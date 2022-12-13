Humblebrags Eatery 3225 Carson St
No reviews yet
3225 Carson Street
Lakewood, CA 90712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Morning Classics
Fig & Olive Tartine
Rosemary sourdough, fig jam, marinated olives, goat cheese, arugula & cherry tomatoe
Blackberry Toast
Rosemary sourdough topped with blackberry jam, prosciutto, pickled red onion, blue cheese & arugula
French Toast Humble Pancakes
3 slices of baguettes or pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar & choice of Nutella, banana or mixed berries and maple syrup
Green Eggs & Ham
English muffin, poached eggs, prosciutto, grilled tomato, bacon, breakfast potatoes & cilantro hollandaise
Country Fried Steak
Fried steak topped with country gravy, choice of egg style and style of potatoes
Avocado Toast
Rosemary sourdough, pickled red onion, soft boiled egg, arugula & cherry tomatoes
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, hashbrowns/breakfast potatoes mixed with onion & bell peppers, rosemary sourdough toast with choice of: bacon or sausage $12.75 bacon & sausage or soy chorizo $14.75 Steak $18.75 topped with the works + $1.50
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, potatoes, , sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, 3 cheese blend & house salsa Choice of bacon/sausage/soy chorizo $13.75 | Bacon & sausage $15.75 | Steak $16.95
The Scrambler
eggs, bell peppers, onions & 3 cheese blend over breakfast potatoes Choice of bacon/sausage/soy chorizo $13.75 | Bacon & sausage $15.75 | Steak $16.95
Country Biscuits & Gravy
Two Biscuits smothered in gravy topped with fried eggs & bacon, served with choice of potatoes
Soy Chorizo Plate
Soy chorizo, topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese & avocado, served with corn tortillas, salsa and choice of potatoes
Build Your Own Omelette
Choice of 3 veggies, bacon or sausage, served with choice of potatoes that are mixed with onion and bell peppers
Fit Scramble
Cage-free organic egg whites, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, avocado, parmesan cheese & fresh fruit
Veggie Omelette
Mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, spinach, breakfast potatoes, three cheese blend
Meat Lover Omlette
prosciutto, bacon, link sausage, breakfast potatoes & cheddar cheese
New York Steak & Eggs
6 oz New York Steak & Eggs. Certified Angus Beef New York strip, two eggs & choice of potatoes.
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
10 oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs. Certified Angus Beef Ribye strip, two eggs & breakfast potatoes.
Ribeye Steak
Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables
Grilled Lamb Chops
Served with mashed potatoes & fried brussel sprouts
Wild King Salmon
Delicious mixed veggie medley succotash with sauteed spinach topped with our perfectly grilled and seasoned fresh salmon
Fish N Chips
Beer battered tilapia with steak fries and coleslaw
Starters
Calamari
Sweet Thai chili glaze
Cheesy Bread & Marinara
Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses & parsley
Brussel Sprouts
Almonds, red pepper flakes, parmesan & balsamic glaze
Fried Mozzarella
Served with homemade marinara
Trio App
Mozzarella cheese wedges, calamari & cheesy bread with homemade marinara
Queso Fundido
Soy chorizo, parmesan, mozzarella & cheese blend with corn tortilla
Bone in Wings
Delicious and juicy 8 piece mix of choice - Lemon Pepper, Franks Red Hot or Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
Humble Tacos
Three tasty tacos topped with cabbage, avocado, pickled onions, cabo & chipotle sauce, with choice of shrimp/beer battered or grilled fish
Sliders
Three Brioche Bun sliders with Angus Beef, Pickles, Ketchup & Mayo. Served with fries
Plate of Fries
Plate of Sweet Potato Fries
Plate of Onion Rings
Entrees
Grilled Lamb Chops
Served with mashed potatoes & fried brussel sprouts
NY Steak
Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables
Ribeye Steak
Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables
Wild King Salmon
Delicious mixed veggie medley succotash with sauteed spinach topped with our perfectly grilled and seasoned fresh salmon
Mac N Cheese
Penne pasta with four cheese blend. Load it up with bacon
Fish N Chips
Beer battered tilapia with steak fries and coleslaw
Penne Pesto Pasta
Penne Pasta with cherry tomatoes, pesto sauce, pickled onion & garlic bread
Ravioli
Mushroom ravioli., alfredo sauce topped with red wine glaze
Eggplant Parmesan
Italian breaded eggplant, parm & mozzarella cheese in Linguini pasta mixed in with homemade marinara sauce served with cheesy bread
Chicken Marsala
Marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, linguini pasta served with garlic bread
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded tender beef with homemade sausage gravy, mashed potatoes and seasoned vegetables'
Fresh Fish of the Day
Ask your server for our choices of fresh and tasty fresh fish dinner
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken topped with marinara & mozzarella, served on linguini pasta and garlic bread on the side
The Godfather
Homemade marinara sauce with fresh made meatballs served on linguini pasta with garlic bread on the side
House Made Meatloaf
Fresh in home made meatloaf topped with homemade sausage gravy served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables
Shrimp Scampi
White wine garlic sauce, cherrie tomatoes, pickled onions, linguini pasta and garlic bread
Seafood Linguini
Shrimp, muscles, clams, calamari cooked in vodka sauce and served with garlic bread
Bone in Pork Chop
Thick bone in delicious pork chop topped with sweet ginger glaze, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables
Burgers & Sandwiches
Humble Burger
Lettuce, tomatoe and A1 aioli | Add cheese
Beyond Burger (Vegetarian)
Vegetarian patty, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli
Birdie Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion & mushrooms topped with fried onion ring and egg, cheddar cheese and A1 aioli
Bison Burger
Sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard
BBQ Bacon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese & sweet BBQ sauce
Wagyu Burger
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, pickles & chipotle aioli
Steak Sandwich
NY Steak, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, sautéed onion, A1 aioli & sautéed mushrooms
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on baguette, smothered with pesto sauce, arugula, tomato & goat cheese
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered tilapia fish with tarter, tomato & pickles on fresh baguette
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & arugula drizzled with balsamic & olive oil on a fresh baguette
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a baguette
Salads
Pub Steak Salad
Spring mix and romaine, topped with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, sauteed onion, bell peppers, juicy NY steak and crispy onion strings with house blackberry vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in sweet BBQ sauce placed on top of romaine, arugula & mixed greens, mixed with roasted corn, bell peppers, onions, cheese blend & onion strings, served with our house made ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parm cheese, house made croutons & caesar dressing served with choice of chicken: $14.50 | Shrimp $16.50 | Steak $16.00
Cobb Salad
Romaine topped with chopped chicken breast, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, carrots, pickled onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with blue cheese dressing
Spinach Wrap
Romaine, shaved parm & croutons inside a fresh spinach wrap with choice of Chicken $14.00 | Shrimp $15.00 | Steak $18.75
Southwest Fajita
Romaine lettuce topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips & drizzled with cabo dressing Choice of Chicken $14.75 | Shrimp $17.75 | Steak $16.75
Caprese Salad
Thick sliced fresh mozzarella layered with tomato and basil, drizzled with sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil
Desserts
New York Cheesecake
Topped with fresh strawberries and choice of caramel, strawberry or chocolate topping
Tiramisu
Delious creamy italian dessert topped with whipped cream and strawberries
Gelato Ice Cream
Italian Ice Cream
Humble Float
Vanilla Ice Cream Smothered in root beer and topped with whipped cream and choice of caramel or chocolate drizzle
Ice Cream Sundae
Chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate or caramel, topped with whipped cream
Soda/Tea
Juice/Lemonade
Water/Milk
Beer
Firestone Walker 805
Blue Moon
Ballast Point Sculpin
Bohemia
Coors Light
Miller High Life
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Corona
New Castle
Modelo
Ayinger Bräuweisse
Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free
Golden Road Mango Cart
Spaten
Stella Artois
Big Wave Kona Golden Ale
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Wine
Pol Rémy Brüt
Cava, Campo Viejo Brut Reserva, Spain
Freixenet Carta Nevada Brut Cava, Spain, 187ml
Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut, Sonoma County
G H Mumm Champagne, Cordon Rouge, Brut
Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley
Rosé, Francis Ford Coppola, "Diamond", California
Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, New Zealand
Fumé Blanc, Ferrari Carano, North Coast
Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Sonoma County
Chardonnay, Charles Krug, Carneros
Pinot Noir, Robert Mondavi Coastal, Central Coast
Pinot Noir, Meiomi, California
Merlot, Charles Smith Wines, "Velvet Devil", Columbia Valley
Malbec, Tamarí, Argentina
Zinfandel, The Federalist, Lodi
Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Prisoner Wine Company, "Unshackled", California
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Great food Great service!
3225 Carson Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Photos coming soon!