SUNDRIED TOMATO AND HERB GOAT CHEESE

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

FENNEL, ORANGE,GARLIC

SMALL PLATES

ROASTED ARTICHOKES

$13.00

SUNDRIED TOMATO GOAT CHEEESE, PROSCIUTTO, TOMATOES,CUCUMBERS,LEMON-OIL,HERBS,BALSAMIC GLAZE

FLATBREAD

$14.00

EVOO,SEASALT

ROASTED NUTS

$9.00

PECANS,CASHEWS,WALNUTS,ALMONDS,PISTACHIOS, SPICED BUTTER

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

SHALLOTS,PANCHETTA,PARMESAN,APPLE CIDER VINAGRETTE

SMOKED SALMON CROSTINI

$14.00

MEATBALLS

$15.00

PANCETTA SHRIMP

$15.00

TAPENADE

$4.00

CHARCUTERIE

PICK THREE

$21.00

MEAT OR CHEESE

PICK ONE

$8.00

RED WINE BOARD

$28.00

CABOT CLOTHBOUND CHEDDAR,HOMBOLT FOG, ROTH MOODY BLUE,READING RACLETTE,DRUNKEN GOAT

WHITE WINE BOARD

$28.00

ST.ANGEL,TALEGGIO,VERMONT CREAMERY COUPLE,BEEMSTER GOUDA XO, CABOT CHEDDAR

SIDES

BREAD

$2.00

BREAD

CRACKERS

$2.00

CRACKERS

CRACKERS AND BREAD

$4.00

CRACKERS AND BREAD

FIG JAM

$1.00

FIG JAM

ADD GF CRACKERS

$2.00

HONEY

$1.00

HONEY

MARINARA

$2.00

PESTO

$2.00

RANCH

$1.00

BOARD SET UP

$6.00

HONEY,FIG JAM,NUTS,CRACKERS AND HOUSEMADE BAUGETTE

HERB RICOTTA

$5.00

HOT HONEY

$2.00

SABA

$1.00

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

OLIVE TAPENADE

$4.00

PIZZA

CACIO E PEPE PIZZA

$18.00

CHICKEN PESTO

$19.00

PESTO SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVOLONE ARTICHOKES ROASTED RED PEPPERS GOAT CHEESE

CHORIZO PIZZA

$22.00

TOMATO SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVOLONE FONTINA PARMASEAN EGG OREGANO

CLAM PIZZA

$22.00

FIG&PROSCIUTTO

$21.00

FIG JAM MOZZARELLA MOODY BLUE PROVOLONE PARMA PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$4.50

GLUTEN-FREE CRUST

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

LARDO PIZZA

$22.00

MARGHERITA

$18.00

TOMATO SAUCE MOZZERELLA PROVALONE TOMATOES FRESH HOUSE MADE MOZZERELLA BASIL

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$20.00

ROASTED GARLIS SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVALONE TALEGGIO ROSEMARY

Pear PIZZA

$22.00

PEPPADEW PIZZA

$20.00

SPICY GARLIC SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVALONE GOAT CHEESE PEPPADEWS ARTICHOKES SUNDRIED TOMATOES SAHLLOTS BASIL ROSEMARY

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$19.00

TOMATO SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVOLONE PEPPERS ONIONS OREGANO

SHRIMP PIZZA

$22.00

CALABRIAN CHILIE AND ROASTED GARLIC SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVALONE SUNDRIED TOMATOES FRESH HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA BASIL

SPECIAL PIZZA

$18.00

SPICY SOPPRESSATA

$19.00

TOMATO SAUCE PROVALONE MOZZARELLA OREGANO

SPINACH AND BRIE

$20.00

ROASTED GARLIC SAUCE MOZZARELLA PROVALONE PINE NUTS ROSEMARY SABA TRUFFLE OIL

VEGAN SAUSAGE

$19.00

TOMATO SAUCE FOLLOW YOUR HEART MOZZERELLA CHZ SEITAN SAUSAGE PEPPERS ONIONS OREGANO

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

VANILLA BEAN, POWDERED SUGAR, FRESH BERRIES

ICE CREAM VANILLA

$5.00

CHOC PARFAIT

$10.00

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$10.00

WINE

ALTOS MALBEC BTL

$28.00

ALTOS MONASTRELL BTL

$32.00

BAGLIO NERO BTL

$36.00

BARNARD ROSE BTL

$32.00

BEVICISU BTL

$40.00

BOCELLI BTL

$36.00

CREMENT DE LIMOUX BTL

$44.00

DI MAJO NORANTE BTL

$36.00

DOVE AND STONE BTL

$44.00

EL COTO TEMPRANILLO BTL

$40.00

ELY BTL

$36.00

FEDUO MONTONI GRILLO BTL

$48.00

GASSIER BTL

$44.00

GEN5 SAUV BLANC BTL

$28.00

GRUET ROSE BTL

$44.00

HAYES CABERNET BTL

$28.00

JUSTO BTL

$36.00

KUMUSHA CAB BTL

$40.00

LOS VASCOS BTL

$32.00

MILBRANT BROS BTL

$36.00

MIROBELLA BTL

$36.00

MONTES BTL

$44.00

PARES BRUT BTL

$40.00

POEMA BRUT BTL

$32.00

QUIVERA BTL

$44.00

ROOK MERLOT BTL

$40.00

RUCA MALEN BTL

$40.00

SOLITAR RIESLING BTL

$32.00

SOM RIESLING BTL

$36.00

SUMMER WATER BTL

$32.00

TASSAJARA BTL

$44.00

TERRA D'ORO MOSCATO BTL

$32.00

VIGNO DAO BTL

$40.00

VINCENT CHARD BTL

$44.00

AVITO BTL

$32.00

TERRA CHARD BTL

$40.00

THE SEEKER RIESLING

$28.00

KIONA RIESLING

$29.00

MAX RITCHER REISLING

$30.00

WILLAMETTE VALLEY REISLING

$35.00

HUGEL RIESLIG

$37.00

BOTT FRERES

$40.00

A TO Z PINOT GRIS

$30.00

KETTMEIR

$38.00

GIRLAN PINOT GRIGIO

$40.00

STONELEIGH SAUV

$39.00

KUMUSHA SAUV BLANC

$44.00

ST. SUPERY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$50.00

HOURGLASS SAUV BLANC

$55.00

QUINTESSA "ILLUMINATION" SAUVIGNON BLANC

$66.00

PARDUCCI CHARDONNAY

$35.00

QUILT CHARDONNAY Btl

$38.00

CUVAISON CHARDONNAY

$42.00

JOESPH DROUHIN

$45.00

MEYER FAMILY CELLERS

$45.00

“4” CHARDONNAY

$48.00

MACON VIEILLE CHARD

$52.00

GRGICH HILLS

$60.00

DUSKY GOOSE CHARD

$75.00

PATRICK SULLIVAN BAW BAW SHIRE

$77.00

SANTADI VILLA SOLAIS

$30.00

PROTEA CHENIN

$32.00

VILLA WOLF GEWURZTRAMINER

$33.00

YALUMBA VIOGNIER

$33.00

TASCANTE

$34.00

GRAND MARRENON LUBERON

$34.00

BORDEAUX BELLECHASSE

$35.00

FORIS

$36.00

GRAF VON SCHONBORN

$37.00

KUMUSHA CHENIN

$36.00

CAMPUGET

$37.00

STELLA & MOSCA TORBATO

$39.00

STARK-CONDE FIELD BLEND

$40.00

ROERO ARNEIS VIETTI

$41.00

AVENCIA CUVÉE DE O

$42.00

AVISSI PROSECCO BTL

$32.00

ARGYLE

$40.00

JANSZ

$45.00

FAIVE ROSE

$47.00

SCHARFFENBERGER

$55.00

MOËT & CHANDON IMPERIAL

$70.00

DRAPPIER BRUT NATURE

$79.00

NOMINE RENARD NV

$80.00

LANSON GREEN LABEL

$84.00

LANSON NV

$85.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT

$95.00

PALMER & CO BLANC

$105.00

PERRIER-JOUET BELLE EPOQUE

DOM PERIGNON

$220.00

LOUIS ROEDERER CRISTAL

$395.00

IDLEWILD NATURAL

$48.00

MARGE NATURAL PN

$49.00

MAISON CHAMPY

$45.00

BERGH PINOT NIOR

$47.00

MAYSARA "JAMSHEED"

$46.00

STOLLER RESERVE

$55.00

RAMBEAUX PINOT NIOR

$60.00

SHEA WINE CELLARS

$70.00

DUSKY GOOSE PINOT NIOR

$85.00

MERRY EDWARDS

$90.00

SEGHESIO ZINFANDEL

$41.00

THE SPECIALYST

$45.00

SALDO

$47.00

FROGS LEAP ZINFANDEL

$49.00

CAROL SHELTON

$58.00

FLORA SPRINGS

$45.00

TEXTBOOK MERLOT

$55.00

NORTHSTAR

$57.00

ROBERT FOLEY

$74.00

HOURGLASS MERLOT

$75.00

BAROSSA VALLEY ESTATE

$32.00

PROTEA CABERNET

$36.00

AUSTIN PASO ROBLES

$40.00

COCODRILO

$45.00

THE CHEIF

$47.00

FOOL HARDY CAB

$52.00

ROUND POND ESTATE "KITH AND KIN"

