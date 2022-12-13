A map showing the location of Humblebrags Eatery 3225 Carson StView gallery

Humblebrags Eatery 3225 Carson St

review star

No reviews yet

3225 Carson Street

Lakewood, CA 90712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Morning Classics

Fig & Olive Tartine

$12.75

Rosemary sourdough, fig jam, marinated olives, goat cheese, arugula & cherry tomatoe

Blackberry Toast

$12.75

Rosemary sourdough topped with blackberry jam, prosciutto, pickled red onion, blue cheese & arugula

French Toast Humble Pancakes

$14.00

3 slices of baguettes or pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar & choice of Nutella, banana or mixed berries and maple syrup

Green Eggs & Ham

$15.75

English muffin, poached eggs, prosciutto, grilled tomato, bacon, breakfast potatoes & cilantro hollandaise

Country Fried Steak

$17.50

Fried steak topped with country gravy, choice of egg style and style of potatoes

Avocado Toast

$14.75

Rosemary sourdough, pickled red onion, soft boiled egg, arugula & cherry tomatoes

Breakfast Plate

$12.75

Two eggs, hashbrowns/breakfast potatoes mixed with onion & bell peppers, rosemary sourdough toast with choice of: bacon or sausage $12.75 bacon & sausage or soy chorizo $14.75 Steak $18.75 topped with the works + $1.50

Breakfast Burrito

$13.75

Eggs, potatoes, , sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, 3 cheese blend & house salsa Choice of bacon/sausage/soy chorizo $13.75 | Bacon & sausage $15.75 | Steak $16.95

The Scrambler

$13.75

eggs, bell peppers, onions & 3 cheese blend over breakfast potatoes Choice of bacon/sausage/soy chorizo $13.75 | Bacon & sausage $15.75 | Steak $16.95

Country Biscuits & Gravy

$14.75

Two Biscuits smothered in gravy topped with fried eggs & bacon, served with choice of potatoes

Soy Chorizo Plate

$15.75

Soy chorizo, topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese & avocado, served with corn tortillas, salsa and choice of potatoes

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.75

Choice of 3 veggies, bacon or sausage, served with choice of potatoes that are mixed with onion and bell peppers

Fit Scramble

$13.95

Cage-free organic egg whites, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, avocado, parmesan cheese & fresh fruit

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, spinach, breakfast potatoes, three cheese blend

Meat Lover Omlette

$13.95

prosciutto, bacon, link sausage, breakfast potatoes & cheddar cheese

New York Steak & Eggs

$18.50

6 oz New York Steak & Eggs. Certified Angus Beef New York strip, two eggs & choice of potatoes.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$29.75

10 oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs. Certified Angus Beef Ribye strip, two eggs & breakfast potatoes.

Ribeye Steak

$34.75

Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Grilled Lamb Chops

$27.75

Served with mashed potatoes & fried brussel sprouts

Wild King Salmon

$24.75

Delicious mixed veggie medley succotash with sauteed spinach topped with our perfectly grilled and seasoned fresh salmon

Fish N Chips

$17.50

Beer battered tilapia with steak fries and coleslaw

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Plate

$8.50

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

Starters

Calamari

$14.75

Sweet Thai chili glaze

Cheesy Bread & Marinara

$9.50

Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella, Parmesan cheeses & parsley

Brussel Sprouts

$11.75

Almonds, red pepper flakes, parmesan & balsamic glaze

Fried Mozzarella

$13.75

Served with homemade marinara

Trio App

$16.75

Mozzarella cheese wedges, calamari & cheesy bread with homemade marinara

Queso Fundido

$12.75

Soy chorizo, parmesan, mozzarella & cheese blend with corn tortilla

Bone in Wings

$13.75

Delicious and juicy 8 piece mix of choice - Lemon Pepper, Franks Red Hot or Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

Humble Tacos

$15.00

Three tasty tacos topped with cabbage, avocado, pickled onions, cabo & chipotle sauce, with choice of shrimp/beer battered or grilled fish

Sliders

$14.75

Three Brioche Bun sliders with Angus Beef, Pickles, Ketchup & Mayo. Served with fries

Plate of Fries

$6.00

Plate of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Plate of Onion Rings

$6.00

Entrees

Grilled Lamb Chops

$27.75

Served with mashed potatoes & fried brussel sprouts

NY Steak

$29.75

Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Ribeye Steak

$34.75

Certified angus beef with loaded mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Wild King Salmon

$24.75

Delicious mixed veggie medley succotash with sauteed spinach topped with our perfectly grilled and seasoned fresh salmon

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Penne pasta with four cheese blend. Load it up with bacon

Fish N Chips

$17.50

Beer battered tilapia with steak fries and coleslaw

Penne Pesto Pasta

$13.00

Penne Pasta with cherry tomatoes, pesto sauce, pickled onion & garlic bread

Ravioli

$13.00

Mushroom ravioli., alfredo sauce topped with red wine glaze

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.75

Italian breaded eggplant, parm & mozzarella cheese in Linguini pasta mixed in with homemade marinara sauce served with cheesy bread

Chicken Marsala

$17.75

Marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, linguini pasta served with garlic bread

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Hand breaded tender beef with homemade sausage gravy, mashed potatoes and seasoned vegetables'

Fresh Fish of the Day

$19.50

Ask your server for our choices of fresh and tasty fresh fish dinner

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Chicken topped with marinara & mozzarella, served on linguini pasta and garlic bread on the side