$55.00

ST. SUPERY CAB

$55.00

FAUST

$75.00

STAGS LEAP ARTEMIS

$80.00

FROG LEAP RUTHERFORD ESTATE

$85.00

ROCKWAY VINEYARD BY RODNEY STRONG

$92.00

TRINCHERO RBV

$95.00

BETZ "PERE DE FAMILLE"

$100.00

NICKEL & NICKEL DECARLE VINEYARD

$135.00

SHAFER ONEPOINTFIVE

$150.00

HOURGLASS CABERNET

$165.00

GROTH RESERVE

$175.00

CASTIEL CABERNET

$350.00

OPUS ONE 2015

$425.00

OPUS ONE 2016

$400.00

YALUMBA SHIRAZ

$35.00

BONNY DOON "LE CIGARE VOLANT"

$35.00

BULLS BLOOD

$36.00

JOLIE LAIDE "DANS LE VIDE"

$50.00

MON COEUR

$56.00

TENUTA SAN “GUIDOLBERTO”

$62.00

LEVIATHAN

$65.00

CAVE DOG

$78.00

HALF MILE

$85.00

JUSTIN ISOSCELES

$102.00

TRINCHERO FORTE

$140.00

PIETRADOLCE

$39.00

EX UMBRIS

$40.00

FEDUO MONTONI NERO

$43.00

INKARRI MALBEC

$45.00

MASSIMO RIVETTI BARLOLO

$46.00

KUMUSHA PINOTAGE

$47.00

LANDAU SYRAH

$48.00

MEYER FAMILY SYRAH

$49.00

GNARLY DUDES

$50.00

FINCA NUEVA RESERVA

$50.00

VAONA AMARONE

$52.00

MICHAEL DAVID "INKBLOT"

$55.00

IL MOLINO DI GRACE GRAN SELEZIONE

$60.00

VIGORELLO SUPER TUSCAN

$85.00

TOMMASI

$95.00

FAROCNNET

$96.00

CERETTO BARBERESCA

$120.00

CUVAISON

$57.00

SAMPLE 42 39 58

SAMPLE ALOIS CHARDONNAY

SAMPLE ALTOS MALBEC

SAMPLE BEACHHOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

SAMPLE BERIER CHARDONNAY

SAMPLE BIOKULT GRUNER VELTLINER

SAMPLE BOCELLI

SAMPLE BODEGA GARZON ALBARINO

SAMPLE CALAFURIA

SAMPLE CONO SUR

SAMPLE DEHESA LA GRANJA

SAMPLE EL COTO

SAMPLE ELY

SAMPLE GHIZZANO BIANCO

SAMPLE GRUET ROSE

SAMPLE GUNDLACH BUNDSCHU RED BLEND

SAMPLE HAYES CABERNET

SAMPLE HONEYMOON

SAMPLE JEIO ROSE PROSECCO

SAMPLE JUSTO

SAMPLE KRETIKOS

SAMPLE LA CROIX SAUVIGNON

SAMPLE MILBRANT BROS BLEND

SAMPLE PADRILLOS MALBEC

SAMPLE PARES BALTA

SAMPLE POEMA BRUT

SAMPLE POPPY CHARD

SAMPLE PUELLA

SAMPLE ROCCA PINOT GRIGIO

SAMPLE ROOK MERLOT

SAMPLE SOLITAR RIESLING

SAMPLE SOUTHERN RIGHT

SAMPLE SUMMER WATER

SAMPLE TERRA D'ORO MOSCATO

SAMPLE TREANA

1/2 42 39 58

$5.00

1/2 ALOIS LAGEDER CAHRDONNAY

$5.50

1/2 ALOIS LAGEDER CHARDONNAY

$5.50

1/2 ALTOS MALBEC

$4.00

1/2 BEACHHOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$4.00

1/2 BERIER CHARDONNAY

$5.00

1/2 BIOKULT GRUNER VELTLINER

$4.00

1/2 BOCELLI

$5.50

1/2 BODEGA GARZON ALBARINO

$5.00

1/2 CALAFURIA

$5.50

1/2 CONO SUR

$5.00

1/2 DAISY

$5.00

1/2 DEHESA LA GRANJA

$6.00

1/2 EL COTO

$5.50

1/2 ELY

$5.00

1/2 GHIZZANO BIANCO

$6.00

1/2 GRUET

$6.00

1/2 GUNDLACH BUNDSCHU RED BLEND

$6.00

1/2 HAYES CABERNET

$2.50

1/2 HONEYMOON

$6.00

1/2 JEIO ROSE PROSECCO

$5.50

1/2 JUSTO

$4.50

1/2 KRETIKOS

$5.50

1/2 LACROIX

$5.00

1/2 MILBRANT BROS

$5.00

1/2 PADRILLOS MALBEC

$5.00

1/2 PARES BALTA

$5.50

1/2 POPPY CHARD

$4.00

1/2 POPPY PINOT

$4.00

1/2 PUELLA FALANGHINA

$5.00

1/2 ROCCA PINOT GRIGIO

$3.50

1/2 ROOK MERLOT

$5.50

1/2 SOLITAR RIESLING

$4.50

1/2 SOUTHERN RIGHT

$5.50

1/2 SUMMER WATER

$4.50

1/2 TERRA D'ORO MOSCATO

$4.00

1/2 TWENTY ROWS

$6.50

1/2 VIGNO DAO

$5.50

FONSECA BIN #27

$7.00

GRAHAMS 6 GRAPES

$7.00

LUSTAU EAST INDIA

$8.00

PINNEAU

$14.00

DOW’S CRUSTED

$10.00Out of stock

GRAHAMS 10YR TAWNY

$12.00

QUINTA DE LA ROSA

$13.00

NAVARRE

$19.00

DOWS 30YR TAWNY

$22.00

BIANCO CONTRATTO

$9.00

ROSSO CONTRATTO

$9.00

PARA 10 YR TAWNY

$12.00

BEER

ACE PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

GUMBALLHEAD

$5.00

MASTEAD COFFEE STOUT

$7.00

MUDPUPPY PORTER

$5.00

NORTH HIGH HONEYWHEAT

$5.00

OUTERBELT GRAVEL DONUTS NEIPA

$6.00

REV NATS HARD CIDER

$5.00

SCRIMSHAW

$5.00

TROEGS DREAMWEAVER WHEAT

$6.00

UNPLUGGED EXPRESS IPA

$7.00

VANDERMILL CIDER

$5.00

UNPLUGGED KOLSCH

$7.00

JOLLY SCHOLAR LAGER

$6.00

BUTCHER IPA

$6.00

UNPLUGGED PEACH ( DRAFT)

$6.00

IMMIGRANT SONS PILS

$6.00

MERCHANDISE

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$12.00

WINE TASTING TICKET

$60.00

MENS SHIRT

$20.00

SERVER APRON

$25.00

EMPLOYEE HOODIE

$27.50

HUMBLE HOODIE

$40.00

WOMANS SHIRT

$20.00

HUMBLE HALLOWEEN T

$25.00

GALENTINES STAFF

$30.00

GALETINES CUSTOMER

$45.00

STAFF WINE

AVISSI

$10.00

ALIOS STAFF

$10.66

ALTOS HOYA STAFF

$9.00

BARNARD STAFF

$8.66

BIOKULT STAFF

$8.66

BOCELLI STAFF

$10.66

CALAFURIA STAFF

$12.00

CANNONAU STAFF

$10.66

CLARENDELLE STAFF

$10.00

DI MAJO SANGIO STAFF

$8.00

DOVE AND STONE STAFF

$12.00

EL COTO STAFF

$11.33

FUEDO MON STAFF

$11.33

GEN 5 SAUV BLANC STAFF

$6.66

GIRLAN STAFF

$18.00

HONEYMOON STAFF

$13.33

JEIO ROSE STAFF

$10.00

JUSTO STAFF

$10.00

KUMUSHA STAFF

$14.66

MONTES CAB STAFF

$11.33

PARES BRUT STAFF

$13.33

POEMA BRUT STAFF

$6.66

PUELLA STAFF

$8.66

ROOK STAFF

$10.66

SKINS STAFF

$12.66

SOLITAR STAFF

$10.00

SOUTHERN RIGHT STAFF

$11.33

SUMMER WATER STAFF

$12.00

STONELEIGH STAFF

$11.00

TASSAJARA STAFF

$10.00

TERRA MOSCATO STAFF

$8.66

VIGNO BLEND STAFF

$10.00

GRAND MARRENON STAFF

$8.00

THE VINCENT

$11.33

MIRABELLO

$8.66

YALUMBA Y

$8.00

FORIS

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15400 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Humble Wine Bar image

Map