The Godfather

$18.95

Homemade marinara sauce with fresh made meatballs served on linguini pasta with garlic bread on the side

House Made Meatloaf

$18.95

Fresh in home made meatloaf topped with homemade sausage gravy served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

White wine garlic sauce, cherrie tomatoes, pickled onions, linguini pasta and garlic bread

Seafood Linguini

$26.00

Shrimp, muscles, clams, calamari cooked in vodka sauce and served with garlic bread

Bone in Pork Chop

$26.75

Thick bone in delicious pork chop topped with sweet ginger glaze, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Burgers & Sandwiches

Humble Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoe and A1 aioli | Add cheese

Beyond Burger (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Vegetarian patty, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli

Birdie Burger

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion & mushrooms topped with fried onion ring and egg, cheddar cheese and A1 aioli

Bison Burger

$15.50

Sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese & sweet BBQ sauce

Wagyu Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, pickles & chipotle aioli

Steak Sandwich

$17.50

NY Steak, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, sautéed onion, A1 aioli & sautéed mushrooms

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast on baguette, smothered with pesto sauce, arugula, tomato & goat cheese

Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Beer battered tilapia fish with tarter, tomato & pickles on fresh baguette

Caprese Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & arugula drizzled with balsamic & olive oil on a fresh baguette

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a baguette

Salads

Pub Steak Salad

$18.50

Spring mix and romaine, topped with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, sauteed onion, bell peppers, juicy NY steak and crispy onion strings with house blackberry vinaigrette dressing.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.75

Grilled chicken tossed in sweet BBQ sauce placed on top of romaine, arugula & mixed greens, mixed with roasted corn, bell peppers, onions, cheese blend & onion strings, served with our house made ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, shaved parm cheese, house made croutons & caesar dressing served with choice of chicken: $14.50 | Shrimp $16.50 | Steak $16.00

Cobb Salad

Romaine topped with chopped chicken breast, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, carrots, pickled onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with blue cheese dressing

Spinach Wrap

Romaine, shaved parm & croutons inside a fresh spinach wrap with choice of Chicken $14.00 | Shrimp $15.00 | Steak $18.75

Southwest Fajita

Romaine lettuce topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips & drizzled with cabo dressing Choice of Chicken $14.75 | Shrimp $17.75 | Steak $16.75

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Thick sliced fresh mozzarella layered with tomato and basil, drizzled with sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.50

Topped with fresh strawberries and choice of caramel, strawberry or chocolate topping

Tiramisu

$7.50

Delious creamy italian dessert topped with whipped cream and strawberries

Gelato Ice Cream

$7.00

Italian Ice Cream

Humble Float

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Smothered in root beer and topped with whipped cream and choice of caramel or chocolate drizzle

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate or caramel, topped with whipped cream

Soda/Tea

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice/Lemonade

SM Orange Juice

$3.00

SM Cranberry Juice

$3.00

SM Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

SM Guava Juice

$3.00

LG Orange Juice

$3.75

LG Cranberry Juice

$3.75

LG Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

LG Guava Juice

$3.75

Water/Milk

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Kids Main

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Fruit Bowl

$2.50

Kids Fries

$1.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Plate

Kids French Toast

Kids Pancakes

Beer

Firestone Walker 805

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Ballast Point Sculpin

$9.00

Bohemia

$6.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

New Castle

$7.00

Modelo

$6.50

Ayinger Bräuweisse

$7.50

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Spaten

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.50

Big Wave Kona Golden Ale

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.50

Wine

Pol Rémy Brüt

$6.00+

Cava, Campo Viejo Brut Reserva, Spain

$7.00+

Freixenet Carta Nevada Brut Cava, Spain, 187ml

$10.00

Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut, Sonoma County

$36.00

G H Mumm Champagne, Cordon Rouge, Brut

$60.00

Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley

$9.00+

Rosé, Francis Ford Coppola, "Diamond", California

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona, Italy

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, New Zealand

$9.00+

Fumé Blanc, Ferrari Carano, North Coast

$10.00+

Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Sonoma County

$8.00+

Chardonnay, Charles Krug, Carneros

$11.00+

Pinot Noir, Robert Mondavi Coastal, Central Coast

$8.00+

Pinot Noir, Meiomi, California

$12.00+

Merlot, Charles Smith Wines, "Velvet Devil", Columbia Valley

$9.00+

Malbec, Tamarí, Argentina

$9.00+

Zinfandel, The Federalist, Lodi

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars, California

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Prisoner Wine Company, "Unshackled", California

$14.00+

Cocktails

Italian Spritz

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great food Great service!

Location

3225 Carson Street, Lakewood, CA 90712

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Carson Street Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurantnext
O’Connors Irish Pub - 4130 Paramount Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4130 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Long Beach - LBX - 4101 McGowen St Suite 115
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Mcgowen Street Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Georgia's Restaurant - Long Beach Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155 LONG BEACH, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 543
4201 McGowen St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Pita Pitaki - Long Beach
orange star4.5 • 289
3401 Cherry ave unit b Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

George's Greek Cafe - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 3,030
5252 Faculty Avenue Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0163 - Lakewood (Woodruff)
orange star4.2 • 416
4144 1/2 Woodruff Ave Lakewood, CA 90713
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000398 - Candlewood
orange star4.2 • 242
4993 Candlewood St. Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston